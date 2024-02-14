[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 22.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Trillium CNG, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Associated Gas, Non Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources), By End User (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Or Heavy Duty Buses, Medium Or Heavy Duty Trucks), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

Compressed Natural Gas Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Green Energy Transition: The Compressed Natural Gas market experiences robust growth as the world transitions towards green energy solutions. Compressed Natural Gas, as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels, gains traction, contributing significantly to the market’s expansion.

Environmental Advocacy: Increasing environmental awareness and stringent emissions regulations drive the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas. Governments and industries globally prioritize cleaner fuel options, fostering a favorable environment for CNG market growth.

Fuel Cost Efficiency: The cost-efficiency of Compressed Natural Gas becomes a key driver for market expansion. Businesses and consumers recognize the economic advantages of using CNG, contributing to its increasing popularity in various transportation sectors.

Transportation Sector Embrace: The transportation sector plays a pivotal role in the growth of the Compressed Natural Gas market. Fleet operators and public transportation agencies adopt CNG as a sustainable fuel option, reducing their carbon footprint and complying with emissions standards.

Infrastructure Development: Ongoing infrastructure development for CNG refuelling stations fuels market growth. Governments and private entities invest in expanding the CNG refuelling network, enhancing accessibility and convenience for CNG vehicle owners.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in CNG vehicle technology drive market expansion. Manufacturers focus on developing advanced CNG engines and storage systems, improving efficiency, performance, and safety, thereby attracting a wider consumer base.

Global Energy Transition: The global shift towards a sustainable energy future contributes to the worldwide growth of the Compressed Natural Gas market. As countries commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for cleaner fuel alternatives like CNG rises, propelling market expansion.

Regulatory Support: Supportive regulatory frameworks and incentives encourage the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas. Governments offer incentives, tax breaks, and subsidies to promote the use of CNG, creating a positive environment for market development.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Public awareness campaigns highlighting the environmental benefits of CNG play a crucial role in market growth. Education on the advantages of CNG as a cleaner fuel option drives consumer interest and adoption in various regions.

Collaboration with Automotive Industry: Collaboration between Compressed Natural Gas providers and the automotive industry becomes a catalyst for market growth. Joint efforts lead to the development of CNG-compatible vehicles and innovative technologies, expanding the market’s reach.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 22.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 9.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Source, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Compressed Natural Gas Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Resilience in Green Energy Adoption: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the adoption of green energy solutions, including Compressed Natural Gas. Amid economic uncertainties, the resilience of CNG as a cleaner fuel option ensures sustained interest and growth in the market.

Essential Role in Public Transportation: CNG’s essential role in public transportation remains evident during the pandemic. Public transportation agencies prioritize CNG as a cleaner alternative, contributing to market stability despite disruptions in other sectors.

Economic Benefits Emphasized: The economic benefits of using Compressed Natural Gas gained prominence during the pandemic. Cost-effectiveness and reduced fuel expenses become critical factors, driving businesses and consumers towards CNG solutions.

Remote Consultations and Support: Virtual consultations for CNG adoption and support become a prevalent trend. Online platforms provide a space for consumers and businesses to connect with CNG experts, influencing fuel choice and system recommendations.

Flexible and Resilient Fueling Solutions: The adaptability of Compressed Natural Gas to various applications and its resilience in challenging times contribute to market growth. CNG proves to be a flexible and reliable fueling solution, appealing to diverse consumer needs.

Continued Investment in Innovation: Despite economic challenges, the Compressed Natural Gas market remains focused on innovation. Manufacturers invest in research and development to introduce new technologies, addressing evolving consumer needs and market trends.

Governmental Support Maintained: Governments continue to support the CNG market through the pandemic. Incentives and regulatory frameworks promoting cleaner fuel options remain intact, providing a supportive environment for market sustainability.

Digital Marketing Strategies: Recognizing the importance of online presence, stakeholders in the Compressed Natural Gas market invest in digital marketing strategies. Social media platforms and e-commerce channels become essential for reaching and engaging consumers, and driving market growth.

Future-Forward Market Strategies: Anticipating a post-pandemic surge in green energy adoption, stakeholders in the Compressed Natural Gas market invest in future-forward strategies. These include product diversification, collaborations, and global expansion to meet the evolving needs of the expanding market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market forward?

What are the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis of the Compressed Natural Gas Market:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% throughout the forecast period. The region’s growth is fueled by increasing urbanization, government initiatives promoting clean energy, and a rising focus on sustainable transportation solutions.

Asia-Pacific maintains its dominant position in terms of both market share and revenue, and this trend is expected to persist and strengthen throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing disposable income of the middle class, an increase in product consumption, and the widespread conversion of public transportation fleets to CNG fuel systems, facilitated by supportive government regulations in the region.

Europe follows closely, driven by stringent environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. North America experiences moderate growth, with continued adoption in the transportation and industrial sectors.

The Middle East and Africa region is also anticipated to contribute to market expansion, particularly in industrial applications. The global shift towards cleaner energy sources and sustainable practices positions the Compressed Natural Gas Market for significant growth opportunities in the coming years.

List of the prominent players in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market:

Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Trillium CNG

National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

Others

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Associated Gas

Non Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources

By End User

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Or Heavy Duty Buses

Medium Or Heavy Duty Trucks

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Report

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry.

Managers in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

