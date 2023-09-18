[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2227.99 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2364.71 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 3595.28 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are First Sensor AG, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation), Sensata Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV (Freescale), Goertek Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Omron Corporation, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Medical, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics), By Type (Silicon Piezoresistive, Silicon Capacitive), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2227.99 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2364.71 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3595.28 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

MEMS Pressure Sensor Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Automotive Industry Integration: The automotive sector is increasingly integrating MEMS pressure sensors to enhance vehicle performance, safety, and fuel efficiency. This trend is driven by the need for real-time monitoring of tire pressure, engine performance, and emissions control.

Healthcare Applications: In the healthcare sector, MEMS pressure sensors are playing a pivotal role in medical devices like ventilators and infusion pumps. The ongoing global health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have further underscored the importance of these sensors in patient care.

IoT Proliferation: The Internet of Things (IoT) is fueling demand for MEMS pressure sensors in applications such as environmental monitoring, home automation, and smart cities. These sensors enable the collection of critical data for better decision-making and improved quality of life.

Industrial Automation: The adoption of MEMS pressure sensors in industrial automation is on the rise. They are used for precise control and monitoring of pressure in manufacturing processes, ensuring product quality and operational efficiency.

Consumer Electronics: MEMS pressure sensors are finding their way into consumer electronics like smartphones, wearables, and gaming devices. These sensors enable features such as barometric altimeters and improved user experiences.

Energy Efficiency: The focus on energy conservation and environmental sustainability is driving the integration of MEMS pressure sensors in HVAC systems, weather stations, and building automation. These sensors help optimize energy consumption.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in MEMS technology are resulting in sensors that are smaller, more accurate, and cost-effective. This is expanding the range of applications and driving market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2364.71 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 3595.28 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 2227.99 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Application, Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

MEMS Pressure Sensor Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Increased Demand in Healthcare: The healthcare sector witnessed a surge in demand for medical devices equipped with MEMS pressure sensors, particularly ventilators and respiratory monitoring devices. These sensors played a crucial role in ensuring the precise monitoring and treatment of COVID-19 patients. This heightened demand underscored the criticality of MEMS pressure sensors in healthcare.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Like many industries, the MEMS pressure sensor market faced disruptions in the supply chain. Lockdowns, restrictions, and disruptions in transportation led to delays in component sourcing and production. This impacted the availability of MEMS pressure sensors.

Shift in Manufacturing: Some MEMS sensor manufacturers pivoted to produce medical devices and components, including ventilators, to meet the surging demand during the pandemic. This shift in production priorities showcased the adaptability of the MEMS sensor industry.

Remote Monitoring: With social distancing measures in place, remote monitoring of various parameters, including blood pressure and respiratory rate, became crucial. MEMS pressure sensors in wearable devices and remote monitoring systems gained traction during this period.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of industries, including healthcare and manufacturing. This led to increased adoption of IoT and automation, driving the demand for MEMS pressure sensors in these applications.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the MEMS Pressure Sensor market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the MEMS Pressure Sensor market forward?

What are the MEMS Pressure Sensor Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the MEMS Pressure Sensor Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the MEMS Pressure Sensor market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the MEMS Pressure Sensor Market:

First Sensor AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation)

Sensata Technologies Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV (Freescale)

Goertek Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Omron Corporation

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Others

Browse the full "MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Medical, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics), By Type (Silicon Piezoresistive, Silicon Capacitive), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" Report

MEMS Pressure Sensor Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America is poised to maintain its dominance in the global MEMS pressure sensors market throughout the forecast period. This prominence is attributed to the increasing adoption of MEMS pressure sensors across diverse sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, among others.

Additionally, stringent government regulations related to passenger safety, coupled with the rapid growth of the aerospace and automotive industries in the region, are expected to drive substantial demand for MEMS pressure sensors.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across various applications, including industrial, automotive, and manufacturing, along with the continuous emergence of information technology, is anticipated to further stimulate market growth in the North American region.

Asia Pacific:

The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience substantial growth in the global MEMS pressure sensors market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the remarkable expansion of the region’s automotive industry in recent years.

Asia Pacific is renowned as the headquarters for major players in the automotive sector, including prominent names such as Renault, Kia, and Hyundai. Consequently, the demand for MEMS pressure sensors in this region is expected to persistently rise, driven by the automotive industry’s continued growth. This, in turn, is projected to contribute significantly to the overall market growth within the Asia Pacific region.

The MEMS Pressure Sensor Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Medical

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

By Type

Silicon Piezoresistive

Silicon Capacitive

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

