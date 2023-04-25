[199+ Pages Report] According to ZMR, the Global GPU As A Service Market size was valued at around USD 2.31 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 28.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 28.78% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DigitalOcean, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OVHcloud, Google Cloud, Qarnot Computing, IBM Cloud, Packet, INVIDIA Cloud, Vultr, Scaleway, Igneous, HPE GreenLake, Paperspace, NetApp, Alibaba Cloud, Hetzner, Rescale, Linode, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “GPU As A Service Market By Delivery Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, And Hybrid Cloud), By Component (Services And Software), By Application (Real Estate, Gaming, Automotive, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global GPU As A Service Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 28.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 28.78% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the global GPU As A Service market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the GPU as a service industry.

What is GPU As A Service? How big is the GPU As A Service Industry?

GPU As A Service Market Overview:

A business model in the cloud computing industry called GPU as a service (GPUaaS) enables users to rent out graphic positioning units utilizing pay-per-view features. Due to the increasing end-vertical uses of the services, which include demanding computing jobs like deep learning, machine learning, gaming, and data analytics along with scientific computing, the GPU as a Service industry is expanding quickly. A variety of service providers manage the fraternity, and they are always looking for ways to improve the outcomes and products they offer.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform are a few of the major companies, along with other niche and specialized service providers like Nimbix, Lunacloud, and Paperspace. TensorFlow, Caffe, and PyTorch are just a few of the frameworks that the providers make GPU systems accessible to. The industry is anticipated to experience strong growth during the forecast period, although facing several difficulties and obstacles.

Market Dynamics: Growth Factors & Restraints

Rising demand for ML and AI will drive market expansion

Due to the rising demand for machine learning and AI solutions in the technologically advanced world, the global GPU as a service industry is anticipated to expand. Due to their capacity to resolve challenging mathematical and scientific problems, these cutting-edge technological features are becoming more and more popular in their ability to revolutionize the globe. AI and machine learning (ML) systems are anticipated to soon play a crucial role in the economic development of many countries as humanity strives to break through all technical and research barriers across sectors.

Ongoing concern that vendor lock-in will hinder market growth

Vendor lock-in occurs when a client gets overly dependent on a particular service provider, vendor, or technology and finds it difficult to transition to other options since doing so could result in large losses or service interruptions. Concerns concerning vendor lock-in are currently becoming more widespread in the worldwide industry, which is affecting a number of companies and could limit industrial progress in the upcoming years. Additionally, the utilization of qualified experts with experience in deep learning, GPU programming, and machine learning is required for the adoption of GPUaaS. The expansion of the global GPU as a service market may be constrained by a lack of qualified specialists.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.31 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 28.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 28.78% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered DigitalOcean, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OVHcloud, Google Cloud, Qarnot Computing, IBM Cloud, Packet, INVIDIA Cloud, Vultr, Scaleway, Igneous, HPE GreenLake, Paperspace, NetApp, Alibaba Cloud, Hetzner, Rescale, Linode, and others. Segments Covered By Delivery Model, Component, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

GPU As A Service Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global GPU as a service market is segmented based on delivery model, component, application, and region.

Based on delivery mode, the global market segments are private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Since many businesses and small to large organizations migrated their workload to public cloud service providers like AWS throughout 2022, the public cloud segment experienced the highest growth. According to Synergy Research Group, the global public cloud market is expected to expand by more than 35% in 2020. Since it is based on a pay-per-view model, higher cost-effectiveness and scalability are some factors that contribute to the high segmental growth. Public cloud service providers frequently deliver high levels of uptime and reliability, making them very effective.

Based on component, the GPU As A Service industry segments are services and software.

Based on application, the global industry is divided into real estate, gaming, automotive, healthcare, and others. According to the current trend, the healthcare industry is anticipated to be the one that contributes the most during the forecast period. When applied in domains like medical imaging, disease diagnostics, drug research, and personalized treatment, GPUaaS in healthcare is tremendously helpful. By the end of the decade, the worldwide AI healthcare sector may have grown by more than 45%.

The global GPU As A Service market is segmented as follows:

By Delivery Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Component

Services

Software

By Application

Real Estate

Gaming

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

GPU As A Service Market By Delivery Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, And Hybrid Cloud), By Component (Services And Software), By Application (Real Estate, Gaming, Automotive, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global GPU As A Service market include –

DigitalOcean

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Oracle Cloud

Microsoft Azure

OVHcloud

Google Cloud

Qarnot Computing

IBM Cloud

Packet

INVIDIA Cloud

Vultr

Scaleway

Igneous

HPE GreenLake

Paperspace

NetApp

Alibaba Cloud

Hetzner

Rescale

Linode

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the GPU As A Service market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 28.78% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the GPU As A Service market size was valued at around US$ 2.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 28.7 billion by 2030.

The GPU as a service market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)

Based on application segmentation, healthcare was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on delivery model segmentation, the public cloud was the leading model in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for GPU As A Service industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the GPU As A Service Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the GPU As A Service Industry?

What segments does the GPU As A Service Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the GPU As A Service Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Delivery Model, Component, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America will deliver the highest revenue in the upcoming years

The GPU as a service market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. The rise in the number of important participants in the area and the accelerating adoption of cloud computing by small, medium, and large-sized businesses may be the main drivers of the expansion. Greater regional revenue may result from increased investments in and integration of AI technologies in some of the fastest-growing sectors, including healthcare, banking, and technology.

Due to its big and expanding economy, as well as its strong technical infrastructure, the United States is predicted to control the majority of the regional market. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be fueled by increased investment in technical development in China and India as well as increased attention from preeminent technical powerhouses in Japan and South Korea. The industry is anticipated to grow moderately in other regions like Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Nvidia announced its partnership with technical giants like Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure amongst others to allow its AI supercomputer to be available for use as a cloud service. The new offering is called Nvidia DGX Cloud and its users can directly access its AI supercomputers

In October 2022, Intel announced the launch of data center GPUs that are specifically designed to act as a power source for cloud computing based on Android systems. The company rolled out Intel Arc 770 priced at $329 and data center for gaming computers falling in the mid-range

In September 2022, Nvidia announced the launch of Omniverse cloud services in over 100 nations, and the new launch is expected to power the metaverse. It is currently being used by more than 700 enterprises

