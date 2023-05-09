[219+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global data center virtualization market size was worth at around USD 18.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 29.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players covered in the report are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Radiant Communications Corp., IBM Corporation, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Data Center Virtualization Market By Component (Service And Software), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises And Large Enterprises), By End-Use (Education, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & SCM, Manufacturing & Automotive, Government, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Data Center Virtualization Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 29.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketspace. The data center virtualization industry report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis.

What is Data Center Virtualization? How big is the Data Center Virtualization Industry?

Report Overview:

Data center virtualization makes use of virtualization software as well as cloud computing tools, thereby replacing conventional physical servers and various other devices that are housed in the physical data center. In addition to this, data center makes use of virtualization in data centers and is referred to as software-defined data center, thereby allowing the firms in regulating their entire IT framework as a sole unit.

Data center virtualization provides a slew of benefits such as low operating costs, improved speed & flexibility, fewer capital costs, and lesser real estate needs & infrastructure facilities.

Global Data Center Virtualization Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Escalating demand for minimizing operational costs of organizations and increasing the performance of the business will drive the global data center virtualization market trends. The growing trend of centralized & unified management of data centers will expand the scope of the growth of the market globally. In addition to this, escalating demand for reducing data center complexities along with the rise in data center traffic will embellish the global market expansion. An increase in digitization along with a rise in the number of data centers is likely to benefit the expansion of the global market. Moreover, growing consciousness about benefits derived as a result of a preference for cloud-based data storage will bolster the global market expansion.

Restraints:

Data center localization has negatively affected the growth of the global data center virtualization industry in the years ahead. Strict laws pertaining to data center localization can create hurdles in the industry surge in the coming years. Growing security concerns can further hinder global industry expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 18.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 29.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Radiant Communications Corp., IBM Corporation, and others. Segments Covered By Component, Organization Size, End-Use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Data Center Virtualization Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global data center virtualization market is sectored into components, organization size, end-use, and region.

The component segment of the data center virtualization market is sub-segmented into service and software segments. Furthermore, the service segment, which contributed lucratively towards the global market revenue share in 2022, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast timeline. The segmental surge in the coming eight years can be credited to the ability of services in providing an in-depth understanding of the business transformation map. Apart from this, the services offer rounding-off abilities enabling businesses in operating a whole data center as well as related cloud services as a blended entity.

On the basis of organization size, the data center virtualization industry across the globe is sectored into small & medium enterprises and large enterprise segments. The small & medium enterprises segment, which contributed notably towards the global market share in 2022, is predicted to record the fastest CAGR of 17% over the assessment period. The segmental expansion in the ensuing years is due to the large-scale acceptance of data center virtualization among the SMEs as a result of benefits including flexible and constant access to desktops, enhanced security & compliance, and less IT management costs provided by data center virtualization to the small & medium enterprises.

On the basis of end-use, the data center virtualization market across the globe is divided into education, BFSI, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail & SCM, manufacturing & automotive, government, healthcare, and others segments. Moreover, the healthcare segment, which accounted lucratively towards the global market share in 2022, is projected to record the highest gains in the ensuing years.

The global data center virtualization market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Service

Software

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-Use

Education

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & SCM

Manufacturing & Automotive

Government

Healthcare

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global data center virtualization market include –

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

VMware Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Microsoft Corporation

AT&T Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Radiant Communications Corp.

IBM Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Data Center Virtualization market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The global data center virtualization market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to escalating the requirement of reducing operating costs of firms and enhancing business agility along with a massive need for centralized & unified handling of data centers.

Based on component, the software segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the large enterprises segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

On the basis of the end-use, the IT & telecommunication segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific data center virtualization market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Organization Size, End-Use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America, which contributed to more than 40% of the global data center virtualization industry share in 2022, is anticipated to lead the regional industry expansion over the analysis period. The regional market surge over the forecast timeline can be a result of large-scale adoption of data center virtualization software by various organizations across the countries such as Canada and the U.S. Apart from this, the presence of key players including Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Citrix Systems.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In the first quarter of 2019, VMware, Inc., a U.S.-based cloud computing & virtual technology firm, introduced VMware cloud on Dell EMC which will assist VMware provide secure, scalable, and strong infrastructure data center solutions to its customers. The strategic initiative is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the industry across the globe.

In the second half of 2021, Citrix Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based cloud computing & virtualization tech company, and Nutanix, Inc., a U.S.-based cloud computing firm, signed a partnership deal for providing secured access to apps and desktops from any instrument.

In the third quarter of 2022, Microsoft Corporation established its first data center in Qatar, thereby creating new growth opportunities for the cloud-based economy in the country in the upcoming years. The initiative will embellish the expansion of the data center virtualization business in the Middle East region.

