[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 16.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 21.93 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.46% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Agrium (Nutrien) Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet, DLF Seeds A/S, J.R., DuPont, Ferry-Morse Seed, Premier Tech Limited, Simplot Company, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scotts Miracle Gro, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syngenta, Scootney Springs Seed, The Andersons Inc. and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Fertilizer, Seed, Pesticides, and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.93 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.46% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The lawn is the area that is covered by soil, durable plants, shrubs, grasses, and others that are sustained with short height with a lawn mower. Whereas gardens are well-organized areas where turf grasses, ornamental crops, flowering plants, and decorative plants are grown to maintain a healthy and aesthetic environment.

In addition, lawn spaces are used as play areas for kids, outdoor activities, and relaxation purposes, whereas gardens environ home that adds an aesthetic look to its surrounding. Increasing trends in urban green spaces and parks are predicted to offer new opportunities to the market.

Regional Snapshots

The North America region has captured to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2031. Owing to the growing trends of lawn and garden party has escalated the demand for lawn & garden consumable products in the region. In addition, the remarkable increase in renovation projects in the U.S. will enhance market growth.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the growing commercial and residential sector has increased which has witnessed significant market growth. Furthermore, the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market is fueled by an increase in urbanization, improvement in the standard of living, increase in the gardening practices at home, organic food gardening, and others will have a major impact on the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Gardening has become one of the vital parts of urban infrastructure. To make gardening more efficient and sustainable, the demand for organic fertilizers such as animal manure, worm compost, crop residue, food waste, sewage sludge, and peat moss has increased. This is anticipated to increase the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market during the forecast period.

In response to this, there are several leading key manufacturers actively engaged in developing advanced lawn & garden consumables machines that offer ease of operation, enhances convenience, and helps in increasing the efficiency of gardening activity. The launch of natural product variants, machinery, and organic gardening practices will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

However, there are many countries such as Dubai, India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia and others that are implementing stringent norms and regulations on the use of fertilizers in lawns and gardens which may hamper the market growth. In addition, habitual use of insecticides and pesticides contains hazardous chemicals which may lead to adverse effects on health. These factors together may disturb the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market.

Opportunities

The population of most countries is increasing at an exponential rate, which, in turn, leads to rapid urbanization, a growing urban population, and an increase in industrial activity leading to rising in pollution, poor air quality, and degradation of the environment. To mitigate these effects government have set up laws and regulation on the use of fertilizers in lawn and gardens. The government initiation and investment in these sectors escalated the growth of the global lawn & garden consumable market.

In addition, the inclination towards landscaping is predicted to escalate the global market growth. This is attributed to the fact that the increase in disposable income of the upper-middle-class families and high-income population has made people more linear toward landscaping practices, which involve planting ornamental flowers & shrubs and arranging pottery plants in a well-designed garden or lawn architecture. These factors are propelling the market growth; thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

Challenges

Over the forecast period, increasing prices of fertilizer and high maintenance costs, and overall nurturing of lawn & garden on the daily basis will make it challenging. This is expected to act as a challenging factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 16.20 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 21.93 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.46% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Agrium (Nutrien) Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Central Garden & Pet, DLF Seeds A/S, J.R., DuPont, Ferry-Morse Seed, Premier Tech Limited, Simplot Company, Sakata Seed Corporation, Scotts Miracle Gro, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syngenta, Scootney Springs Seed, The Andersons Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product, End-Use, and Region

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Highlights

On the basis of products, the segment includes fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, and others. The fertilizer segment is likely to sustain its pole position during the forecast period. The fertilizer segment is likely to sustain its pole position during the forecast period. Fertilizers provide essential nutrients, strengthen plant productivity, help increase photosynthesis activity, and resist diseases that make them suitable for gardens and lawns. The utilization of fertilizers in green spaces such as gardens, parks, lawns, nurseries, and others are boosting the demand of the global lawn & garden market. These factors are anticipated to enhance the growth of the fertilizer segment in the market.

On the basis of end-use, the segment includes residential, commercial, industrial and others. The residential segment dominated the market. The rise in population, improvement in the standard of living, and rapid shift towards decorative and attractive residential activity boosted the market growth. In addition, new housing and residential real estate project has been increased in the North American region which is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for the residential segment.

In addition, the commercial segment is expected to witness progressive growth owing to the growing number of outdoor restaurants, cafes, hotels, and others. The rising trends of decorating outdoor spaces in hotels, cafes, and restaurants with mini lawns, and gardens for increasing the number of potential customers will anticipate growing the market in upcoming years. In response to this, lawn and garden consumable products such as fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides, biological controls, seeds, and garden soil are witnessing high adoption in houses, condominiums, townhouses, and apartments.

Key Market Players in the Lawn & Garden Consumable Market

Agrium (Nutrien) Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Central Garden & Pet

DLF Seeds A/S, J.R.

DuPont

Ferry-Morse Seed

Premier Tech Limited

Simplot Company

Sakata Seed Corporation

Scotts Miracle Gro

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Syngenta

Scootney Springs Seed

The Andersons Inc.

Segments covered in the report

On the basis of the Product

Seed

Fertilizer

Pesticides

Others

On the basis of End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Lawn & Garden Consumable market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Lawn & Garden Consumable market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

The “North America” region will lead the global Lawn & Garden Consumable market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

