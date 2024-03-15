[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Ethanol Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 83.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 85.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 145.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Green Plains Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, POET LLC, The Andersons Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Pacific Ethanol Inc., Flint Hills Resources, Abengoa Bioenergy, CropEnergies AG, Raízen Energia, Petrobras, Tereos, Husky Energy, BP plc, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Cristal Union, White Energy, Sasol Limited, COFCO Biochemical (AnHui) Co Ltd., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Ethanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Synthetic, Biobased), By Feedstock (Starch, Sugar, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Fuel & Fuel Additives, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Disinfectant, Personal Care, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ethanol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 83.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 85.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 145.6 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Ethanol Market: Overview

Ethanol, often known as ethyl alcohol, is a form of alcohol that is frequently employed as a solvent, fuel, and ingredient in alcoholic drinks. It is an unstable, flammable, colorless liquid with a distinct odor. Ethanol is generated by yeast fermentation or synthesis of chemicals.

The growing emphasis on energy from renewable sources and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions has resulted in rising demand for ethanol as a biofuel. To reduce carbon intensity, governments throughout the world are enacting rules and regulations requiring ethanol to be blended with gasoline.

Furthermore, advances in ethanol production methods, such as cellulosic ethanol production, are increasing efficiency and sustainability, fueling market development. In addition, ethanol’s growing application in industries other than gasoline, such as pharmaceuticals, beverages, and chemicals, is broadening demand.

Moreover, the ethanol industry is shifting geographically, with rising nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America expanding their contribution to world production and consumption. In summary, these factors are pushing the ethanol market further greater sustainability, innovation, and globalization.

By type, the synthetic segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Synthetic ethanol dominates the market because it can be manufactured from a variety of feedstocks, notably biomass and natural gas, providing flexibility, and scalability, and reducing reliance on traditional ethanol sources such as maize.

By feedstock, the starch segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Starch is a key component of the ethanol industry since it is used as a fundamental feedstock for ethanol production via fermentation processes, notably corn-based ethanol.

By application, fuel & fuel additives segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. The ethanol industry is driven by fuel and fuel additives, governmental regulations supporting renewable fuel consumption, ethanol’s role in decreasing emissions of greenhouse gases, and its incorporation into gasoline for octane improvement and oxygenated.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the ethanol market due to increased industrialization, infrastructural development, and a growing emphasis on renewable energy and sustainability, resulting in increased demand for ethanol-based fuels.

As part of a deal with Gevo, Archer Daniels Midland plans to employ more than half of its ethanol production capacity to generate sustainable aviation fuels. ADM runs 7 ethanol facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota, with a combined capacity for production of over 1.6 billion gallons.

ADM manufactures ethanol from maize feedstock using an efficient method that also creates a huge volume of animal feed. Clients, typically big energy corporations, combine these compounds with unleaded gasoline in varying amounts to enhance the fuel’s octane rating, which, by EESI, contributes to lower harmful emissions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 85.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 145.6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 83.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Feedstock, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Ethanol market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Ethanol industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Ethanol Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Ethanol market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Ethanol market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Rising demand for ethanol as a gasoline additive due to rising environmental concerns and legislation aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. China and India, with their vast populations and burgeoning automobile industries, are particularly fuelling this need.

Furthermore, the region’s extensive agricultural resources, which include sugarcane, corn, and cassava, provide a plentiful feedstock for ethanol manufacturing. The availability of raw resources supports investment in ethanol plants.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific area has experienced rapid industrial expansion, resulting in increasing ethanol usage in a variety of industries, such as medicines, cosmetics, and explosives.

List of the prominent players in the Ethanol Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Green Plains Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

POET LLC

The Andersons Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

CropEnergies AG

Raízen Energia

Petrobras

Tereos

Husky Energy

BP plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Cristal Union

White Energy

Sasol Limited

COFCO Biochemical (AnHui) Co Ltd.

Others

The Ethanol Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Synthetic

Biobased

By Feedstock

Starch

Sugar

Cellulose Based

Others

By Application

Fuel & Fuel Additives

Industrial Solvents

Beverages

Disinfectant

Personal Care

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

