[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 46.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 51.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 66.84 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sunrise Medical LLC, Starkey Hearing Technologies, GN ReSound Group, Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S., and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 46.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 51.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 66.84 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Overview:

This market mainly aims at providing independence to the disabled and elderly population who depend upon others to carry out their day-to-day activities. These people are highly dependent on the assistance of some other person, which hampers the quality of life they lead. With these devices and technologies in the market, disabled and older people can be provided with independence and confidence to carry out their livelihood.

The recent advancements made by the technology sector have benefited the people belonging to the elderly age group and disabled population to a great extent.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population has helped the market to record considerable revenue over time. The increasing number of high-velocity accidents worldwide due to rapid modernization has resulted in many people suffering from multiple disabilities, which is a great opportunity for the market. Advanced facilities the government provides in the form of reimbursement have helped the market record tremendous growth. The extensive research and development programs carried out by the key market players have helped the market to experience new technologies and devices.

Restraints

The use of advanced technologies and equipment proves difficult for the elderly population as they cannot easily evaluate and understand their functioning. Difficulties such as technical glitches and functional errors hamper the usage to a great extent. The lack of a user-friendly approach to advanced technologies declines the demand for such devices in the market. Most people who belong to the elderly and with disabilities do not possess a huge disposable income as they are not offered employment regularly, which hampers their purchasing power, and because of this, they cannot provide themselves with such advanced technology. These multiple reasons emerge as obstacles to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The increasing competition among the key market players regarding introducing advanced technologies and devices to provide maximum independence to the disabled and elderly population has emerged as a major opportunity for the market’s growth. Advanced healthcare facilities provided to patients by the government have boosted the growth of this market tremendously. Modern facilities adopted by the healthcare sector to attract potential consumers and big profits have encouraged using modern technologies and assistive devices within the hospital sector. These multiple opportunities help the market to show tremendous growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The high cost associated with using modern technologies and devices hampers the market’s growth to a great extent. The disposable income available to the people belonging to the disabled and elderly age group is not sufficient for purchasing modern technologies and devices. The guidelines and rules imposed by the government to ensure the safety of the elderly and disabled have challenged the growth of the key market players to a great extent.

Report Highlights

Based on product type, the segment of mobility aids has emerged as the largest segment in the market belonging to this category. The requirement for mobility is the primary need for people who belong to the elderly and those who are disabled. This facility provides them with complete independence and helps them to carry on their day-to-day activities.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment has emerged as the largest sector under this category due to the huge number of people who visit the hospital sector, forgetting themselves treated in the event of a major medical condition. The presence of a huge client base in the hospital sector has helped the market to record considerable revenue over time. The hospital sector also proved to be a major source of assistive devices provided to patients by medical practitioners.

The presence of the potential client base in the hospital sector has emerged as a major reason for the growth of this sector. Based on geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest market for the elderly and disabled assistive technology due to the huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population residing in this area. The huge number of high-velocity accidents in this region increases the number of people suffering from disabilities, which proves to be a great opportunity for the market’s growth.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical region of North America has emerged as the largest market for disabled and elderly assistive technology, and due to the huge population belonging to this category will stop due to the adoption of modern lifestyle, the use of vehicles has increased to a great extent which leads to several high-velocity accidents in this region. as a result of this people suffers with multiple disabilities. Hence, the demand for assistive technologies is rising in the market. Increasing life expectancy has given rise to a huge geriatric population that demands assistive technology with you to provide them with complete independence.

The European countries also contribute considerably to the growth of the disabled and elderly assistive technology market due to the huge number of people suffering from chronic diseases and disabilities. The Asia Pacific region has become the next largest sector providing advanced facilities to the elderly and disabled individuals due to the rapid advancements in the healthcare sector.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 46.11 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 66.84 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Sunrise Medical LLC, Starkey Hearing Technologies, GN ReSound Group, Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, and Others Key Segment By Service Type, End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

Sunrise Medical LLC

Starkey Hearing Technologies

GN ReSound Group

Sonova Holding AG

William Demant Holding A/S

Recent Developments

An RWD-operated wheelchair device that is managed with the use of electric power was launched by Invacare Aviva storm Rx which can be utilized outdoors and indoors.

Segments covered under the report

By Service Type

Mobility Aids Devices Wheelchairs Mobility Scooters Cranes & Crutches Walkers & Rollators Transfer Lifts Door Openers Others (Cushions, Pillow, and Back Support)

Living Aids Devices Reading and Vision Aids Video Magnifiers Braille Translators Reading Machines Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances) Hearing Aids Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids In-the-Ear (ITE) Aids Canal Hearing Aids Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Cochlear Implants

Medical Furniture Medical Beds Medical Furniture Accessories Door Openers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices Commodes Bars, Grips, and Rails Shower Chairs Ostomy Products



By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Homecare

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

