[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Cold Plasma Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 4.56 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Linde AG, Nordson Corporation, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co.Ltd., Bovie Medical Corporation, Europlasma NV, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cold Plasma Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Regime (Low-Pressure Cold Plasma, Atmospheric Cold Plasma), By Application (Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Cancer Treatment, Dentistry, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Cold Plasma Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion in 2022 and expected to reach a value of around USD 4.56 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report analyses the Cold Plasma market’s drivers and restraints and the impact they have on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cold Plasma market.

Cold Plasma Market: Overview

Cold Plasma is an ionized gas at room temperature formed by an electric discharge. Cold Plasma treatment is a non-contact, painless method of sterilizing wounds and promoting healing. The cost is equal to or less than standard antibacterial wound treatment.

Growth Factors

A key factor expected to drive the growth of the Cold Plasma market during the forecast period is the benefits of Cold Plasma technology. In addition, food safety concerns are expected further to drive the growth of the Cold Plasma market. In addition, the invention of textile products should further slowdown the growth of the Cold Plasma market. Meanwhile, increased capital investment is projected further to impede growth in the Cold Plasma market schedule.

Segmental Overview

Based on the regime, the Cold Plasma market is divided into atmospheric pressure and low pressure. Atmospheric has a large market share for applications in various fields such as the medical, food, textile, and packaging industries. The low-pressure type has a moderate share of use in semiconductor manufacturing. Semiconductors are showing healthy growth due to their application in the electrical and electronic industry, where product consumption is increasing.

Regional Overview

North America is an essential market for Cold Plasma technology. Significant growth is driven by the broad presence of global Cold Plasma companies facilitating technology access. However, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region are expected to offer promising opportunities for companies in the Cold Plasma market .

Regional growth is driven by increased economic and infrastructure activity in various emerging markets such as China, Thailand, India, and Indonesia. In addition, significant technological developments in the electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to drive the expansion of regional markets.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cold Plasma market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cold Plasma market forward?

What are the Cold Plasma Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cold Plasma Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cold Plasma market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4.56 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Linde AG, Nordson Corporation, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co.Ltd., Bovie Medical Corporation, Europlasma NV, and Others Key Segment By Regime, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Cold Plasma Market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Henniker Plasma, Nordson Corporation, Apex Medical Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd, P2i, are other players in the market.

Linde AG

Nordson Corporation

ADTEC Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.,

Bovie Medical Corporation

Europlasma NV

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cold Plasma market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Cold Plasma market size was valued at around USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on regime segmentation, the atmospheric pressure regimen is predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

In November 2021, the NOVOPLASM collaboration announced that it was the “first in the world” to develop this technique for treating infectious burns and wound healing after skin grafts. Therefore, this technology announcement by key players is driving the market’s growth.

The global Cold Plasma market is segmented as follows:

By Regime

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

By Application

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Cancer Treatment

Dentistry

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

