[202+ Pages Report] According Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Fire Trucks Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 31.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.7% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Precision Fire Apparatus, Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh Corporation, KME, ZoomLion, Steele Fire Apparatus, Danko Emergency Equipment, Co., Albert Ziegler GmbH, E-One Inc., Rosenbauer International AG, Spartan Motors, Morita Group, BME Fire Trucks, Xuzhou Handler Special Vehicle Co. Ltd., Keystone Fire Apparatus, Inc., Seagrave Fire Apparatus, Inc., Angloco Limited, Bronto Skylift Oy, Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Alexis Fire Equipment Co, W.S Darley & Co., Gimaex International., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Fire Trucks Market By Product Type (Pumpers, Rescue Fire Trucks, Aerial Platforms, Tankers, And Other Specialty Trucks), By Application (Military, Enterprise & Airports, Wild Land, And Residential & Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fire Trucks Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 31.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Fire Trucks? How big is the Fire Trucks Industry?

Fire Trucks Report Coverage & Overview:

The vehicles that are specifically constructed for use in firefighting are known as fire engines and are referred to as fire trucks. In the event of a medical emergency and during rescue operations such as fire safety, they are also utilized. These trucks are helpful for transporting firemen to the scene of the incident, carrying water for use in extinguishing the fire, and transporting a variety of instruments, such as ladders, ventilation equipment, hydraulic rescue tools, self-contained breathing apparatus, and first aid kits. These fire vehicles are outfitted to respond to a wide variety of emergencies and to assist in the process of rescuing people’s lives when they occur. It has been reported that product makers are expanding their fire truck product range in order to solve the mounting issues that come with conducting rescue and firefighting operations.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/fire-trucks-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 202+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Fire Trucks Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing product penetration in residential and commercial spaces to support the expansion of the global fire trucks market between 2023 and 2030

The global fire trucks market is expected to expand as a result of rising safety concerns and a discernible rise in the number of incidents that are caused by fire. The expansion of the global market will be pushed forward by rising concerns about safety as well as the implementation of new policies for catastrophe management. In the years to come, there will be an increase in the need for fire trucks due to the significant rise in the number of commercial and residential construction projects. An increase in the proportion of cash allocated by leading industry players towards the production of innovative fire truck fleets will drive trends in the global market. Increasing the number of new products that are developed and the production capacity of businesses so that they can produce more fleet vehicles to meet the ever-increasing demand for those products will lead to an increase in the size of the global market. As an illustration, during the first half of the year 2022, Rosenbauer Group delivered a significant quantity of fire truck fleets to the town of Norvenich, which is located in Germany.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/fire-trucks-market

In addition, a significant number of the industry’s most important firms have recently introduced electric fire vehicles with the goal of lowering emissions of harmful fuels and noise. This will be an additional factor that contributes to the expansion of the fire trucks market across the world. In addition, electric fire vehicles, also known as electric fire trucks, provide the workers who are engaged in firefighting operations with a platform that is technologically advanced, which enables them to carry out rescue operations in an effective manner. As an illustration, Rosenbauer Group displayed a variety of fire trucks that were outfitted with electric aerial ladders.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 31.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Precision Fire Apparatus, Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh Corporation, KME, ZoomLion, Steele Fire Apparatus, Danko Emergency Equipment, Co., Albert Ziegler GmbH, E-One Inc., Rosenbauer International AG, Spartan Motors, Morita Group, BME Fire Trucks, Xuzhou Handler Special Vehicle Co. Ltd., Keystone Fire Apparatus, Inc., Seagrave Fire Apparatus, Inc., Angloco Limited, Bronto Skylift Oy, Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Alexis Fire Equipment Co, W.S Darley & Co., and Gimaex International. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Fire Trucks Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fire trucks market is sectored product type, application, and region.

In terms of product type, The fire trucks market around the world can be broken down into several distinct categories, including aerial platforms, pumpers, tankers, rescue fire engines, and other speciality trucks. It would appear that the segment for rescue fire trucks, which was responsible for a significant portion of the market in 2022, is going to be the one to dominate the segmental surge during the predicted timespan. It’s possible that the segmented increase is due to the fact that rescue operations now use fire trucks that are outfitted with ground ladders, Hurst tools, rescue ropes, specialized saws, and harnesses.

Based on the application, The fire trucks market can be segmented into the military, wild land, enterprise and airports, and residential and commercial subsectors. Furthermore, the residential and commercial segment, which accounted for the highest share of the global industry in 2022, is set to register the highest CAGR of more than 6.8% during the forecast period. This is because the segment is expected to account for the highest share of the global market in the coming years. The expansion of the market over the course of the period covered by the analysis may be attributable to an increase in the total number of people living in the world as well as an increase in the number of residential and commercial buildings built around the globe. The strict enforcement of legislation relating to fire safety in residential and commercial sectors will result in an increase in demand for fire vehicles in these sectors.

The global Fire Trucks market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Pumpers

Rescue Fire Trucks

Aerial Platforms

Tankers

Other Specialty Trucks

By Application

Military

Enterprise & Airports

Wild Land

Residential & Commercial

Browse the full “Fire Trucks Market By Product Type (Pumpers, Rescue Fire Trucks, Aerial Platforms, Tankers, And Other Specialty Trucks), By Application (Military, Enterprise & Airports, Wild Land, And Residential & Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fire-trucks-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fire Trucks market include –

Precision Fire Apparatus

Pierce Manufacturing

Oshkosh Corporation

KME

ZoomLion

Steele Fire Apparatus

Danko Emergency Equipment Co.

Albert Ziegler GmbH

E-One Inc.

Rosenbauer International AG

Spartan Motors

Morita Group

BME Fire Trucks

Xuzhou Handler Special Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Keystone Fire Apparatus Inc.

Seagrave Fire Apparatus Inc.

Angloco Limited

Bronto Skylift Oy

Ferrara Fire Apparatus

Alexis Fire Equipment Co

W.S Darley & Co.

Gimaex International

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Fire Trucks market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Fire Trucks market size was valued at around US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 31.2 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to rising safety concerns and the introduction of new disaster management policies

Based on product type, the rescue fire trucks segment to account for the major share of the global market over the forecast timeline

In terms of application, the residential & commercial segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the analysis timeframe.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific fire trucks market is projected to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/fire-trucks-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fire Trucks industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Fire Trucks Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fire Trucks Industry?

What segments does the Fire Trucks Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fire Trucks Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Types, by Application, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1678

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis on Fire Trucks Market:

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region was responsible for about 40 percent of the total market share for fire trucks, and it is anticipated that it would continue to dominate its regional market in the years to come. It’s possible that the existence of low-cost product manufacturers in nations like China will be a driving force behind the expansion of the regional market in the years to come. In addition to this, the expanding use of products in both residential and commercial settings in countries such as India, China, and South Korea will multiply the size of the regional market. In addition to this, China is the world’s leader in the production of fire vehicles and the consumption of fire trucks. Its manufacture and delivery of fire trucks are affected by the low costs of production and raw materials, as well as by the robust and cost-efficient operations of its supply chain.

Also, it is expected that the fire truck business in North America will grow a lot during the time period covered by the projections. It is possible that the growth of the regional market from 2023 to 2030 will be driven by the growing demand for products in residential and commercial spaces in the subcontinent. Also, new fire safety equipment would be needed in countries like the United States, which would increase the demand in the region.

It is anticipated that a high level of product penetration in the military and defense sectors will have an effect on the expansion of markets in both the Middle East and Africa, as well as Europe. In addition to this, there has been an increase in the number of instances of short circuits in these regions, which has led to an increase in the number of fire outbreaks, which will further contribute to the growth of the regional market in the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, EV Fire Group launched an all-electric E-one vector fire truck. The new product is likely to increase the cost-savings and efficacy of fire extinguishing & rescue operations. The move will make notable contributions towards the growth of the global fire trucks market in the next decade.

In June 2021, Oshkosh Corporation, a key U.S.-based firm that manufactures specialty trucks, defense vehicles, and airport fire equipment, unleashed Volterra™ platform of electric automotive with the launching of two new fire trucks in fire & emergency segment under Oshkosh Airport and Pierce Manufacturing Product brands. Earlier, Pierce Manufacturing had launched Pierce® Volterra pumper, a zero-emission pumper. Moreover, it first electric fire truck to be in service in North America as it is in service with Fire Department of Wisconsin in Madison city in the U.S. Such initiative will enlarge the scope of the demand and growth of the fire trucks market in North America.

In the first half of 2022, Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation in India drafted plans for procuring nearly 36 firefighting vehicles that comprised 22 quick response firefighting trucks that can perform multi-purpose operations & 14 firefighting rescue trucks for Mumba Fire Brigade. The strategic initiative is likely to scale up the growth of the fire trucks market in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/fire-trucks-market

Fire Trucks Market: Opportunities

Rise in government investments for manufacturing fire trucks fleet to create new growth opportunities for the global market

Increase in budget allocation by various governments for producing fire & safety equipment along with huge investments in research activities pertaining to developing of advanced fire safety equipment will open new vistas of growth for the global fire trucks market. Use of new technologies, digital tools, and modern electronic devices in fire trucks will help the fire trucks market explore new facets of growth in the years to come.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence global fire trucks market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global fire trucks market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global fire trucks market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the fire trucks industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global fire trucks market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Cut And Stack Labels Market By Material Type (Paper Labels And Film Or Plastic Labels), By Promotional Type (Digital Personalization, Perforated Coupon, Peel-N-Reseal, And Peel-N-Reveal Labels), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, And Home & Personal Care), By Finishing (Die-Cutting, Specialty Coating, Bronzing, Texturing, Hot & Cold Stamping, Embossing, And UV Coating), By Form (Sheets And Roll Stock), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cut-stack-labels-market

Mobile TV Market By Content Type (Video-On-Demand, Live Streaming, And Online Video), By Application (Commercial And Personal), By Technology (IPTV, Satellite, OTT, And Others), By Service Type (Free-To-Air Services And Pay TV Services), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-tv-market

Car Subscription Market By Subscription Period (More Than 12 Months, 6 To 12 Months, And 0 To 6 Months), By Subscription Provider (Third Party And OEM), By Vehicle Type (Economy Car, Executive Car, And Luxury Car), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/car-subscription-market

Pearl Jewelry Market Size – By Type (Earring, Necklace, Rings, And Others), By Pearl Type (Saltwater And Freshwater), By Material (Silver, Gold, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pearl-jewelry-market

Drone Market By Product (Commercial Drone And Military Drone), By Payload (Up To 25 Kg, 25-150 Kg, 150-600 Kg, And Above 600 Kg), By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Energy, Entertainment, Law Enforcement, And Other Applications), And By Type (Fixed Wing Drones And Rotary Wing Drones): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drone-market-size

Dynamic Blood Pressure Monitor Market By Type (Normal BP Monitors And Smartphone-Based BP Monitors), By Applications (Hospitals, Clinics, Home): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dynamic-blood-pressure-monitor-market

Building Panels Market By Type (Concrete Panels, Wood Panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels, Structured Insulated Panels, And Wood-Based Panels), By Raw Material (Concrete, Silica, Metal, Plastic, And Wood), By End-Use (Floor & Roofs, Columns & Beams, Staircase, And Walls), By Application (Residential And Non-Residential), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/building-panels-market

Fragrance Ingredients Market By Type (Natural Ingredients And Synthetic Ingredients), By Application (Hair Care, Fabric Care, Personal Care, And Others), By Source (Flowers, Vegetables, Fruits, And Plant Extracts), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fragrance-ingredients-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?