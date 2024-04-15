[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Lung Tumor Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 17.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 46.3 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AstraZeneca PLC, Roche Holding AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie Inc., Celgene Corporation (now part of Bristol Myers Squibb), Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Lung Tumor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Imaging systems, Biopsy needles and devices, Surgical instruments, Radiation therapy equipment, Chemotherapy drugs, Targeted therapies, Immunotherapy drugs), By Application (Early Detection, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis), By End-User (Hospitals and clinics, Cancer centers, Imaging centers, Research institutions), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lung Tumor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 17.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 46.3 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Lung Tumor Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Incidence: The growing incidence of lung cancer globally serves as a primary driver for the expansion of the lung tumor market. Factors contributing to this rise include prevalent smoking habits, exposure to environmental pollutants, and the aging population. As more individuals are diagnosed with lung tumors, there is an escalating demand for effective treatment options and diagnostic solutions, stimulating market growth across regions.

Advances in Treatment: Continuous advancements in treatment modalities such as targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and precision medicine are pivotal in driving the growth of the lung tumor market. These innovative approaches offer improved efficacy and reduced side effects compared to conventional chemotherapy, significantly enhancing patient outcomes. As research and development efforts persist in identifying novel therapeutic targets and optimizing treatment regimens, the market continues to witness expansion fueled by the promise of more effective lung tumor management.

Technological Innovations: Technological innovations in diagnostic techniques play a crucial role in the growth of the lung tumor market by enabling early detection and personalized treatment strategies. Molecular profiling, liquid biopsies, and advanced imaging technologies have revolutionized lung tumor diagnosis, facilitating timely interventions and tailored treatment plans. The integration of these innovative tools into clinical practice enhances the precision and efficacy of lung tumor management, driving market growth as healthcare providers strive to adopt cutting-edge technologies to improve patient care.

Government Initiatives: Government initiatives aimed at raising awareness about lung cancer, implementing screening programs, and funding research initiatives are instrumental in driving market growth. Public health campaigns focused on smoking cessation, early detection, and access to healthcare services contribute to reducing the burden of lung cancer and promoting better outcomes for patients. Moreover, financial support and policy interventions aimed at improving access to innovative treatments and diagnostics further stimulate market expansion by addressing barriers to care and fostering a conducive environment for investment and innovation.

Strategic Collaborations: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are key drivers of innovation and market growth in the lung tumor segment. Strategic partnerships facilitate the pooling of resources, expertise, and technologies, accelerating the development of novel therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and treatment protocols. By leveraging complementary strengths and capabilities, collaborative efforts enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of research and development initiatives, ultimately translating into improved patient outcomes and a broader range of treatment options in the market.

Patient Advocacy Groups: Patient advocacy groups play a vital role in driving market growth by raising awareness, advocating for improved access to care, and influencing policy decisions. These groups provide support, resources, and education to patients and caregivers, empowering them to navigate their lung cancer journey more effectively. By amplifying the voices of patients, advocating for research funding, and promoting patient-centric initiatives, advocacy organizations contribute to shaping healthcare policies, fostering innovation, and driving advancements in lung tumor care. Their efforts ultimately help to improve the quality of life and outcomes for individuals affected by lung cancer, thereby driving growth in the market.

Emerging Markets: The growth of the lung tumor market is further propelled by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging markets. As these regions experience economic development and improvements in healthcare access, there is a growing demand for advanced lung tumor treatments and diagnostics. Rising awareness, expanding insurance coverage, and investments in healthcare technology contribute to market expansion in emerging economies. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers are increasingly focusing on penetrating these markets, recognizing the significant growth opportunities they offer. Overall, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending in emerging markets contribute to the growth of the lung tumor market on a global scale.

Lung Tumor Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In March 2019, Adorx Therapeutics Limited revealed a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC and the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson (LCI) to advance innovative therapies for lung cancer treatment.

In June 2016, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) disclosed promising early results of a new antibody drug conjugate in the management of small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

In February 2020, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US) completed the acquisition of Orpheus Medical (US).

In October 2019, KLS Martin Group (Germany) inaugurated a new training center at its Jacksonville, Florida, US facility.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 19.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 46.3 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 17.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Lung Tumor Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the lung tumor market , causing both challenges and opportunities:

Delayed Diagnosis: During the pandemic, many elective procedures, including cancer screenings, were postponed or canceled, leading to delays in lung tumor diagnosis. This delay could result in the diagnosis of lung tumors at later stages, impacting treatment outcomes.

Disrupted Treatment: Lockdowns and restrictions on non-essential medical procedures disrupted treatment plans for lung tumor patients. Many patients faced delays or interruptions in chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgeries, potentially affecting treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes.

Reduced Patient Visits: Fear of contracting COVID-19 led to a reduction in patient visits to healthcare facilities, including cancer clinics. This decrease in patient volumes could result in missed opportunities for early detection, treatment monitoring, and supportive care interventions for lung tumor patients.

Telemedicine Adoption: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and virtual healthcare services, providing opportunities for remote consultations, follow-up visits, and symptom management for lung tumor patients. Telemedicine can improve access to care and facilitate ongoing monitoring and support during and beyond the pandemic.

Focus on Innovation: The COVID-19 crisis prompted increased collaboration and innovation in healthcare, including the development of new diagnostic technologies, remote monitoring tools, and digital therapeutics. These advancements can enhance early detection, treatment optimization, and patient engagement in lung tumor management.

Resilience and Adaptability: Healthcare systems and providers demonstrated resilience and adaptability in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic. Lessons learned from the COVID-19 experience, such as optimizing resource allocation, implementing infection control measures, and leveraging technology, can inform strategies to improve the delivery of care for lung tumor patients in the future.

Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges for the lung tumor market, it also spurred innovation, collaboration, and the adoption of new approaches to care delivery, offering opportunities to enhance patient outcomes and resilience in the face of future disruptions.

Lung Tumor Market – Regional Analysis

The Lung Tumor Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America represents a prominent market for lung tumor management, characterized by advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust research activities. Trends include the adoption of precision medicine approaches, integration of immunotherapy and targeted therapies, and emphasis on early detection through screening programs and advanced imaging technologies.

Europe: Europe exhibits a mature lung tumor market with a focus on personalized medicine and innovative treatment modalities. Trends include the expansion of biomarker-driven therapies, implementation of comprehensive cancer care pathways, and collaboration between academia, industry, and healthcare providers to facilitate research and development efforts.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the lung tumor market, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness of early detection and treatment options. Trends include the adoption of innovative technologies for diagnosis and treatment, expansion of oncology care infrastructure, and the emergence of strategic partnerships to enhance access to cutting-edge therapies.

LAMEA: LAMEA represents a developing lung tumor market with growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of lung cancer. Trends include efforts to improve cancer awareness and screening programs, adoption of cost-effective treatment options, and collaboration with international organizations to enhance research capabilities and access to advanced therapies.

Lung Tumor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Imaging systems, Biopsy needles and devices, Surgical instruments, Radiation therapy equipment, Chemotherapy drugs, Targeted therapies, Immunotherapy drugs), By Application (Early Detection, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis), By End-User (Hospitals and clinics, Cancer centers, Imaging centers, Research institutions), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Lung Tumor Market:

AstraZeneca PLC

Roche Holding AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Celgene Corporation (now part of Bristol Myers Squibb)

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Others

Browse More Related Reports:

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market : Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Biomarker Type (CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells), ctDNA (Circulating tumor DNA), Exosomes and RNA), By Application (Small Cell Lung Cancer and, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer), By End-User (Diagnostic and Imaging Centres, Hospitals, Academic and Research Centers, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cancer Stem Cells Market : Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Cancer (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Others), By Biomarker Type (CD44, CD133, ALDH1, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market : Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Antiemetics, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors, Opioids and Non-Opioids, Others), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Others), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cancer Biologics Market : Cancer Biologics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Biologic (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cytokines, Gene Therapy, Cell-Based Immunotherapies, Others), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market : Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Humanized, Human, Chimeric, Murine), By Application (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Others), By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies (Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix), Other Monoclonal Antibody Therapies), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market : Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Test Type (AFP Tests, LFTs, Biopsy, Others), By End-User (Hospital-associated Labs, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Lung Tumor Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Imaging systems

Biopsy needles and devices

Surgical instruments

Radiation therapy equipment

Chemotherapy drugs

Targeted therapies

Immunotherapy drugs

By Application

Early detection

Diagnosis

Treatment

Prognosis

By End-User

Hospitals and clinics

Cancer centers

Imaging centers

Research institutions

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

