[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global K12 Education Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 107 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 132 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 324 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Chungdahm Learning, Samsung, Educomp Solutions, BenQ, Dell, Pearson Education, Next Education, TAL Education Group, Adobe Systems, Tata Class Edge, D2L, Blackboard, Cengage Learning, Ellucian, McGraw-Hill Education, IBM, Knewton, Intel, Mcmillan Learning, Microsoft, Oracle, Smart Technologies, Promethean World, Saba Software, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “K12 Education Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Public, Private), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Application (High School, Middle School, Pre-primary School and Primary School), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global K12 Education Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 107 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 132 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 324 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 4.5-degree view of the K12 Education market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the K12 Education market.

K12 Education Market: Overview

Schools and other educational institutions have been compelled to switch to online learning platforms due to the pandemic’s unexpected onset. The demand for K12 online education has increased as a result. E-learning and software solutions offer coordinated corporate resource planning tools that make it possible to create better courses and effectively run classes. Online platforms build virtual classrooms that give professors the freedom to manage a sizable audience without worrying about spending too much money. There are more one-on-one interactions between professors and students.

Growth Factors

Expanding BYOD rules, more company mobility, significant government initiatives to build LMS, and rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in LMS are the primary factors driving the K12 Education Technology Market. In addition, schools and colleges may now provide cutting-edge solutions like e-books, AR/VR interactive content, and recognized university-approved online courses due to the development of technology in education. As a result, it is anticipated that this will promote the expansion of the K–12 educational technology sector.

An increase in the use of EdTech solutions in both academic and non-academic sectors is projected to impact the growth of the k–12 education technology industry. In K–12 and higher education, EdTech goods and services are now more commonly recognized.

The proliferation of intelligent devices, simple access to the internet, and the emergence of AR and VR for a more interactive education curriculum are further factors that are projected to create a significant opportunity for the expansion of the K12 technology education sector. In addition, it is launched that increased awareness of the benefits of technology integration will spur market growth.

Segmental Overview

The market for K12 education is segmented into type, deployment, and application. Based on deployment methods, the global K12 online education market is divided into cloud-based and on-premise segments. Due to advancements in the cloud-based IT sector, the cloud segment held a sizable market revenue share in 2021 and is predicted to dominate it in the upcoming years.

Cloud-based data storage is adaptable and protected by proprietary rights only available to specific users. Cloud-based deployment is the distributed hosted services via the Internet utilizing one or more hosting models. The cloud segment is primarily driven by adopting new digital models with the aim of virtual learning.

Regional Overview

North America is predicted to hold the largest market share in the K12 Education market . North America now controls the market due to growing investments from venture capitalists and private equity investors. Companies with considerable sales growth are anticipated to draw higher investments as the market matures and established competitors are distinguished from those who have just entered it. The Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the most increase.

The expansion of the Asia-Pacific area is responsible for the popularity of computing and intelligent gadgets among the general populace. Recently, developing countries like India have seen an increase in the unavailability of internet connectivity, which has led to greater use of K–12 education technology in such countries.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 107 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 324 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 132 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 20% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Chungdahm Learning, Samsung, Educomp Solutions, BenQ, Dell, Pearson Education, Next Education, TAL Education Group, Adobe Systems, Tata Class Edge, D2L, Blackboard, Cengage Learning, Ellucian, McGraw-Hill Education, IBM, Knewton, Intel, Mcmillan Learning, Microsoft, Oracle, Smart Technologies, Promethean World, Saba Software, and Others Key Segment By Type, Deployment, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The top market players are implementing various inorganic growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to improve their position in the global industry, making the market for K12 Education extremely competitive. Furthermore, to retain and increase its competitive advantage in the industry, they are also aggressively investing in product development, enhancement, and research and development.

Our report offers quantitative and qualitative insights into the K12 Education market and significant development initiatives adopted by the key players. Further, it provides competitive details and market share analysis. The report further includes relevant financial information, products and services offered, SWOT analysis, and the players’ recent developments.

Prominent Players

The global K12 Education market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Public

Private

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

High School

Middle School

Pre-primary School and Primary School

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

2022: In a recent announcement, Credly, a key supplier of digital workforce credentials, was acquired by Pearson. By developing Credly, in which Pearson currently has a stake of close to 20%, the business would strengthen its position in the workforce skills market and expand its workforce analysis, learning, and assessment capabilities.

2021: Achieve3000, a renowned developer in personalized instruction and learning acceleration for PreK–12 students across all 50 states and 48 countries, was acquired by McGraw Hill. This enabled a more comprehensive selection of outstanding digital learning solutions that benefit teachers, enhance learning outcomes, and engage students.

