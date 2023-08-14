[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Trillion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 Trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 17.6 Trillion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ashok Leyland, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Isuzu Motors, Renault Group, Gaz Group, Tata Motors, Toyota Motors, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Pickup Trucks, Light Trucks, Others), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), EV), By Application (Commercial Use, Industrial Use) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Light Commercial Vehicle Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Trillion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 Trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.6 Trillion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Light Commercial Vehicle Market: Overview

The light commercial vehicles are used for business purposes to move passengers or products. Vans, pickup trucks, chassis and double cabs, and other vehicles are together referred to as LCVs. The growth of light commercial vehicles is primarily impacted by the expansion of e-commerce as well as the growing use of commercial cars for transportation.

The market for light commercial vehicles is also expected to rise as a result of rising industrialization, e-mobility acceptance in commercial sectors, and infrastructure development that supports the expansion & development of the automotive industry. It is utilized in many different industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and logistics, and many more.

Some of the key drivers influencing the market pace of light commercial vehicles during the projection period are industrial expansion and increasing penetration of electric-powered cars in light commercial vehicles.

Growth Factors

Despite the market’s recent weak development, it is anticipated that light commercial vehicle sales would go up overall, particularly in developing nations. In the upcoming years, growth in the market for light commercial vehicles is predicted to be boosted by digitization and increased infrastructure expenditure.

Light commercial vehicle sales are increasing globally for several reasons, including the quick rise in population and urbanization, the development of infrastructure, and the expansion of the industrial sector. Construction, mining, and tourism are just a few of the industries that are growing along with the industrial sector, particularly in emerging nations.

Jobs are more readily available, which has boosted commuting traffic and raised demand for public transportation. E-commerce and digital transformation both significantly contribute to the growth of the transportation and logistics industry. Infrastructure development is being aided by rising industry. In order to advance the transportation and logistics industries in regions, governments are also spending a significant amount on building road infrastructure.

Due to the expansion of the transportation network, as well as strong roads and connections, the tourist sector is also growing. The demand for rental cars has increased over the past several years due to the trend of destination weddings and other events. The building and mining sectors have benefited from urbanization.

Moreover, the e-commerce is another driver boosting the sales of the light commercial vehicles during the forecast period. The freight carriers handle the shipment of goods from merchants to customers of these e-commerce platforms.

The e-commerce sector also makes use of third-party logistics services to manage and watch over the supply chains of e-commerce businesses, allowing these businesses to concentrate on marketing and other company activities. Several light commercial trucks are used by these third-party logistic companies, including FedEx, XPO Logistics, and DHL, to transport the cargo to the closest product delivery point.

Due to the fact that smaller LCVs are more fuel-efficient than heavier commercial vehicles while driving within a city, these businesses have a greater fleet of LCVS. Additionally, the adoption of effective light commercial vehicles in the e-commerce industry is growing at a substantial rate due to the multiple benefits offered by various vehicle manufacturers to freight transporters, which is fueling the growth of the light commercial vehicle market.





Segmental Overview

The market for light commercial vehicle is segmented into the vehicle type, and propulsion type. According to the vehicle type, the light trucks category has a dominating presence in the light commercial market during the forecast period. The availability of a wider variety of applications in several sectors, as well as this expanded use in numerous industries, has increased demand for effective and potent light commercial vehicles, which has gained market share.

The market for light commercial vehicles is anticipated to grow significantly as a result of the development of sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, maps, and advanced processing capabilities. The increasing use of smaller engines in these vehicles is another element in the growth of the market for light commercial trucks.

The global market is divided into I.C. engines and EVs depending on the manner of propulsion. In 2021, the I.C. category led the market and is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The segment is growing for a number of reasons, including the technical advancements in the field of I.C. engines that will increase vehicle performance and efficiency.

The development of high-performance I.C. engines would be further accelerated by the fact that they produce fewer carbon emissions and provide a variety of combustion modes, such as homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI).

Regional Overview

The biggest market share of the total market was held by the North American region in the light commercial vehicle industry. Due to the U.S.’s high rate of commercial vehicle adoption, North America has risen to the top of the worldwide commercial vehicle industry. Some of the key drivers of the market growth in North America are industrial development, infrastructural expansion, and governmental rules governing the maximum carrying capacity for commercial trucks.

Moreover, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, demand for light commercial vehicles would increase due to increased acceptance of electric and battery-powered vehicle as well as government programs to encourage their use in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

The players have implemented various strategies to expand in the global light commercial vehicle market. The study contains a thorough competitive analysis of the major light commercial vehicle market participants and information on their company overviews, recent developments, and vital business strategies.





Some of the prominent players

Ashok Leyland

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Isuzu Motors

Renault Group

Gaz Group

Tata Motors

Toyota Motors

Others

The global Light commercial vehicle market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Pickup Trucks

Light Trucks

Others

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

EV

By Application

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

