[229+ Pages Report] The global lead frame market size was valued at USD 4528.50 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 5796.43 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Wasion Group Holdings Limited. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Kangqiang Electronics Co., Ltd, Ningbo Kangqiang, Hitachi Cable, Ltd., and Micro-Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., and Others.

The report analyzes the lead frame market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Lead Frame Market Overview:

An electrical connector, a lead frame, is constructed of a metal strip with two or more branches. These branches’ ends are typically bent to connect with other connections, parts, and wires. This component is the base for mounting one or more electrical components using soldering or other attaching methods that enable simple removal when subsequent reuse is required. Many other names, including “lead frame” and “j-leads” (in Japan), are also used to refer to them.

Benefits include: Ensuring the components of electrical equipment are strong and stiff. As they allow the miniaturization of highly dependable electrical equipment, lead frames play an important role in reducing product size and weight. Lead frames offer a well-defined technique for mounting a component on a printed circuit board (PCB) and allow for the rapid coupling of a component to other components in an electronic device.

Industry Growth Factors:

The global lead frame market is expanding due to increased end-user applications in consumer electronics, transportation, and healthcare sectors. Due to the tremendous growth in the use of lead frames for medical devices, demand for these materials has increased globally. Additional factors encouraging investments in product development and enhancing their value chain activities include increased production capacity from major manufacturers and actions done by governments worldwide. Due to their low production costs and superior performance compared to other materials like ceramic or plastic substrate-based substrates, lead frames increasingly demand integrated circuits and discrete device applications.

This will present significant opportunities for vendors over the ensuing years. Another key element boosting demand for lead frames from the automotive sector is the increasing integration of electrical devices or features in automobile vehicles. Many automakers are introducing vehicles with innovative technological systems to improve passenger and driver comfort as well as safety. As a result, there is a strong need for various electronic parts, propelling the target market forward. Furthermore, increased product and technological advancements such as the introduction of smart electronic products such as smart TV, smart lighting, smart home appliances, and many others are likely to drive the global lead frames market throughout the forecast period.

Lead Frame Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4,528.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5796.43 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.20% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Wasion Group Holdings Limited. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Kangqiang Electronics Co., Ltd, Ningbo Kangqiang, Hitachi Cable, Ltd., and Micro-Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Manufacturing Process, End Use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the lead frame market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.20% between 2022 and 2028.

is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.20% between 2022 and 2028. The Lead Frame market size was worth around US$ 4528.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 5796.43 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The demand for the increased operational effectiveness of admission procedures in educational institutions, which fuels the demand for scalability in large and small educational institutions, is the key factor influencing the lead frame market.

By product type, the dual-layer category dominated the market in 2021.

By end-use industry, the consumer electronics category dominated the market in 2021.

Based on region, The Asia Pacific dominated the global lead frame market in 2021.

Lead Frame Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the necessary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by the relevant regulatory organizations in the wake of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the operations of numerous industries have either been temporarily stopped or are being carried out with a minimal staff. The lead frame business is anticipated to face severely negative revenue growth as other markets have in the past. Another aspect that could limit the global lead frame market’s revenue growth during this projection period is the high installation and maintenance costs associated with these machines.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global lead frame market is segregated based on product type, manufacturing process, end-use industry, and region.

Based on product type, the market is segregated into single-layer, dual-layer and multi-layer. In 2021, the dual-layer segment dominated the global lead frame. Based on the manufacturing process, the market is segregated into photo etching, stamping and others. In 2021, the stamping category dominated the global lead frame.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, industrial & commercial electronics, automotive and others. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment will dominate the global lead frame.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific dominated the lead frame market

The global lead frame market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global lead frame market in 2021. Over the predicted period, it is anticipated that the lead frame market in the Asia Pacific will grow quickly. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region, which includes China, Japan, and Korea, will see strong demand and contribute significantly to the global market due to the wide diversity of electronic manufacturing techniques.

China is the largest market for memory packing in the Asia-Pacific region and the origin of a wide range of consumer electronics, the most common ones used in tablets and smartphones. The widespread use of smartphones in many Asia-Pacific countries can be attributed to their advanced features and posh appeal. The best possible use of space for smartphones is made possible by lead frame technology, which is a crucial factor in the market’s growth.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Lead Frame Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global lead frame market include;

Wasion Group Holdings Limited.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.Ltd.

Kangqiang Electronics Co.Ltd

Ningbo Kangqiang

Hitachi Cable Ltd.

Micro-Electronics Technology Co.Ltd.

The global lead frame market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Single-Layer

Dual-Layer

Multi-Layer

By Manufacturing Process

Photo etching

Stamping

Others

By End Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Commercial Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Manufacturing Process, End Use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

