[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Cold Storage Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 112 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 136 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 330 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Americold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Nichirei Corporation, The United States Cold Storage, Henningsen Cold Storage Co., Tippmann Group, VersaCold Logistics Services, NewCold, Congebac Inc., Snowman Logistics Pvt Ltd, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Wabash National Corporation, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cold Storage Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Type (Public, Private/Semi-Private), By Construction Type (Ports, Bulk Storage, Production Stores), By Temperature (Frozen, Chilled), By Application (Dairy, Pharmaceuticals, Fish, Meat, & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Processed Foods, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Cold Storage Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 112 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 136 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 330 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Cold Storage market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Cold Storage market.

Cold Storage Market: Overview

By 2050, the world’s population is projected to reach 9.7 billion people, which suggests a potential increase in food demand. However, it is getting harder for farmers in some regions of the world to grow food as a result of climate change and other causes. Businesses are using cold storage as a solution to keep food storage feasible and reasonably priced for consumers. According to projections, the global cold storage market is expected to rise as a result.

Growth Factors

The stringent regulations controlling the manufacturing and distribution of temperature-sensitive goods have greatly benefited the market. During the projection period, the industry is expected to experience exceptional growth as a result of the expanding organized retail markets in emerging economies. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased automation in refrigerated warehouses will further increase demand.

Over the coming years, it is also projected that the expanding commerce in perishable goods would contribute to an increase in demand for refrigeration storage options. Cold chain shipping has an impact on the environment, and users and suppliers of temperature-controlled packaging technologies are working to lessen it. In addition, promoting formal Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, strict government restrictions, and shifting consumer expectations all provide significant obstacles to the creation of an effective packaging system.

Segmental Overview

The market for Cold Storage is segmented into type, construction type, temperature, and application. In 2021, the public warehouse market category dominated with a 65%+ share of global revenue. The cold storage industry has been divided into two categories based on the type of warehouse: private, semi-private, and public. The Global Cold Chain Alliance estimates that over 75% of the total refrigerated storage capacity in the United States is accounted for by public warehouse space. A public warehouse is run as a stand-alone company that provides different services, like handling, storing, and transporting for a set or variable price.

In 2021, the seafood industry dominated the market and generated roughly 35% of total revenue. The industry has been divided into processed food, dairy, fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, and seafood, as well as medications, depending on the application. The meat, fish, and seafood market is anticipated to be impacted by ongoing developments in seafood packaging.

Regional Overview

In 2021, the North American geographical segment dominated the market and contributed over 35% of global revenue. One of the main drivers of the region’s growth is the abundance of connected devices combined with a sizable user base. Due to the expansion of the network of warehouses and increased investments in the construction of the logistics infrastructure, Mexico is predicted to see exponential growth in North America. These would also operate as the primary drivers of the cold chain’s demand.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 112 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 330 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 136 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Americold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Nichirei Corporation, The United States Cold Storage, Henningsen Cold Storage Co., Tippmann Group, VersaCold Logistics Services, NewCold, Congebac Inc., Snowman Logistics Pvt Ltd, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Wabash National Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Type, Construction Type, Temperature, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

Technology advancements are a major trend that is becoming more and more popular in the cold storage sector. To maintain their place in the market, major cold storage firms are utilizing innovative technologies, including automation in warehouses, higher warehouses with temperature control, and others.

2021: A new cold storage facility, Vertical Cold Facilities, was unveiled by Vertical Cold Storage, a provider of temperature-controlled and dry storage facilities in the US. The Vertical Cold Facilities include cost-effective refrigeration facilities that use green practices, performance-improving decision-making technologies, and the most dependable automation in the sector.

2019: For about CAD 337 million ($253 million), Americold Logistics LLC, a US-based provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and shipping services, bought Nova Cold Logistics. With this acquisition, Americold now has brand-new warehouses with temperature-controlled docking systems and voice inventory management technology.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cold Storage market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cold Storage market forward?

What are the Cold Storage Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cold Storage Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cold Storage market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Cold Storage Market 2022–2030 (By Construction Type)

Prominent Players

Americold Logistics LLC

Lineage Logistics Holdings

Nichirei Corporation

The United States Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

Tippmann Group

VersaCold Logistics Services

NewCold

Congebac Inc.

Snowman Logistics Pvt Ltd

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Wabash National Corporation

Others

The global Cold Storage market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Public

Private/Semi-Private

By Construction Type

Ports

Bulk Storage

Production Stores

By Temperature

Frozen

Chilled

By Application

Dairy

Pharmaceuticals

Fish, Meat, & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Processed Foods

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Browse the full "Cold Storage Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report

