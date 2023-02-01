[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allergan, Genzyme Corporation, Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Seikagaku Corporation, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Biomet, Ferring B.V., HTL Biotechnology, Lifecore Biomedical Llc, Shiseido Company Limited, LG Life Sciences Ltd (LG Chem.), Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, Maruha Nichiro Inc., and others.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical), By Application (Pharmaceutical API, Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Cosmetics, Ophthalmology, Dietary Supplements), By End-users (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Dermatology Clinics, Food Industry, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Hyaluronic Acid Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Hyaluronic Acid market.

Hyaluronic Acid Market: Overview

The anionic, non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan hyaluronic acid, commonly known as hyaluronan, is found in large quantities in connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. Hyaluronic acid, a crucial component of articular cartilage, coats each cartilage cell like a glove (chondrocyte). Because these aggregates use water, cartilage is more durable (its resistance to compression). Hyaluronan in cartilage has a decreasing molecular weight (size) as it ages, but its quantity rises.

Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the human body (HA). The joints and eyes contain the highest concentrations of HA. The substance has the ability to keep skin supple and moisturized. As a result, many cosmetic surgeons employ it as an injectable to postpone the appearance of ageing on the skin.

Growth Factors

Hyaluronic acid is well known for its positive effects on the skin, including the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, redness, and dermatitis, as well as the relief of dry skin. Hyaluronic acid is a great moisturizer since it aids in the retention of 1,000 times its weight in water within the skin cells. It helps reduce free radicals, maintain skin suppleness, and increase collagen formation in the skin. It also functions as a humectant, a type of hygroscopic substance used in cosmetics that pulls moisture from the environment.

As a person ages, hyaluronic acid and collagen are gradually lost, and the skin is more susceptible to dehydration. The protective skin barrier might become breached due to climatic factors, UV radiation, and pollution, which raises the need for hyaluronic acid. Supplemental hyaluronic acid keeps water from evaporating, giving the body more hyaluronic acid to integrate into the skin. The hydration of the skin can be greatly increased with an average dose of 120–240 mg per day for at least a month. It is frequently used in personal care and cosmetic items like lipstick, eye shadow, foundation, shampoo, hair conditioner, styling gel, facial creams, masks, serums, and moisturizers.

Segmental Overview

The market for Hyaluronic Acid is segmented into grade, application, and end-user. Based on grade, the cosmetic segment led the market in 2021. Due to its moisturizing and film-forming qualities, hyaluronic acid is utilized in cosmetics. By reducing flaking and restoring suppleness, it improves the appearance of dry or damaged skin, minimizing the visibility of wrinkles, fine lines, redness, and dermatitis. Additionally, aqueous (water) components of cosmetics and personal care items are thickened with hyaluronic acid.

Based on application, the osteoarthritis (OA) segment held the dominant market share in 2021. Products containing hyaluronic acid are used to treat osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. Since hyaluronic acid is an affordable and useful pain management option, the market for it is expected to expand significantly in the near future. One of the most prevalent orthopaedic conditions and the main cause of impairment in the elderly population is knee osteoarthritis.

Regional Overview

In 2021, North America dominated the industry globally, contributing more than 40% of the total revenue. This is because a sizable portion of the population is elderly, who are more prone to diseases including osteoarthritis, vesicoureteral reflux, and cataracts. Furthermore, a significant component in the big proportion of North America is the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR over the projected period due to the high levels of unmet medical requirements in developing nations like South Korea and China, expanding awareness of the uses of minimally invasive procedures, and rising disposable income. A sizable market for anti-ageing goods and services is provided by the expanding elderly populations in China and Japan. Demand is fueled by growing knowledge of hyaluronan’s uses and effectiveness. Additionally, Asians want a volumized appearance and are influenced by western beauty ideals. The regional sector has increased as a result.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.26 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Allergan, Genzyme Corporation, Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Seikagaku Corporation, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Biomet, Ferring B.V., HTL Biotechnology, Lifecore Biomedical Llc, Shiseido Company Limited, LG Life Sciences Ltd (LG Chem.), Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, Maruha Nichiro Inc., and Others Key Segment By Grade , Application, End-users, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

The growing acceptance of non-invasive cosmetic treatments like Botox and hyaluronic acid injections is fueling the market. Market expansion is predicted to be fueled by new product developments, increased business strategy implementation by leading market players, including mergers and acquisitions, and other factors throughout the course of the forecast period.

2021: HYA-ACT, a line of three separate hyaluronic acid products from Royal DSM, will go on sale soon. With this new line, Royal DSM is strengthening its hyaluronic acid portfolio to meet the market’s increasing demand for dependable, minimally intrusive, and efficient beauty care products.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical), By Application (Pharmaceutical API, Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Cosmetics, Ophthalmology, Dietary Supplements), By End-users (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Dermatology Clinics, Food Industry, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030





Some of the prominent players

Allergan

Genzyme Corporation

Sanofi

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Seikagaku Corporation

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Zimmer Biomet

Ferring B.V.

HTL Biotechnology

Lifecore Biomedical, Llc

Shiseido Company, Limited

LG Life Sciences Ltd (LG Chem.)

Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited

Maruha Nichiro, Inc.

Others

The global Hyaluronic Acid market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

By Application

Pharmaceutical API

Aesthetics

Osteoarthritis

Cosmetics

Ophthalmology

Dietary Supplements

By End-users

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Food Industry

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Hyaluronic Acid market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Hyaluronic Acid market was valued at around USD 1.1 Billion in 2021.

The “North America” region will lead the global Hyaluronic Acid market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

