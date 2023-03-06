The global kubernetes market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.40% during the forecast period.
As per the report titled "Kubernetes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-based and On-premise), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Internet and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030″ observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 1.8 billion and USD 7.8 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.40% during the forecast period.
Kubernetes Market Analysis:
The growing number of open-source vendors providing container platforms, the rising popularity of microservices, the increasing digital transformation of businesses, and the requirement to abide by regulatory requirements are all expected to contribute to the global kubernetes market’s significant growth potential. Adopting the application container technology could positively impact costs and speed up time to market, but several security issues must be resolved. The Kubernetes solution supports the healthcare, media and entertainment, telecom and IT, internet, banking, financial services, and insurance industries. Kubernetes is produced in large quantities due to the huge demand across various businesses, allowing the market to profit.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|23.40 %
|2030 Value Projection
|7.8 billion
|Base Year
|2022
|Market Size in 2022
|1.8 billion
|Historical Data for
|2016 – 2021
|Segments covered
|By Type, By Application and By Geography
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
List Of Key Companies Profiled:
- AWS
- Cisco Systems
- Huawei Technologies
- VMware
- IBM
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- CenturyLink
- Apprenda
To enhance Kubernetes container management and security, Docker, Inc released Docker Enterprise Edition 2.0
In April 2018, to enhance container management and security on Kubernetes, Docker, Inc. released Docker Enterprise Edition 2.0. A significant provider of these solutions, Docker, Inc., is continually expanding its R&D spending to create cutting-edge technologies.
Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image
The leading businesses in the kubernetes market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in May 2018, with its OpenStack cloud computing platform and OpenShift Kubernetes platform, Red Hat, Inc. assisted Tata Communication Ltd. in powering its IZO private cloud, an integrated cloud platform. Tata Communication Ltd. reduced the time to market for its newest offerings and enhanced the customer experience thanks to the platform’s adoption.
Driving Factors:
- Developed Orchestration of Containers to Accelerate Market Growth
The market for kubernetes is primarily driven by the rapid advancement of container orchestration, greater vendor investment, increased focus on hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, and increased adoption of kubernetes by significant cloud service providers. The ubiquity of containers has altered how people approach developing, distributing, and maintaining software. As more and more containers are deployed at scale, businesses are choosing to use Kubernetes to manage their applications. This is the primary driver of the market growth for Kubernetes.
- Large Investments by Businesses to Boost the Market
Enterprises are investing in open-source platforms as a logical continuation of the growth and development of cloud orchestration-based efforts because many cloud-native businesses are anticipated to profit from kubernetes. Kubernetes has matured as an economic engine in a relatively short time compared to other developing technologies. A positive feedback loop of investment, innovation, and economic activity has also had a substantial impact on enterprises of all sizes, motivating them to create goods and services to meet a continuously expanding spectrum of requirements.
Restraining Factors:
- Insufficient Advanced Technology to Limit Market Growth
When implementing Kubernetes, businesses encounter security, storage, and networking difficulties. The whole service is excessive because of the security costs. The market needs to deal with storage and space issues quite frequently. The kubernetes market will allow businesses to advance the kubernetes technology in the future, however, these constraints are now limiting market expansion.
Challenging Factors:
- Kubernetes Technology Security Risks Have A Market-Restricting Effect
Committing to the application kubernetes technology could greatly impact costs and speed up time to market. Still, it also offers several security issues that need to be resolved. Because they share a host operating system with the other containers, kubernetes cannot separate from it. Other kubernetes security can be compromised if a hacker enters the host OS. Cross-container attacks could also result from network hacking. Since users may need to create an Application Programming Interface (API) call from the containers to enable encryption services, kubernetes -based security can be difficult to achieve.
Global Kubernetes Market Segmentations:
Global Kubernetes Market By Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Global Kubernetes Market By Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Telecom and IT
- Internet
- Others
Global Kubernetes Market Regional Insights:
North America is projected to hold the largest share of the kubernetes market over the forecast period. The North American market will grow due to regional technical improvements, strict laws covering many end-user verticals, affordable pricing for kubernetes services, simplicity of deployment among businesses in the region, and ongoing initiatives. Regional market expansion is significantly influenced by low labor prices, simple availability of raw materials, and evolving development methods to satisfy consumer demand.
Further Report Findings:
- The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global kubernetes market share in the coming years. One important aspect is the region’s strong emphasis on research, development, and technology innovations.
- Numerous banks, financial services, insurance, a strong healthcare infrastructure, media and entertainment, telecom, and IT in North America have all contributed to the region’s ability to stay competitive.
- In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the advent of the digital economy, greater investment in infrastructure upgrades, the development of sophisticated and secure cloud-based solutions, tax reformation laws, and programs for smart cities.
