[203+ Pages Report] The Global Endometriosis Treatment Market size was valued at $ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow $ 3.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.51% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Gedeon Richter Plc, Myovant Sciences Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Repros Therapeutics Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Endometriosis Treatment Market By Drug Class (Oral Contraceptive, NSAIDs, Gonadotropin Releasing Hormones, And Others), By Treatment Type (Hormone Therapy And Pain Medication), By Route Of Administration (Injectable, Oral, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Endometriosis Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.21 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.51% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Endometriosis Treatment? How big is the Endometriosis Treatment Industry?

Report Overview:

A medical ailment known as endometriosis affects women more than men. For the most part, endometrial tissue serves as the lining of the uterus, a female reproductive organ. In this situation, the tissue begins to spread outside of it, which might cause infertility or persistent pain. The term “industry” refers to the numerous parties involved in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions. It contains the medications and treatments used to treat the condition’s symptoms.

The fraternity has a distribution system for many different kinds of pharmaceuticals, including hormonal therapy like oral contraceptives and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), as well as several surgical procedures. These procedures are designed to reduce pain or stop the condition from getting worse. Multiple reasons are contributing to the industry’s faster growth, but difficulties are anticipated along the road.

Global Endometriosis Treatment Market: Growth Factors

Increasing prevalence of the illness will fuel market demand

Due to the condition’s increasing incidence, the market for endometriosis treatments globally is anticipated to expand. The condition is exceedingly prevalent and is estimated to affect 10% of reproductive-age females. The absence of precise diagnostic tools has significant effects on the illness. Since the precise origin of the ailment is still unknown, developing new medicines is a laborious and complicated task.

Restraints

Lack of a solution to restrict the market growth

Even in the most cutting-edge medical fields, there are still medical disorders that have no known remedy. One such illness is endometriosis, for which there is no long-term cure. If it is detected early enough, it can only be managed in terms of symptom control and slowing or halting the disease’s course. This is a serious problem for the global market for endometriosis treatments because it increases the risk that women with endometriosis will either continue to experience its symptoms or will resort to using home remedies to relieve their agony.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.21 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.51% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Gedeon Richter Plc, Myovant Sciences Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Repros Therapeutics Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, Inc Key Segment By Drug Class, By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Endometriosis Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global endometriosis treatment market is segmented based on drug class, treatment type, route of administration, and region.

Based on drug class, the global market segments are oral contraceptives, NSAIDs, gonadotropin releasing hormones, and others. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market captured about 19.51% of the segmental share and had the greatest growth rate in the sector. These medicines belong to a subcategory of the therapeutic drug class, and their effects include the reduction of inflammation and fever as well as the prevention of clots in the blood of any kind. The pharmacological strategy is quite helpful in reducing any level of discomfort that is brought on by endometriosis, and it does this by triggering the release of prostaglandins.

By route of administration, the global market divisions are injectable, oral, and others. Oral growth exceeded 19.8%. It is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR. These drugs’ convenience drives demand. Oral contraceptives are most prescribed, followed by injectables. Topical creams may increase at a greater CAGR due to continued R&D, product innovation, and fast approvals.

The global Endometriosis Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Oral Contraceptive

NSAIDs

Gonadotropin Releasing Hormones

Others

By Treatment Type

Hormone Therapy

Pain Medication

By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Others

Competitive Landscape

The main competitors dominating the global Endometriosis Treatment market include –

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Gedeon Richter Plc

Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Repros Therapeutics Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Endometriosis Treatment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 13.51% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Endometriosis Treatment market size was valued at around US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.21 billion by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of the disease

Based on route of administration segmentation, oral was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on drug class segmentation, NSAIDs was the leading class in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Endometriosis Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Endometriosis Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Endometriosis Treatment Industry?

What segments does the Endometriosis Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Endometriosis Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Drug Class, By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global endometriosis treatment market is projected to register the highest growth in North America. In 2022, the region dominated over 48.5% of the global market share. The growth may be driven due to the high prevalence rate of the condition along with wide-scale awareness about the various treatment plans and therapies available in the medical sector for treating the condition. Furthermore, the government of the US and Canada have undertaken multiple initiatives to promote understanding and awareness rate surrounding the condition.

In addition to this, the US is registering a high rate of FDA approvals for various new medicines and therapies which assists in improving the availability of the medication. Growth in Europe is anticipated to be led by growing demand for effective treatment of the condition along with rising research and development activities in the regional industry. The growth rate in Asia-Pacific is expected to be close to 18% during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2023, the research community at the University of Edinburgh announced that they are hopeful about the potential of the new treatment plan developed for treating endometriosis. The researchers will begin clinical trials soon which will involve around 100 women from London and Edinburgh. The new treatment method makes use of non-hormonal drugs and makes use of dichloroacetate

In August 2022, the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approved the use of MYFEMBREE®, developed by Pfizer and Myovant Sciences. The medicine can be used as a once-daily treatment to manage moderate to severe pain caused by the condition. The phase 3 SPIRIT program data showed positive results in reducing the associated pain

In November 2022, The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) announced that it will update its guidelines surrounding the diagnosis of Endometriosis. The existing guidelines also include subjects like surgical management when fertility is important and general-case surgical management

