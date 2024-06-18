[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 214,168.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 230,873.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 453,881.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Schwabe Group, Himalaya Drug Company, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Nature’s Way Products LLC, Bio-Botanica Inc., Bio-Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dabur India Limited, Blackmores Limited, Gaia Herbs, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Arizona Natural Products, Naturalife Asia Co. Ltd., NutraScience Labs, Herb Pharm LLC, NaturaNectar LLC, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Homeopathic Medicines, Ayurvedic Medicines, Chinese Medicines, Aromatherapy Products), By Source (Barks, Leaves, Roots, Fruits and Vegetables, Others), By Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others), By Formulation Type (Syrups, Powder, Capsules and Tablets, Oils, Others), By Function (General Wellness, Cardiovascular Health, Gut and Digestive Health, Cognitive Health, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Herbal Medicinal Products Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 214,168.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 230,873.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 453,881.4 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Herbal Medicinal Products Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Consumer Preference for Natural Remedies: Growing consumer awareness about health and wellness has led to a significant shift towards natural remedies and herbal medicinal products. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to synthetic medications, driven by concerns over side effects and a desire for more holistic healthcare options.

Rising Demand for Herbal Supplements and Nutraceuticals: There is a surge in demand for herbal supplements and nutraceuticals due to their perceived health benefits and efficacy in promoting overall well-being. Factors such as aging populations, increasing health consciousness, and the trend towards preventive healthcare have contributed to the growing adoption of herbal medicinal products.

Expansion of Regulatory Support and Quality Standards: Regulatory support and quality standards for herbal medicinal products have improved, enhancing consumer confidence and trust. Governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent regulations and guidelines to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of herbal medicines, driving market growth by reducing concerns regarding product safety and effectiveness.

Advancements in Research and Development: Significant advancements in research and development have contributed to the expansion of the herbal medicinal products market. Ongoing scientific studies and clinical research are uncovering the therapeutic properties and health benefits of herbal ingredients, leading to the development of new formulations and products that cater to specific health conditions and consumer needs.

Globalization and Market Expansion: The herbal medicinal products market is witnessing globalization and market expansion, with manufacturers tapping into new geographic regions and consumer segments. Increased accessibility to herbal medicines through various distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and specialty stores, has facilitated market growth by reaching a wider audience and penetrating new markets.

Partnerships and Collaborations in the Healthcare Industry: Partnerships and collaborations between herbal medicine manufacturers and healthcare providers are driving market growth by promoting the integration of herbal remedies into mainstream healthcare practices. Healthcare professionals are increasingly recommending herbal medicines as complementary or alternative treatment options, further fueling the demand for herbal medicinal products and driving market expansion.

Herbal Medicinal Products Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Handard, an Indian traditional medicine manufacturer, expanded its product line to include face washes, shampoos, and oral hygiene products. This diversification allows the company to cater to a broader consumer base and tap into new market segments.

In 2022, Simply Herbal, a prominent player in the Indian healthcare supplement industry, introduced a new range of products under the brand name Divya Himalayan. This brand focuses on producing products derived solely from organic ingredients, reflecting a commitment to natural and sustainable wellness solutions.

In 2021, Lotus, a leading beauty company in India, unveiled its new brand, Lotus Botanicals, available exclusively through e-commerce platforms. This brand offers a range of haircare and skincare products, providing consumers with convenient access to natural and botanical-based beauty solutions.

Herbal Medicinal Products Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Herbal Medicinal Products Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Increased Demand for Immune-Boosting Products: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for immune-boosting herbal medicinal products. Consumers are seeking natural remedies to support their immune systems and overall health, driving sales of products containing ingredients known for their immune-boosting properties such as echinacea, elderberry, and turmeric.

Disruption in Supply Chains and Manufacturing: The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing operations, leading to shortages of raw materials and delays in the production of herbal medicinal products. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and logistical challenges have hindered the sourcing and transportation of herbal ingredients, impacting market availability and distribution.

Product Innovation and Diversification: To recover from the impact of COVID-19, manufacturers in the herbal medicinal products market have focused on product innovation and diversification. This includes introducing new formulations, variants, and delivery formats to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences, such as herbal teas, capsules, and topical treatments.

Expansion of E-commerce Channels: The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online shopping, prompting herbal medicinal product manufacturers to expand their presence on e-commerce platforms. By leveraging digital channels, companies have improved accessibility and reach, allowing consumers to purchase herbal remedies conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Quality Assurance and Safety Measures: In response to heightened consumer concerns about health and safety, manufacturers have prioritized quality assurance and safety measures. This includes adherence to stringent regulatory standards, implementation of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and transparent labeling practices to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of herbal medicinal products.

Consumer Education and Awareness Campaigns: Companies have invested in consumer education and awareness campaigns to rebuild trust and confidence in herbal medicinal products. By providing accurate information about the health benefits, efficacy, and safety of herbal remedies, manufacturers aim to address misinformation and promote informed decision-making among consumers.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Herbal Medicinal Products Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Herbal Medicinal Products Market – Regional Analysis

The Herbal Medicinal Products Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, there is a significant trend towards the legalization and widespread acceptance of CBD (cannabidiol) products derived from hemp. Consumers are increasingly turning to CBD-infused herbal products for various health and wellness purposes, driving market growth in the region. Moreover, consumers in North America prioritize organic and natural products, leading to a surge in demand for herbal medicinal products that are free from synthetic chemicals and additives. Manufacturers are responding by offering organic-certified herbal remedies to meet consumer preferences.

Europe: Traditional Herbal Remedies: Europe has a rich history of traditional herbal medicine, and there is a continued trend towards the use of traditional herbal remedies for health maintenance and treatment of ailments. Consumers in Europe value the effectiveness and safety of herbal products backed by centuries of traditional use. Moreover, Europe has stringent regulatory standards for herbal medicinal products, including the Traditional Herbal Medicinal Products Directive (THMPD). Compliance with these regulations is a significant trend in the region, ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of herbal remedies.

Asia-Pacific: In Asia-Pacific, there is a deep-rooted tradition of using herbal remedies in healthcare practices. Traditional systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and Kampo are widely practised, driving the demand for herbal medicinal products in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific herbal medicinal products market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in research and innovation. Manufacturers are innovating new herbal formulations and delivery formats to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Rich Biodiversity and Herbal Resources: The LAMEA region is known for its rich biodiversity and abundance of herbal resources. Traditional herbal remedies are deeply ingrained in the culture and healthcare practices of many countries in the region, driving the demand for herbal medicinal products. Moreover, with rising health consciousness and a shift towards preventive healthcare, there is a growing interest in herbal supplements and nutraceuticals in the LAMEA region. Consumers are seeking natural alternatives to support their health and well-being, leading to increased sales of herbal medicinal products.

Browse the full "Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Homeopathic Medicines, Ayurvedic Medicines, Chinese Medicines, Aromatherapy Products), By Source (Barks, Leaves, Roots, Fruits and Vegetables, Others), By Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others), By Formulation Type (Syrups, Powder, Capsules and Tablets, Oils, Others), By Function (General Wellness, Cardiovascular Health, Gut and Digestive Health, Cognitive Health, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" Report

List of the prominent players in the Herbal Medicinal Products Market:

Schwabe Group

Himalaya Drug Company

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Nature’s Way Products LLC

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Bio-Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dabur India Limited

Blackmores Limited

Gaia Herbs

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Arizona Natural Products

Naturalife Asia Co. Ltd.

NutraScience Labs

Herb Pharm LLC

NaturaNectar LLC

Others

The Herbal Medicinal Products Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Homeopathic Medicines

Ayurvedic Medicines

Chinese Medicines

Aromatherapy Products

By Source

Barks

Leaves

Roots

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Formulation Type

Syrups

Powder

Capsules and Tablets

Oils

Others

By Function

General Wellness

Cardiovascular Health

Gut and Digestive Health

Cognitive Health

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

