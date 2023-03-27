[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 5.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Lubrizol Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kem One SAS, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., GEON Performance Solutions, Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co. Ltd., Hanwha Solutions, Novista Group, VIA Chemical, Sundow Polymers Co. LTD., Interplast Co, PolyOne Corporation, and others.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Extrusion Molding, Injection Molding), By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Adhesives & Coatings, Cables, Others), By End-use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.2 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)market.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Overview

A thermoplastic homopolymer known as chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is created when PVC is chlorinated using a free radical. The thermal performance and fire resistance of CPVC are both enhanced by the chlorination of PVC. Compared to conventional pipe materials, chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) has several benefits, including high corrosion resistance and good strength.

Over the projection period, the increased utilization of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in industrial pipes and fittings, hot water pipes and fittings, fire sprinkler pipes and fittings, films and sheets, and other applications is expected to positively impact product outlook.

Growth Factors

Most of the time, CPVC resins are utilized to make heat-resistant pipes. The growing use of CPVC in several applications across numerous industries is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride CPVC market during the projected period as it replaces copper-based pipes. The use of CPVC in fire sprinklers is among its most widespread services. The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market is anticipated to be driven by rising safety requirements and the increased use of fire sprinklers across the globe during the projected period.

Additionally, CPVC pipes cost less than metal pipes. As a result, more people are turning to durable, reliable, and reasonably priced CPVC pipes and fittings. However, it is anticipated that the brittleness of CPVC pipes and the comparatively higher cost of repairs related to leaking damages in the case of CPVC pipes will raise demand for substitute materials.

Segmental Overview

The market for Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)s is segmented into grade, application, and end-user. The injection grade dominates the market in terms of quality due to its many advantages over the extrusion process. When the plastic resin is added to the hopper during the injection grading process, the plastic pellets are subsequently sent from the feed portion into the compression section, where frictional heat is produced. Next, the plastic is pushed through an expanded chamber using a reciprocal screw. The nozzle forces the fluid-like plastic that has melted into a closed, heated/cooled mold. The required shape and size of the mold can be easily achieved with the melt.

Due to its solid and long-lasting qualities and increased use in plumbing applications, CPVC will be in high demand for pipes and fittings applications. The product is perfect for residential, commercial, and industrial plumbing and fire sprinkler systems because of its inherent dependability, chemical resistance, and robust ability to tolerate tremendous heat and pressure. The expansion of beneficial government programs would be aided by the rise in their number, particularly in India.

Regional Overview

Throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to represent the largest revenue share in the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market , with China and India’s needs expected to contribute significantly more revenue than those of the other countries in the region. Expanding the industrial and construction sectors in the area is responsible for developing the Asia Pacific market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market forward?

What are the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5.2 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD (2022Value) Billion/Million CAGR Growth Rate 10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players The Lubrizol Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kem One SAS, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., GEON Performance Solutions, Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co. Ltd., Hanwha Solutions, Novista Group, VIA Chemical, Sundow Polymers Co. LTD., Interplast Co, PolyOne Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Grade, Application, End-use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The major market participants for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) are eager to form alliances and partnerships to grow their businesses.

2020: A contract was signed by Grasim Industries Limited and Lubrizol Advanced Materials for the production and distribution of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resins in India.

Browse the full “Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Extrusion Molding, Injection Molding), By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Adhesives & Coatings, Cables, Others), By End-use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/chlorinated-polyvinyl-chloride-cpvc-market/

Prominent Players

The Lubrizol Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kem One SAS

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

GEON Performance Solutions

Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Solutions

Novista Group

VIA Chemical

Sundow Polymers Co. LTD.

Interplast Co

PolyOne Corporation

Others

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Extrusion Molding

Injection Molding

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Adhesives & Coatings

Cables

Others

By End-use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Industry?

