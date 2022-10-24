[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global EV Electric Vehicle Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 170 Billion in 2021, and USD 205.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 1105 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BMW, BAIC Group, Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi, GAC Motors, BYD, Great Wall Motors, Jaguar, Hyundai Group, Toyota, Mercedes, SAIC Motors, Stellantis, Tesla, Volkswagen Group, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Global (EV) Electric Vehicle Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (BEV, PHEV), By Vehicle Type (Private Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle By Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD), By Vehicle Top Speed (<125 mph, >125 mph) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric Vehicle Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 170 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 205.4 billion in 2022 and expected to reach a value of around USD 1105 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle (EV) market’s drivers and restraints and their impact on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) market.

(EV) Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Low-emission technology used in electric vehicles aids in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing other environmental problems. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, several developing economies are choosing sustainable alternatives.

The demand for electric vehicles has increased due to growing worries about the pollution produced by conventional internal combustion (IC) engines, which has positively impacted the electric vehicle market .

Growth Factors

The sale of electric vehicles is projected to increase due to many government programs, including tax rebates, grants, and other non-financial perks like access to carpool lanes and subsidies. For instance, German automakers increased their cash incentives for electric cars in November 2019 to delay the switch from internal combustion to battery-powered engines to prevent hazardous emissions. In addition, the sale of electric vehicles has increased significantly in recent decades in nations including the United States, China, and several European countries; this, in turn, will help the industry expand.

However, several key obstacles that impede market expansion include a lack of charging infrastructure, variances in assessing load, and a lack of standardization. Several regions, including China, Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, and others, have varied standards for charging electric vehicles. To address this issue, certain electric vehicle manufacturers, like Tesla Inc., are concentrating on a worldwide standardization of the charging infrastructure.

Nevertheless, it is projected that increasing the use of electric vehicles in the public and commercial sectors will propel the market. For instance, the UK government approved 200 electric buses in 2020, intending to make all buses electric by 2025, which may reduce CO2 emissions by roughly 7,400 tonnes annually.

Segmental Overview

The market for Electric vehicles (EV) is segmented into product and vehicle types. The demand for commercial vehicles is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR shortly. Due to rising fuel prices, tough immigration laws imposed by governments, an increase in independent delivery vehicles, and the addition of electric motorcars and cars, this market segment is expected to grow rapidly.

The government-imposed strict emigration morals, rising fuel prices, the growing abandonment of independent delivery trucks, and the growing abandonment of electric motorcars and vehicles all contribute to the segment’s rapid growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Electric Vehicle market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Electric Vehicle market forward?

What are the Electric Vehicle Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Electric Vehicle Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electric Vehicle market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 170 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1105 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 23% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players BMW, BAIC Group, Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi, GAC Motors, BYD, Great Wall Motors, Jaguar, Hyundai Group, Toyota, Mercedes, SAIC Motors, Stellantis, Tesla, Volkswagen Group, and Others Key Segment By Product, Vehicle Type, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Regional Overview

China, Japan, and South Korea are the Electric Vehicle market leaders for electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific region. China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of electric cars have a monopoly on the EV market in the area. However, their government has taken action, including providing subsidies for EV buyers, enacting laws requiring all automakers to produce EVs in proportion to the volume of vehicles they make, providing significant funding for installing EV charging stations throughout major cities, and enacting regulations against excessively polluting cars.

The EV market has also been expanding in Japan and South Korea. Their governments installed EV charging stations, created pollution standards, established deadlines for switching from ICE vehicles to full or hybrid EVs, and took other measures to assist the growth of EV demand.

Key Players Insights

Due to several Electric Vehicle market participants, there is intense rivalry in the global electric vehicle market. The incumbent players emphasize innovation and the creation of new models and technologies to address their weaknesses and solidify their position in the worldwide market. In addition, several market participants are also funding EV companies to increase their local footprint.

Furthermore, the auto industry has transitioned to battery-powered or electric vehicles due to increased government initiatives regarding environmental degradation from CO2 emissions. As a result, companies use partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions as Electric Vehicle market position retention strategies.

Some of the prominent players

BMW

BAIC Group

Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi

GAC Motors

BYD

Great Wall Motors

Jaguar

Hyundai Group

Toyota

Mercedes

SAIC Motors

Stellantis

Tesla

Volkswagen Group

The global Electric Vehicle market is segmented as follows:

By Product

BEV

PHEV

By Vehicle Type

Private Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Vehicle Drive Type

FWD

RWD

AWD

Vehicle Top Speed

<125 mph

>125 mph

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Electric Vehicle market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Electric Vehicle market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

“North America” region will lead the global Electric Vehicle market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

