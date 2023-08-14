[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Commercial Property Insurance Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 281.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 306.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 526.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are American International Group Inc. (AIG), Allianz SE, AXA SA, Chubb Limited, Zurich Insurance Group AG, The Travelers Companies Inc., Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Munich Re Group, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Commercial Property Insurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Buildings Insurance, Contents Insurance, Flood Insurance, Earthquake Insurance, Others), By Application (Open Perils, Named Perils), By Enterprise Size (Small-Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large-Scale Enterprise), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Commercial Property Insurance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 281.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 306.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 526.7 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Commercial Property Insurance Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Economic Growth and Increase in Construction: The growth of the commercial property insurance market is closely tied to economic expansion and increased construction activities. As economies prosper and urbanization accelerates, more commercial properties are built or renovated, leading to higher demand for insurance coverage.

Risk Mitigation and Regulatory Compliance: Businesses recognize the importance of mitigating risks associated with their commercial properties. Regulatory bodies often require specific insurance coverage, driving businesses to invest in commercial property insurance to comply with legal obligations and protect their assets.

Evolving Risk Assessment and Underwriting: Advancements in data analytics and technology have revolutionized risk assessment and underwriting processes in the insurance industry. Insurers can now analyse vast amounts of data to accurately price policies, making commercial property insurance more accessible and affordable.

Globalization and Foreign Investments: Globalization has prompted businesses to expand their operations internationally, resulting in increased investments in commercial properties abroad. To protect these overseas assets from various risks, businesses seek comprehensive commercial property insurance coverage.

Innovations in Coverage and Customization: The commercial property insurance market has evolved to offer specialized coverage tailored to specific industries and risks. Insurers now provide flexible policies that cater to the unique needs of businesses, enabling them to address their property-related concerns effectively.

Pandemic-Driven Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the commercial property insurance market. It highlighted the importance of coverage against business interruptions, rent losses, and liability claims. Businesses are now more conscious of potential risks and seek insurance solutions to safeguard their properties and mitigate financial losses during future crises.

Emerging Technologies and Cyber Risks: The growing reliance on technology and digital infrastructure in commercial properties has introduced new risks related to cyber threats, data breaches, and technology malfunctions. The commercial property insurance market is adapting to these emerging risks by offering cyber insurance solutions to protect businesses from potential financial losses and reputational damage.

Commercial Property Insurance Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Chubb and Marsh: In 2021, Chubb, a major insurance company, collaborated with Marsh, a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm, to launch a commercial property risk assessment platform. The platform combined Chubb’s underwriting expertise with Marsh’s risk advisory services, providing businesses with comprehensive property insurance solutions.

AIG and Validus Holdings: In 2018, American International Group (AIG) acquired Validus Holdings, a specialty insurer and reinsurer, for approximately $5.6 billion. This acquisition bolstered AIG’s position in the global commercial property insurance market by expanding its capabilities in specialized lines and reinsurance.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 306.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 526.7 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 281.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application, Enterprise Size and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Commercial Property Insurance Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Commercial Property Insurance Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Business Interruptions and Claims: The pandemic caused widespread business interruptions due to lockdowns and restrictions, leading to a surge in insurance claims from businesses seeking coverage for lost income and property damages. This increased claim activity put pressure on insurers’ financials and risk assessments.

Shifting Risk Landscape: The pandemic highlighted new risks in commercial properties, such as virus transmission concerns, changes in occupancy patterns, and the need for more comprehensive coverage against unexpected events. Insurers had to reevaluate their risk models and policies to adapt to the evolving risk landscape.

Customized Coverage Solutions: Insurers responded to the changing risk landscape by offering customized coverage solutions to address pandemic-related risks, such as business interruption insurance with specific pandemic clauses and enhanced protection against infectious diseases.

Emphasis on Cyber Insurance: As businesses relied heavily on technology during the pandemic, insurers placed a stronger focus on cyber insurance to protect commercial properties from the increasing threat of cyberattacks and data breaches.

Strengthening Financial Resilience: Insurers took measures to strengthen their financial resilience to handle future uncertainties. They reassessed their risk exposures, adjusted underwriting guidelines, and improved their claims management processes to better manage the potential impacts of similar crises.

Digital Transformation: To enhance efficiency and customer experience, the commercial property insurance market embraced digital transformation. Insurers adopted remote work setups, digital claim processing, and online policy sales, making their services more accessible and responsive to customer needs.

Collaboration and Risk Mitigation Strategies: In response to the pandemic’s impact, commercial property insurers collaborated with businesses to develop risk mitigation strategies. Insurers provided guidance on safety protocols, property maintenance, and contingency plans to minimize potential risks, fostering a proactive approach to risk management among policyholders.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Commercial Property Insurance Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Commercial Property Insurance Market:

American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Allianz SE

AXA SA

Chubb Limited

Zurich Insurance Group AG

The Travelers Companies Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Munich Re Group

Others

Browse the full “Commercial Property Insurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Buildings Insurance, Contents Insurance, Flood Insurance, Earthquake Insurance, Others), By Application (Open Perils, Named Perils), By Enterprise Size (Small-Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large-Scale Enterprise), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/commercial-property-insurance-market/

Commercial Property Insurance Market – Regional Analysis

The Commercial Property Insurance Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the commercial property insurance market is experiencing increased demand for coverage against climate-related risks. Insurers are focusing on offering specialized policies for natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires. Additionally, there’s a growing trend towards incorporating cyber insurance as businesses face heightened cyber threats.

Europe: In Europe, the commercial property insurance market is witnessing a surge in demand for sustainable and green insurance products. Insurers are promoting eco-friendly building practices and incentivizing businesses to adopt energy-efficient measures. There’s also a trend towards parametric insurance solutions to expedite claims settlement for specific events.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the commercial property insurance market is driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Insurers are expanding their presence in emerging markets and offering innovative coverage options to cater to the diverse risk landscape. There’s a notable trend towards partnerships with Insurtech companies for seamless policy management.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the commercial property insurance market is experiencing a shift towards comprehensive risk management solutions. Insurers are collaborating with businesses to assess risks unique to the region, such as political instability and natural catastrophes. The market also witnesses an increasing demand for business interruption insurance due to potential disruptions in these regions.

The Commercial Property Insurance Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Buildings Insurance

Contents Insurance

Flood Insurance

Earthquake Insurance

Others

By Application

Open Perils

Named Perils

By Enterprise Size

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large-Scale Enterprise

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

