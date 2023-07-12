[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions MICE Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 645.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 860.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 1620.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are CWT Meetings & Events, BCD Meetings & Events, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express Global Business Travel, Maritz Global Events, Eventbrite, GES (Global Experience Specialists), Freeman, MCI Group, Interpublic Group (IPG), and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions MICE Market Size, Trends and Insights By Event Type (Exhibitions, Meetings, Incentives, Conventions), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

MICE Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Meeting and Events Industry: The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) market is driven by various growth factors and dynamics. One key factor is the increasing globalization and interconnectedness of businesses, leading to a growing demand for international conferences, trade shows, and exhibitions. Additionally, the rise of corporate culture and the need for networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities have contributed to the expansion of the MICE market.

Business Tourism and Economic Impact: The MICE market plays a significant role in driving business tourism, attracting both domestic and international participants. This influx of visitors contributes to the local economy through increased spending on accommodation, transportation, dining, and leisure activities. Consequently, destinations that successfully host MICE events experience economic growth and improved infrastructure development.

Innovation and Technology: The MICE market is influenced by advancements in technology, particularly in event management and communication. Digital platforms, event apps, and virtual meeting tools have revolutionized the way meetings and conferences are conducted, providing greater flexibility, interactivity, and cost-efficiency. The integration of innovative technologies enhances the overall event experience and contributes to the growth of the MICE market.

Marketing and Branding Opportunities: MICE events serve as effective platforms for companies to promote their products, services, and brand image. Exhibitions and trade shows enable organizations to showcase their offerings to a targeted audience, generate leads, and foster business partnerships. The MICE market provides companies with valuable marketing opportunities, contributing to brand visibility, customer engagement, and market expansion.

Government Support and Infrastructure Development: Governments around the world recognize the economic benefits of the MICE industry and provide support through favorable policies, incentives, and infrastructure development. Investments in convention centers, exhibition halls, and transportation networks create attractive destinations for hosting MICE events. Government initiatives and partnerships with industry stakeholders further drive the growth of the MICE market.

Changing Consumer Preferences: The evolving preferences of MICE participants influence the dynamics of the market. Attendees seek unique and immersive experiences, leading to a rise in experiential events, themed conferences, and interactive formats. Additionally, there is a growing demand for sustainable and socially responsible events, prompting event organizers and destinations to incorporate eco-friendly practices and community engagement initiatives.

MICE Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the MICE Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Hybrid Event Formats: MICE organizers are embracing hybrid event formats that blend virtual and in-person elements, offering participants the flexibility to attend either physically or remotely. This approach expands event reach, enables wider audience engagement, and mitigates the challenges posed by travel restrictions.

Implementation of Health and Safety Measures: Stringent health and safety protocols, including temperature screenings, mandatory mask-wearing, and physical distancing, are being implemented at MICE events to ensure the well-being of attendees. These measures instill confidence among participants and create a secure environment for networking and collaboration.

Embracing Digital Transformation: The MICE industry is leveraging digital technologies to host virtual conferences, exhibitions, and interactive sessions. Virtual platforms and online networking tools enable global participation, minimize travel constraints, and enhance the accessibility and convenience of MICE events.

Government Support and Stimulus Packages: Governments and tourism bodies are extending financial support, incentives, and favorable policies to aid the recovery of the MICE industry. These initiatives aim to stimulate event planning and attract both domestic and international participants, rejuvenating the sector’s growth.

Adaptation and Innovation: MICE organizers and service providers are adapting their offerings and exploring innovative event solutions. This includes organizing smaller-scale events, utilizing outdoor venues, and introducing creative event formats to align with evolving client preferences and cater to changing market demands.

Rebuilding Confidence and Demand: As vaccination efforts progress and travel restrictions ease, confidence in attending MICE events is gradually being restored. Efforts to rebuild business relationships, reconnect with clients, and foster networking opportunities are essential in rebuilding demand and revitalizing the industry.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the MICE Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the MICE Market:

CWT Meetings & Events

BCD Meetings & Events

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

American Express Global Business Travel

Maritz Global Events

Eventbrite

GES (Global Experience Specialists)

Freeman

MCI Group

Interpublic Group (IPG)

Others

MICE Market – Regional Analysis

The MICE Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a significant trend in the MICE market is the increasing demand for unique and experiential events. Attendees are seeking immersive experiences, incorporating innovative technologies and interactive elements. Dominating market players in this region include Cvent, Eventbrite, and Freeman.

Europe: In Europe, sustainability is a prominent trend in the MICE market. There is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices, such as reducing carbon footprints, implementing green event guidelines, and promoting responsible event management. Key market players in Europe include UBM (Informa Markets), Reed Exhibitions, and Messe Frankfurt.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the MICE market is driven by the rapid growth of emerging economies and the increasing focus on business collaborations. Key trends include the rise of mega-events and international exhibitions, as well as the integration of technology for enhanced attendee engagement. Dominating market players in this region include Pico, UBM Asia, and Messe München.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, a significant trend in the MICE market is the development of world-class infrastructure and iconic event venues. Countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and South Africa have been investing in state-of-the-art facilities to attract international events. Key market players in this region include Informa Markets, MCI Group, and Thebe Reed Exhibitions.

The MICE Market is segmented as follows:

By Event Type

Exhibitions

Meetings

Incentives

Conventions

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

