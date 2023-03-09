According to Facts and Factors, the global childcare management software market size was valued at USD 172.50 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 266.06 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bloomz Inc., Eleyo, Himama, iclasspro, Kidcheck, Kindyhub, Kwiksol Corporation, Oncare, Softerware Inc., Tadpoles LLC, and Others.

NEW YORK, US, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Childcare Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Solution (Family & Child Data Management, Attendance Tracker, Accounting, Time & Activity Management, Nutrition Management, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global childcare management software market size & share was worth around USD 172.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow over USD 266.06 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.50% over the forecast period.”

The report analyzes the childcare management software market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Childcare Management Software Market Overview:

Childcare software, usually referred to as childcare management software is a program that coordinates the daily activities of childcare facilities or pre-schools, families, and businesses to reduce the amount of time spent on childcare and to make work and life simpler. The scheduling of lessons and appointments, as well as the maintenance of children’s health data, are made easier by childcare software.

When provided access to another system running someplace else, childcare software can be used on local PCs or mobile devices. The software’s primary purpose is to boost staff efficiency by keeping track of data about the child and family.

Industry Growth Drivers:

The market for childcare software is expanding as a result of the rising demand for childcare services

The booming global market for childcare management software is due to the rise in day-care facilities and contractual partnerships between suppliers and corporations. Vendors of childcare management software are planning to establish contractual partnerships with corporate and governmental facilities due to the increase in day-care facilities. Parental supervision of their children is improved because of strategic alliances with businesses and governmental agencies. Both the public and commercial sectors have started offering in-office childcare facilities to make it more convenient for female employees. This development is a key element driving the market for childcare management software.

As a result, the current environment affects the market growth for childcare management software. Direct e-mail, social media integration, chatbots, and file transfer capabilities are just a few features of childcare management software. With these capabilities, childcare facilities may regularly publish social, administrative, extracurricular, and academic events to maintain positive parent relationships and build an online presence for branding and marketing. This aids them in luring new clients while holding on to current ones.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 172.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 266.06 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Bloomz Inc., Eleyo, Himama, iclasspro, Kidcheck, Kindyhub, Kwiksol Corporation, Oncare, Softerware Inc., Tadpoles LLC, and Others Key Segment By Deployment Type, Solution, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the childcare management software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.50% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Childcare Management Software market size was worth around US$ 172.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 266.06 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The booming global market for childcare management software is due to the rise in daycare facilities and contractual partnerships between suppliers and corporations. Vendors of childcare management software are planning to establish contractual partnerships with corporate and governmental facilities as a result of the increase in daycare facilities.

By deployment type, the cloud category dominated the market in 2021.

By solution, the nutrition management category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global childcare management software market in 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant negative impact on almost all worldwide businesses. Tight transportation constraints have also had an impact on the global supply chain, but they have also opened up opportunities for the software industry and helped the market for childcare software grow. Public health suggestions were taken into account after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to aid in halting the disease’s spread and its serious impacts on children’s safety and health.

Moreover, COVID-19 has the ability to have an economic impact on businesses and financial markets, directly modify supply and demand, disrupt supply chains, and have a negative impact on markets.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global childcare management software market is segregated based on deployment type, solution, and region.

Based on deployment type, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on the solution, the market is segmented into family & child data management, attendance tracker, accounting, time & activity management, nutrition management, and others. In 2021, nutrition management held a significant share.

Regional Analysis:

The largest portion of the worldwide market for childcare software was held by North America

Geographically, North America has the greatest market share for childcare management software because of the region’s rapid technological advancements and significant government programs and investments. The region has experienced significant economic growth due to the rise in the number of women working there.

The Trump administration just launched the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative in February 2019. Its goal is to reach 50 million women by 2025 through US government initiatives, a brand-new, creative fund, and public-private collaborations. This aspect is accelerating the rise of the North American childcare management software market’s revenue size. As a result, this has had a favorable effect on the market for childcare management software.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global childcare management software market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global childcare management software market include;

Bloomz Inc.

Eleyo

Himama

iclasspro

Kidcheck

Kindyhub

Kwiksol Corporation

Oncare

Softerware Inc.

Tadpoles LLC

Recent Industry Developments:

In 2019:iClassPro and Sweet Peas Educational Gymnastics have partnered to support the physical, social, and cognitive growth of kids between the ages of 6 months and 6 years old.

The global childcare management software market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Solution

Family & Child Data Management

Attendance Tracker

Accounting

Time & Activity Management

Nutrition Management

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Deployment Type, Solution, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

