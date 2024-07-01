[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Chainsaw Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.72 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.89 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.78 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.69% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Husqvarna Group (Sweden), STIHL Group (Germany), Makita Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG (Germany), Black & Decker (United States), Echo Incorporated (United States), Jonsered (Sweden), McCulloch Motors Corporation (United States), Oregon Products (United States), Ryobi Limited (Japan), Tanaka Power Equipment (Japan), Poulan Pro (US), Dolmar GmbH (Germany), Homelite (US) & Others

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Chainsaw Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Gas-powered, Electric-powered, Battery-powered, Other), By Application (Residential, Industrial), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

Chainsaw Market: Overview

A chainsaw, powered by a gasoline engine, is a portable mechanical saw utilized for cutting wood in forestry, construction, and landscaping. It features a toothed chain revolving around a guide bar, enabling precise and efficient cutting of trees, branches, and lumber.

The Chainsaw Market is experiencing significant growth due to the expansion of the agriculture sector, particularly in emerging economies, where chainsaws are essential tools for land clearing and maintenance. Countries like Brazil, amid rapid agricultural expansion into forested areas, require chainsaws to clear land for crop cultivation.

This surge in agricultural activity, driven by global population growth and demand for commodities like soybeans and palm oil, fuels deforestation, leading to increased chainsaw sales. As deforestation intensifies globally, particularly in regions like Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia, the demand for chainsaws for agricultural and construction purposes continues to rise.

Additionally, the growing interest in outdoor recreational activities, such as camping and hiking, is fueling demand for portable chainsaws, driven by enthusiasts seeking lightweight tools for trail maintenance and firewood gathering.

This trend aligns with initiatives promoting outdoor recreation as an economic driver, with communities across the United States investing in outdoor infrastructure and marketing efforts, further boosting the demand for chainsaws as essential tools for maintaining recreational trails and green spaces.

By Type, The Chainsaw Market is segmented into Gas-powered, Electric-powered, and Battery-powered variants. Gas-powered chainsaws, known for their power and versatility, dominate professional applications like forestry and construction, while Electric-powered models, including corded and cordless options, gain popularity among residential users and DIY enthusiasts due to lower noise and emissions.

Battery-powered chainsaws are increasingly adopted for their portability and eco-friendliness, suited for tasks like pruning. Manual chainsaws serve niche markets with limited or impractical power sources.

By Application, The Chainsaw Market is segmented into Residential and Industrial segments, with Industrial chainsaws holding dominance in 2023 and expected to maintain it until 2033.

Industrial chainsaws excel in forestry, construction, and agriculture, emphasizing heavy-duty performance, while Residential chainsaws target homeowners, prioritizing ease of use and safety for lighter tasks like pruning. Technological advancements and eco-friendly options are shaping both segments, fostering innovation and competition in the market.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Chainsaw market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period is duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Chainsaw industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Chainsaw Market: Regional Analysis

North America, boasting the largest market share in 2023, is anticipated to witness significant growth driven by rising demand. Chainsaw companies are strategically expanding and introducing new products in response to this demand surge.

For instance, Husqvarna recently launched a range of new products tailored to North American preferences, including gas-powered tree care saws and redesigned saw models. The region’s strong affinity for wood-based construction, with 90% of homes made of wood according to the National Association of Home Builders, sustains the demand for chainsaws.

Wood’s cost-effectiveness, strength, and insulation properties further bolster its popularity in North America. Additionally, heavy snowfall prompts increased firewood usage, particularly in residential areas, thereby augmenting chainsaw demand.

In contrast, other regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa exhibit varying degrees of adoption influenced by cultural preferences, economic factors, and climatic conditions, shaping the regional dynamics of the chainsaw market .

List of the prominent players in the Chainsaw Market:

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

STIHL Group (Germany)

Makita Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG (Germany)

Black & Decker (United States)

Echo Incorporated (United States)

Jonsered (Sweden)

McCulloch Motors Corporation (United States)

Oregon Products (United States)

Ryobi Limited (Japan)

Tanaka Power Equipment (Japan)

Poulan Pro (United States)

Dolmar GmbH (Germany)

Homelite (United States)

RedMax (United States)

MTD Products (United States)

Greenworks Tools (China)

Efco (Italy)

Zhejiang Pioneer Machinery & Electron Co. Ltd. (China)

Others

The Chainsaw Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Gas-powered

Electric-powered

Battery-powered

Other

By Application

Residential

Industrial

By Use

Tree Felling

Bucking

Pruning

Wood Carving

Ice Sculpting

Construction

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

