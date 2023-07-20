[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Human Insulin Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 44 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 70.68 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ADOCIA, Sanofi, Biocon, Wockhardt, Julphar, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Human Insulin Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Modern Human Insulin, Traditional Human Insulin), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Type of Diabetes (Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Human Insulin Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 44 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 70.68 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Diabetes has become a very common disease among people of all age groups and hence these medicines have experienced a huge demand from the current market. As these medicines create habits in the body of the individual, the market experiences an increasing demand over a period of time. The use of advanced medicines with the view to control and manage diabetes in a more efficient manner helps the market to record considerable revenue over the period of time. Diabetes has become a very common disease among children as well which has boosted the market for human insulin to a great extent.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector of North America has proved to be the largest market for human insulin with a huge population that falls under the category of diabetic patients. The increasing prevalence of obesity which results from sedentary lifestyle practices and faulty food habits has boosted the number of cases suffering from diabetes.

The huge number of complications that are associated with this disease has also boosted the demand for advanced human insulin options. Human insulin is a very common medicine that is used for diabetic patients in order to control their sugar levels quickly with a view to stabilizing the condition of the patient.

The region of Europe has also experienced a huge demand for human insulin pertaining to the vast client base existing in this region. The modern health care facilities which are provided to the people by the government have boosted the market for human insulin to a great extent. The reason the Asia Pacific has experienced tremendous growth in the human insulin market owing to the increasing number of patience belonging to this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The sedentary lifestyle practices have increased the number of people suffering from obesity and cholesterol which behave as the major causative factors for developing diabetes. Increasing demand for modern medicine and acceptance among the people for advanced technology has boosted the market for human insulin. The introduction of new medicines into the market which has better results regarding the management of diabetes has boosted the sales and demand for insulin in the market. These factors help to drive the market to greater heights over a period of time.

Restraints

The high cost associated with diabetic medicines and insulin has proved to be an obstacle to the growth of the human insulin market. The habit-forming feature of diabetic medicines has restrained the growth of the human insulin market. Chronic use of chemically formatted medicines hampers the health of the individual which proves to be an obstacle for the market. These reasons have hampered the growth of the market tremendously.

Opportunities

The huge number of people suffering from diabetes is itself a big opportunity for the developing market. The rise in the number of old people all over the world has increased the number of diabetic patients to a great extent. Modern lifestyle practices are a major causative factor of diabetes due to the high amount of sugar and chemicals contained in foods and beverages. These reasons have provided the key market players with great opportunities.

Challenges

The varying cost of diabetic medicines has challenged the demand and supply chain of the market. The side effects associated with the use of modern medicine have hindered the growth of the market to a great extent. Increasing competition among the key market players in order to introduce advanced medicines to capture the market has confused the consumers regarding the proper selection of medicines. These multiple factors have challenged the growth of the human insulin market to a great extent.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 44 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 70.68 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ADOCIA, Sanofi, Biocon, Wockhardt, Julphar, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type, Distribution Channel, Type of Diabetes, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Browse the full “Human Insulin Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Modern Human Insulin, Traditional Human Insulin), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Type of Diabetes (Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/human-insulin-market/

Report Highlights

On the basis of type, the modern human insulin has presented a huge market size pertaining to the increasing demand for modern medicine and rapidly increasing acceptance of advanced technologies. The huge number of cases all over the world has boosted the demand for modern insulin options which provide patients with better diabetes management and a lesser number of side effects and complications. On basis of the type of diabetes, type 1 diabetes has become the most common type among people all over the world, especially in the region of North America and the Asia Pacific countries.

The prevalence of type 2 diabetes has been seen in the European nations. On the basis of distribution channels, online pharmacies have shown tremendous growth as a result of the increasing trend of online shopping which helps the consumer to enjoy all the facilities by staying in their own comfort zone. The people belonging to the elderly age group are benefit from the help of these facilities which makes them self-reliant and independent.

Online pharmacies help patients to choose and select from a wide range of medicines according to their properties, cost, and quality. The segment of hospital pharmacies has also experienced tremendous growth pertaining to the huge number of people visiting this sector for the management of their diabetic profiles and regular checkups.

The retail pharmacy stores have shown considerable growth due to the presence of the local crowd around them who prefer to avoid the expenses of hospitals and purchase medicines directly over the counter based on the previous prescriptions provided at the hospitals. On the basis of geography, the North American market has shown tremendous growth as a result of the huge population suffering from diabetes and the growing disposable income of the people which makes it possible for them to purchase these advanced medicines.

Key Market Players

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ADOCIA

Sanofi

Biocon

Wockhardt

Julphar

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recent Developments

Insulin Lispro was conducted by Eli Lily and the company in the form of a generic version of Humalog in the year 2019 at a very minimal price which amounted to around 50 percent of its existing value.

Segments covered under the Human Insulin Market

By Type

Modern Human Insulin

Traditional Human Insulin

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Type of Diabetes

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

