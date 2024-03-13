[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Industrial Gases Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 94.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 95.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 171.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Air Liquide, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc. , Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Yingde Gases Group Company Limited, Taiyo Toyo Sanso Co. Ltd., SOL Group, SIG Gases Berhad, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. , Air Water Inc., Gulf Cryo Holding C.S.C., Iwatani Corporation, Airgas Inc. , Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Gasum Oy, National Industrial Gas Plants, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited and others.

Industrial Gases Market: Overview

Industrial gases are a type of gas that is generated and used in a variety of industrial operations due to their chemical qualities. These gases are often created using procedures such as distillation by fractions, chemical processes, or air separation.

Industrial gases are employed in many industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, food & beverage, electronics, chemicals, and metalworking.

One notable trend is the growing need for industrial gases in industries such as manufacturing, medical care, electronics, and food & beverage. This demand is being driven by rising industrialization, urbanization, and the global adoption of new technology.

Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on sustainable and ecologically friendly solutions, which has led to the creation of green industrial gas production systems and the expansion of renewable energy applications. Furthermore, there is an increasing emphasis on optimizing and digitizing the gas supply chain to improve effectiveness, dependability, and safety.

Moreover, the industry is seeing major expenditures in R&D to create new applications and improve existing ones. In general, these trends are anticipated to keep driving innovation and development in the global industrial gas market in the future.

By type, the oxygen segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Oxygen drives the industrial gas market due to its importance in a variety of sectors, notably metal manufacturing, healthcare, and chemicals. It is required for combustion, oxidation, and life-sustaining uses, which drives demand.

By application, the cryogenic segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Cryogenics propels the industrial gases industry by producing, storing, and transporting gases at low temperatures, allowing for effective and affordable solutions in a variety of industrial applications such as manufacturing, medical care, and electronics.

By end use industry, the healthcare segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Healthcare promotes the industrial gases market because gases including oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide play critical roles in medical procedures such as respiratory treatment, anaesthesia, and sterilization.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial gases industry owing to fast industrial development, rising demand from industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and electronics, as well as government efforts supporting infrastructure development and sustainable industrial practices.

Messer is one of the biggest privately held experts in industrial, medical, and specialized gases, as well as a highly professional and long-term global participant in Asia, Europe, and America. Messer produces and provides oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, shielding gases for welding, specialized gases, healthcare gases, and food gases, as well as a wide range of gas mixes.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 95.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 171.6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 94.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Industrial Gases market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Industrial Gases industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Industrial Gases market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Industrial Gases market forward?

What are the Industrial Gases Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Industrial Gases Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Industrial Gases market sample report and company profiles?

Industrial Gases Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Industrial Gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Industrial Gases market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Asia-Pacific drives the industrial gas market through several main drivers.

To begin, the region’s extensive industrial infrastructure, which includes manufacturing, metals, chemicals, and electronics, drives the need for industrial gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon in a variety of production processes.

Furthermore, rising urbanization and economic expansion fuel the construction and automotive sectors, driving up demand for industrial gases for cutting, welding, and metal fabrication applications.

Moreover, rigorous environmental requirements in countries such as China and India are pressuring enterprises to use cleaner production techniques, such as industrial gases for sewage treatment and air pollution reduction.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region’s growing reliance on renewable energy sources such as hydrogen for fuel cells and energy storage opens up new prospects for expansion of the industrial gases market.

List of the prominent players in the Industrial Gases Market:

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Praxair Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Messer Group GmbH

Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

Taiyo Toyo Sanso Co. Ltd.

SOL Group

SIG Gases Berhad

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Air Water Inc.

Gulf Cryo Holding C.S.C.

Iwatani Corporation

Airgas Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Gasum Oy

National Industrial Gas Plants

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited

Linde India Limited

Others

The Industrial Gases Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Argon

Carbon Dioxide

Others

By Application

Cryogenic

Coolant

Packaging

Air Separation

Other

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Electronics

Aerospace

Construction

Energy and Power

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Industrial Gases market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Industrial Gases market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Industrial Gases market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Industrial Gases industry.

Managers in the Industrial Gases sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Industrial Gases market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Industrial Gases products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

