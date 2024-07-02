[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Gyroscope Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.07 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.32 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 7.36 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.10% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Safran Electronics & Defense, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, InvenSense Inc., KVH Industries Inc., Colibrys, Kionix Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Moog Inc., TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd., Sensonor AS, Memsic Inc. , Epson Toyocom Corporation, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Gyroscope Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Mechanical Gyroscopes, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes (FOG), Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLG), MEMS Gyroscopes, Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes (HRG), Others), By Technology (Mechanical Gyroscopes, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) Gyroscopes, Ring Laser Gyroscopes, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes, Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes), By End Use Industry (Aerospace, Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Robotics and Automation), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gyroscope Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.07 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.32 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.36 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.10% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Gyroscope Market: Overview

A gyroscope serves the purpose of gauging or upholding orientation and angular velocity. Generally, it comprises a rotating wheel or disk affixed to a framework, enabling it to withstand shifts in orientation and uphold stability.

The integration of gyroscopes in aerospace and defense is a significant driving force behind the Gyroscope Market. Gyroscopes are vital components in these sectors, aiding in navigation, guidance, and stabilization. They ensure precise navigation and targeting in aircraft and missiles, enhancing military capabilities.

Continuous advancements in gyroscopic technology propel market growth, enhancing accuracy and reliability in navigation systems. With defense agencies prioritizing advanced systems, demand for gyroscopic technology is set to rise, fostering innovation and investment.

Additionally, the expansion of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) markets fuels demand for gyroscopes, crucial for precise motion tracking in immersive experiences. Gyroscopic sensors enable seamless interactions, driving adoption across industries. As VR and AR markets grow, gyroscopes will continue to play a pivotal role, in shaping the future of these technologies.

By Method, Mechanical Gyroscopes, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes (FOG), Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLG), MEMS Gyroscopes, Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes (HRG), and others. Mechanical Gyroscopes led the market in 2023 with a 26.28% share, expected to maintain dominance till 2033.

Each type caters to specific applications; Mechanical Gyroscopes find use in robust aerospace and defense systems, FOGs excel in high-precision navigation, RLGs are favored for spacecraft and aircraft, MEMS Gyroscopes are popular in consumer electronics, HRGs are critical for aerospace and defense, while emerging technologies target niche applications, driving innovation and market growth.

By Technology, the market is segmented into MEMS Gyroscopes, Ring Laser Gyroscopes, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes, and Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes. Mechanical Gyroscopes led with a 39.25% share in 2023, expected to maintain dominance till 2033, prized for their robustness and reliability in aerospace, defense, and marine navigation.

MEMS Gyroscopes favored for their small size and versatility, find wide usage in consumer electronics. Ring Laser Gyroscopes excel in aerospace, defense, and high-precision navigation, while Fiber Optic Gyroscopes are extensively adopted in aerospace, defense, and industrial applications for their high accuracy and stability.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.32 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 7.36 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.07 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.10% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Technology, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Gyroscope market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Gyroscope industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Gyroscope market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Gyroscope market forward?

What are the Gyroscope Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Gyroscope Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Gyroscope market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Gyroscope Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Gyroscope Market in 2023 as in the United States, the market is driven by robust demand from the aerospace and defense sectors, where gyroscopes are extensively used in navigation systems for aircraft, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Europe, home to major aerospace and automotive industries, also witnesses significant adoption of gyroscopes in navigation, stabilization, and motion sensing applications. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing a surge in demand for gyroscopes driven by the booming consumer electronics market, as well as the rapid expansion of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and robotics.

In Latin America, gyroscopes find applications in sectors like agriculture, transportation, and industrial manufacturing, albeit to a lesser extent than in other regions. The Middle East & Africa region, though relatively smaller in market size, demonstrates growing adoption of gyroscopes in defense, oil & gas exploration, and infrastructure development projects, reflecting the region’s economic diversification efforts and increasing technological investments.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: [email protected]

Gyroscope Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Mechanical Gyroscopes, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes (FOG), Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLG), MEMS Gyroscopes, Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes (HRG), Others), By Technology (Mechanical Gyroscopes, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) Gyroscopes, Ring Laser Gyroscopes, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes, Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes), By End Use Industry (Aerospace, Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Robotics and Automation), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Gyroscope Market:

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Safran Electronics & Defense

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

InvenSense Inc.

KVH Industries Inc.

Colibrys

Kionix Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Moog Inc.

TDK Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

Sensonor AS

Memsic Inc.

Epson Toyocom Corporation

Others

The Gyroscope Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Mechanical Gyroscopes

Fiber Optic Gyroscopes (FOG)

Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLG)

MEMS Gyroscopes

Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes (HRG)

Others

By Technology

Mechanical Gyroscopes

MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) Gyroscopes

Ring Laser Gyroscopes

Fiber Optic Gyroscopes

Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes

By End Use Industry

Aerospace

Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Robotics and Automation

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Gyroscope Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Gyroscope Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Gyroscope Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Gyroscope Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Gyroscope Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Gyroscope Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Gyroscope Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Gyroscope Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Gyroscope Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Gyroscope Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Gyroscope Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Gyroscope Market Report

Gyroscope Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Gyroscope Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Gyroscope Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Gyroscope Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Gyroscope market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Gyroscope market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Gyroscope market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Gyroscope market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Gyroscope industry.

Managers in the Gyroscope sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Gyroscope market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Gyroscope products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

