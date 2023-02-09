[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 15 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 38% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Apple Inc., Aircharge, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Infineon Technologies AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Power square, Mojo Mobility Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Zens, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "In-Car Wireless Charging Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Technology (Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Resonance Charging, Conductive Charging), By Charging Standard (PMA Standard, QMA Standard), By Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Other Devices), By Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, Fuel-based Vehicle), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the In-Car Wireless Charging market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the In-Car Wireless Charging market.

In-Car Wireless Charging Market: Overview

Depending on the model, each automaker utilizes a different charging system that is all Qi-compatible and takes the shape of a dock, tray, or pocket that is typically found in the center console or beneath the armrest. While some of these solutions are movable and have enough room to charge any smartphone, including huge phablets like the iPhone Plus or Samsung Galaxy + models, others have less room.

Growth Factors

Several factors influence the global in-car wireless charging market expansion. One of the major driving forces behind the growth of the in-car wireless charging market is the rising demand for electric vehicles. Additionally, there is a significant need for wireless chargers everywhere in the world due to advanced technology and a fast-paced way of life. Furthermore, the high penetration of smartphones plays a role in the need for in-car wireless charging.

A built-in wireless infrastructure support system in various public locations, such as commercial spaces, retail malls, department stores, and others, provides a variety of growth potential in various emerging nations. Additionally, the government’s growing endeavours to exploit the untapped market’s potential by offering subsidies also present a variety of prospects for worldwide market growth.

Even though the global market for in-car wireless charging is expanding at an astonishing rate, some issues limit growth. The main obstacle preventing market growth is a lack of standardization. New manufacturers can quickly enter the market due to the ease of business. The issue is products that may not function well, separating the market between high-quality and low-quality products.

Segmental Overview

The market for In-Car Wireless Charging is segmented into technology, charging standard, device type, vehicle type, and distribution channel. Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into conductive charging, magnetic resonance, and inductive power transmission. Inductive power transfer, the more precise technique, currently holds the largest market share. Additionally, throughout the projected period, magnetic resonance charging is expected to increase at a faster CAGR of almost 40%.

By the charging standard, the in-car wireless charging market has been segmented into PMA standards and QI standards. The QI standard, which combines induction and resonance technologies, now holds the biggest market share. Additionally, it is used by smartphone manufacturers globally.

Regional Overview

Due to improvements in automotive technology and a rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, the market for in-car wireless charging is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The market for in-car wireless charging is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR.

With the addition of retrofit wireless charging pads for cell phones, electric car technology has advanced significantly in China and Japan. The US and Germany are now the two nations that have adopted in-car wireless charging the fastest. However, this industry is progressing throughout Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2021 USD 6 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15 Billion
Market Size in 2022 USD 7 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate 38% CAGR
Base Year 2021
Forecast Period 2022-2030
Prominent Players Apple Inc., Aircharge, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Infineon Technologies AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Power square, Mojo Mobility Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Zens, and Others
Key Segment By Technology, Charging Standard, Device Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape

By examining market segments and projecting market size, the reports also aid in understanding the dynamics and organizational structure of the global In-Car Wireless Charging industry. The study serves as an investor’s guide thanks to its clear depiction of competitive analysis of key companies by product, price, financial condition, product portfolio, growth plans, and regional presence in the worldwide In-Car Wireless Charging market .

2019: MePower by Meredot, a brand-new wireless charger, has been introduced. This wireless charger uses magnetic fields to charge devices including electric vehicles, phones, computers, and drones.

Prominent Players

Apple Inc.

Aircharge

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Infineon Technologies AG

Samsung Electronics Co.

Power square

Mojo Mobility Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Zens

Others

The global In-Car Wireless Charging market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Inductive Power Transfer

Magnetic Resonance Charging

Conductive Charging

By Charging Standard

PMA Standard

QMA Standard

By Device Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Other Devices

By Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

Fuel-based Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

