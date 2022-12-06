[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Intimate Apparel Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 98 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hanes Brands Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., L Brand Inc., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings, American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Triumph International Ltd., Ann Summers, PVH Corporation, Hanky Panky Ltd., Marks & Spencer, Chantelle Group, LVMH, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Intimate Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Gender (Women, Lingerie, Shape Wear, Sleep Wear, Sports Wear, Maternity Wear, Men, Vests, Briefs, Regular Briefs, Boxer Briefs, Boxer Shorts, Trunks Briefs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Intimate Apparel Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 98 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 2.5%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Intimate Apparel market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Intimate Apparel market.

Intimate Apparel Market: Overview

Undergarments worn adjacent to the skin beneath outer clothing are known as intimate apparel. A corset is personal clothing worn as a foundation piece by men or women to change their body shape. A tight dress helps prevent bodily excretions from damaging or soiling outer clothing and reduces friction between outerwear and the skin. Additionally, intimate clothing shapes the body and supports or hides specific body components. Therefore, they go by the name of intimate apparel as well.

There are two main categories of intimate clothing: those used to cover the torso and those worn to protect the waist and legs, though there are also items that cover both. For example, underpants, drawers, and shorts cover the genital and buttocks, while an undershirt, often known as a vest, covers the torso. Although “lingerie” is often used to refer to underwear for both sexes, it is more often linked with women’s intimate clothing. For women, the essential tight dress includes thermals, hosiery, sleep lingerie, bras, and underwear. As seasonal swings occur, intimate apparel also picks up steam among retail stocks.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Intimate Apparel report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Growth Factors

Rapid urbanization is taking place in several emerging nations worldwide. In addition, the working women population is increasing significantly in many parts of the world. As a result, most people worldwide now have a higher quality of life than they did a few years ago. All of these contribute to the moderate growth in demand for undergarment items. As a result, it is anticipated that the global undergarment intimate apparel market will increase sales during the next several years.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Intimate Apparel market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Intimate Apparel market forward?

What are the Intimate Apparel Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Intimate Apparel Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Intimate Apparel market sample report and company profiles?

Segmental Overview

The market for Intimate Apparel is segmented into gender and distribution channels. During the anticipated timeframe, the briefs segment’s market share rise in intimate apparel will be substantial. The introduction of creative and sustainable briefs is credited with the increase.

One of the trends seen in the market for intimate apparel worldwide is the rising demand for bust-sized bras in response to consumers’ preferences for comfortable undergarments. The top three recognizable brands that men purchase are Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and Emporio Armani. Victoria’s Secret dominates market sales for women’s underwear. In addition to bras and underwear, women’s essential intimate clothing includes thermals, hosiery, and sleep lingerie. Boxers, briefs, and trunks are the three main items of personal clothing for men, with briefs being more popular in Europe than in North America.

Regional Overview

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to have faster CAGR growth than the rest of the world due to an increase in critical players’ initiatives to address the rising consumer demand for lingerie. For instance, in 2018 European Lingerie Group purchased Avangard, a Russian distributor of lingerie and medical fabrics. As a result, the company hopes to increase fabric sales to its Russian lingerie customers with the acquisition.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 80 Billion) Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 98 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 82 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Hanes Brands Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., L Brand Inc., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings, American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Triumph International Ltd., Ann Summers, PVH Corporation, Hanky Panky Ltd., Marks & Spencer, Chantelle Group, LVMH, and Others Key Segment By Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

By examining market segments and projecting market size, the reports also aid in understanding the dynamics and organizational structure of the global Intimate Apparel Market . The study serves as an investor’s guide thanks to its clear depiction of competitive analysis of key companies by product, price, financial condition, product portfolio, growth plans, and regional presence in the worldwide access control market.

2021: Digitally native, vertically integrated apparel firm recently introduced a performance underwear line in response to consumer demand. According to Lowenstein, the new Breath product line is constructed of a lighter fabric than its standard items and has a “mesh-like texture” that enhances flexibility, breathability, and stretchability. Additionally, the underwear is quick to dry, moisture-wicking, and has anti-odor features.

2019: A US-based company called Parfait has introduced plus-sized intimate wear in India. Parfait emphasizes its core and plus-sized consumers who fall within the 30 to 44 band sizes.

Prominent Players

Hanes Brands Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

L Brand Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

MAS Holdings

American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie)

Triumph International Ltd.

Ann Summers

PVH Corporation

Hanky Panky Ltd.

Marks & Spencer

Chantelle Group

LVMH

Others

The global Intimate Apparel market is segmented as follows:

By Gender

Women Lingerie Shape Wear Sleep Wear Sports Wear Maternity Wear

Men Vests Briefs Regular Briefs Boxer Briefs Boxer Shorts Trunks Briefs Others



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Intimate Apparel Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Intimate Apparel? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Intimate Apparel Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Intimate Apparel Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Intimate Apparel Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Intimate Apparel Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Intimate Apparel Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Intimate Apparel Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Intimate Apparel Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Intimate Apparel Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Intimate Apparel Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Intimate Apparel Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Intimate Apparel Market Report

Intimate Apparel Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Intimate Apparel Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Intimate Apparel Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Intimate Apparel Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Intimate Apparel market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Intimate Apparel market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Intimate Apparel market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Intimate Apparel market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Intimate Apparel Industry.

Managers in the Intimate Apparel sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Intimate Apparel market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Intimate Apparel products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

