Electrical Insulation Materials Market: Overview

The demand for electrical insulating materials is rising in the energy, automotive, and construction industries. In addition, the growth of electrification in developing nations like China and India has raised the demand for electrical insulating materials as more and more power plants are being built, which is driving the market. Insulated wires that can tolerate high voltage levels are also necessary to manufacture microchips. Additionally, higher insulator manufacturing rates will be required due to the world’s numerous areas’ accelerated growth of wire distribution networks.

Growth Factors

The primary energy source for many processes employed worldwide is electrical. One of the key factors driving the market for electricity, which is the need for electrical insulating materials, is the increasing adoption of electrical equipment in both home and industrial applications. The International Energy Agency projects that the energy demand will increase by over 5% in 2021 and 4% in 2022. India’s power demand is anticipated to increase by 8–8.5% in 2022, according to ICRA Ltd. Additionally, India’s energy demand climbed by 12.7% to 707 billion units between April 2021 and September 2021. One of the critical elements driving India’s increasing industrialization is the demand for energy, which in turn is going to the need for electrical insulation materials.

Energy Insulation materials utilized in producing various electrical components include thermoplastics, ceramics, thermosets, and porcelain. Power transformers, distribution transformers, electrical motors and generators, wires and cables, switchgear, batteries, circuit breakers, shackles, pin insulators, and other components are made from these materials. These parts are widely employed in infrastructure-related projects like residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. During the projection period, the market for electrical insulating materials will be driven by the expansion of safety measures and the increased installation of safety components in the construction sector.

Segmental Overview

The market for Electrical Insulation Materials is segmented into type, material, voltage, and application. With a market share of over 25% in the Electrical Insulation Materials market in 2021, the thermosets segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The materials used to create thermoset insulation typically get stronger when heated. Thermoset insulations have a more muscular endurance for high temperatures than other materials like thermoplastics. Therefore, thermosets like silicone rubber, epoxy resin, and polyimide are frequently chosen for electrical insulation.

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) reported that the world’s natural rubber (NR) production increased by 13.6% annually in 2021 to reach 941,000 tons. While the expected annual growth rate for the global demand for NR is 0.3%, going 1.210 million tons in 2021. Therefore, the market for electrical insulating materials is expected to be driven by the rising production and consumption of rubber.

Regional Overview

With a revenue share of over 40% in 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the market for electrical insulation materials, and it is expected to continue to rule over the forecast period (2022-2030). The market expansion for electrical insulation materials in the Asia Pacific area is driven by prominent producers such as Nitto Denko Corporation, DuPont Teijin Films, and Vitar Insulation Manufacturers Ltd.

The demand for electrical insulating materials is also fueled by the region’s expanding manufacturing of thermosets and thermoplastics and its abundant supply of raw materials. In addition, the expansion of the area is being aided by rising investments in the energy industry as well as China’s and India’s accelerating industrialization. In India, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to develop by 12.5% in 2021–2022; mining and quarrying by 14.3%; construction by 10.7%; and electricity, gas, and water supply by 8.5%. Therefore, over the projection period, the demand for electrical insulating materials will be driven by the increase in these industries.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 10.33 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Dupont, Weidmann (WICOR Group), Elantas Electrical Insulation, Krempel, Pucaro (ABB), 3M, Toray, Von Roll, Sichuan EM Technology, Nitto Denko Corporation, ISOVOLTA AG, Suzhou Taihu, Axalta (The Carlyle Group), Suzhou Jufeng, Zhejiang Rongtai, and Others Key Segment By Type, Material, Voltage, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players Insights

The main business strategies in the electrical insulation materials market are technology releases, acquisitions, and R&D initiatives.

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Electrical Insulation Materials market. Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

2022: Asahi Kasei Plastics Singapore has obtained ISCC PLUS certification for the sustainability of polyphenylene ether (PPE).

Prominent Players

Dupont

Weidmann (WICOR Group)

Elantas Electrical Insulation

Krempel

Pucaro (ABB)

3M

Toray

Von Roll

Sichuan EM Technology

Nitto Denko Corporation

ISOVOLTA AG

Suzhou Taihu

Axalta (The Carlyle Group)

Suzhou Jufeng

Zhejiang Rongtai

The global Electrical Insulation Materials market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Glass Insulator

Polymer Insulator

Porcelain Insulator

By Material

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Fiber Glass

Mica

Cellulose

Cotton & Others

By Voltage

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

By Application

Transformers and Bushings

Rotating Machines

Cables and Transmission Lines

Surge Protector and Circuit Breaker

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , Krempel announced that Nomex 910, a unique insulating material comprised of high-quality electrical grade cellulose pulp developed by DuPont, would exclusively be produced and sold through Krempel. This partnership is expected to strengthen Krempel’s market position in the electrical insulation materials market.

, Krempel announced that Nomex 910, a unique insulating material comprised of high-quality electrical grade cellulose pulp developed by DuPont, would exclusively be produced and sold through Krempel. This partnership is expected to strengthen Krempel’s market position in the electrical insulation materials market. In April 2022, Von Roll planned to expand its site in Italy for the growing potting resin business in the automotive and electronic industries. This will boost production and warehouse capacities and R&D resources and establish a customer experience center.

