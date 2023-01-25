Global Healthy Snacks Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Frozen & Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Confectionery, Dairy and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2023.-2030

As per the report titled “Healthy Snacks Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Frozen & Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Confectionery, Dairy and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028″ observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 85.2 billion and USD 123.6 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Healthy Snacks Market Analysis:

Global demand for healthy snacks is anticipated to increase as consumers become more aware of the health risks of consuming junk food, such as heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. One of the main trends in the global market for healthy snacks is an increased consumer preference for healthy eating practices and a healthy lifestyle. The global market for healthy snacks is expanding as people worldwide include more healthy snacks in their diets. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased funding for creating innovative course offerings and the creativity used by the most significant corporations for product branding will give the industry an upward push.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.40 % 2028 Value Projection 123.6 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 85.2 billion Historical Data for 2016 – 2021 Segments covered By Product, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Nestlé

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Danone

PepsiCo

MondelÄ“z International;

Hormel Foods Corporation

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Select Harvest

B&G Foods

Monsoon Harvest

PepsiCo., Inc. is Committed to Expanding its Product Line by Launching New Items

In October 2019, PepsiCo., Inc . concentrated on expanding its product line by bringing out new items that better meet the needs of contemporary consumers. The business has introduced the Smart50 brand of nutritious popcorn. These popcorns are manufactured entirely of healthy grains and are free of preservatives and artificial flavors.

Notable Industry Development

February 2020: Hu Master Holdings, the parent company of Hu Products, a rapidly expanding US-based snacking business that offers high-quality snacks produced from basic ingredients, was purchased by Mondelez International.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the healthy snacks market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in January 2021, Farmwise L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based producer of veggie tots, frozen veggie fries, and veggie rings, was bought by B&G Foods, Inc. The frozen vegetable snacks from Farmwise are made of cauliflower, navy beans, and onions. The foods are devoid of main allergens like gluten, wheat, soy, dairy, tree nuts, and peanuts and are vegan, non-GMO Project verified, and allergen-free.

Driving Factors:

On-the-go Nutrition is an Emerging Trend that Will Drive Innovation in the Snacking Industry

The growing number of people entering the formal labor force and their hectic lifestyles have increased snack demand. Snacks provide instant satiation and a much-needed break during a stressful day. This market of healthy snacks is being propelled by the emerging trend of avoiding the risk of chronic diseases and maintaining health and wellness through thoughtfully consuming these snacks. The on-the-go nutrition trend is quickly gaining traction among millennials and working adults as they seek to snack solutions to combat nutrient deficiencies and other health conditions in their hectic schedules.

Growing Demand for Healthy/Functional Foods to Support Demand for Healthy Snack Products

Consumers’ growing demand for functional foods to preserve overall health and lower the risk of some chronic health disorders linked to certain lifestyles is the key factor driving the global market. In the food aisles, customers are still looking for healthier options. Food items that are functionally enhanced with substances, including micronutrients, proteins, plant-based, fiber, organic, and clean-label products, among others, have become commonplace in retail channels. The market for healthy snacks is expanding due to the increased marketing of foods with such functional properties as those that help with weight management, digestive health, and the prevention of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses.

Restraining Factors:

High Cost of Healthy Snacks Could Contribute to the Decline which Limit Market Growth

Generally speaking, healthy snacks are more expensive than traditional or packaged snacks. Due to the expensive production and storage procedures, the producers of these nutritious snacks charge a greater price for their goods than those newly created ones. Compared to typical packet foods, the cost of processing healthy snacks is higher. Aside from the fact that agricultural goods are the primary source of the raw materials used in production, unstable raw material costs are expected to restrain market expansion. The price of these agricultural products is relatively higher and can change depending on the crop’s availability on the market.

Challenging Factors:

Technological and Processing-Related Challenges will Stymie Market Growth

Manufacturing challenges hamper the healthy snack market. The texture and crispiness of any snack are important characteristics consumers look for when purchasing a product. Reduced or eliminated fats and sugar, as well as the inclusion of whole grains, negatively impact the moisture retention and binding capacity of ingredients, affecting the final product’s texture. Similarly, the fruit and vegetable snacks segment presents preservation and shelf stability challenges. The development of clean-label snacks, such as additive-free and preservative-free products, may pose challenges due to the lack of ingredients that aid in emulsification, stabilization, and creamy texture.

Global Healthy Snacks Market Segmentations:

Global Healthy Snacks Market By Product:

Frozen & Refrigerated

Fruit

Bakery

Savory

Confectionery

Dairy

Others

Global Healthy Snacks Market By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Global Healthy Snacks Market Regional Insights:

Europe is projected to hold the largest share of the healthy snacks market over the forecast period, ascribed to rising interest in on-the-go dietary trends and growing knowledge of the beneficial health impacts of functional foods. The increased prevalence of lifestyle-related health disorders, the ageing population, busy daily schedules, rising mental stress, and a favourable attitude toward preventive measures drive the demand for healthy snacks in the local market.

Further Report Findings:

The market in the Europe is expected to gain a huge portion of the global healthy snacks market share in the coming years. Customers’ shifting eating patterns, such as snacking in between scheduled meals or replacing meals with snacks.

Demand for the product in the region is also anticipated to rise as people’s preferences for healthy alternatives rise.

In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the modernization and the rising desire for snacking options in developing nations like India and China.

