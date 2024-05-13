[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 34.4 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Atotech, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Elementis plc, MacDermid Inc., NOF Corporation, Coventya Group, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Houghton International Inc., Chemetall GmbH, Advanced Chemical Company, Coral Chemical Company, Uyemura & Co. Ltd., Dipsol Chemicals Co. Ltd., Master Finish Company, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd., Epner Technology Inc., Asterion LLC.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating Chemicals, Others), By Process (Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Electro Chemical Conversion), By Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Construction, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

"The demand of global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 34.4 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033."

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: Overview

Metal finishing chemicals are substances used in various processes to treat metal surfaces and achieve desired properties such as enhanced appearance, corrosion resistance, durability, and conductivity. These chemicals include cleaners, etchants, plating solutions, conversion coatings, sealants, and additives, each tailored to specific finishing requirements.

Global trends in the metal finishing chemicals market are shaped by several factors. Increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant metal surfaces in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics drives the adoption of advanced metal finishing chemicals.

Growing environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives prompt the development of eco-friendly formulations with reduced environmental impact. Technological advancements, such as nanotechnology and smart coatings, enhance the performance and functionality of metal finishing chemicals, leading to their wider application.

Additionally, the shift towards lightweight materials and additive manufacturing techniques influences the demand for innovative metal finishing solutions. Moreover, rising investments in infrastructure development and industrialization in emerging economies contribute to market growth.

Overall, the metal finishing chemicals market is witnessing a trajectory towards sustainable, technologically advanced, and high-performance solutions to meet evolving industry demands and regulatory requirements worldwide.

By type, the plating chemicals segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Plating chemicals play a pivotal role in metal finishing processes by providing corrosion resistance, improved appearance, and functional properties to metal surfaces. As plating is a widely used finishing technique in various industries, the demand for plating chemicals significantly drives the overall metal finishing chemicals market.

By process, the electroplating segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Electroplating is a key driver of the metal finishing chemicals market due to its widespread use in enhancing surface properties like corrosion resistance, aesthetics, and conductivity.

By application, power generation held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Metal finishing chemicals are crucial for achieving high-quality finishes and ensuring long-lasting performance in vehicles, driving their demand in the automotive sector.

North America drives the metal finishing chemicals market due to its robust manufacturing sector, stringent regulatory standards necessitating high-quality finishing, technological advancements, and a strong emphasis on research and development. Additionally, the region’s economic strength and infrastructure projects contribute to market growth.

Dow Electronic Materials will unveil sustainable surface finishing solutions for the electronic and industrial finishing markets at the O&S International Trade Fair for Surface Treatments and Coatings, taking place from June 24 to 26. These alternatives to cyanide, nickel, and lead not only enhance process efficiencies but also reduce waste.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 34.4 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 12.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Process, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed metal finishing chemicals market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this metal finishing chemicals industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Metal Finishing Chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Metal Finishing Chemicals market in 2022 with a market share of 40% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

North America drives the metal finishing chemicals market due to several factors. The region boasts a robust manufacturing sector, including the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction industries, which are major consumers of metal finishing chemicals. Stringent environmental regulations and industry standards in North America necessitate the use of high-quality finishing chemicals to meet compliance requirements.

Additionally, technological advancements and innovations in metal finishing processes and chemicals contribute to market growth. Moreover, the region’s emphasis on research and development fosters the introduction of novel formulations and eco-friendly solutions, driving market expansion.

Furthermore, North America’s strong economy, infrastructure development projects, and investments in industrial automation propel the demand for metal finishing chemicals.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating Chemicals, Others), By Process (Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Electro Chemical Conversion), By Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Construction, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Atotech

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Elementis plc

MacDermid Inc.

NOF Corporation

Coventya Group

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Houghton International Inc.

Chemetall GmbH

Advanced Chemical Company

Coral Chemical Company

Uyemura & Co. Ltd.

Dipsol Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Master Finish Company

Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd.

Epner Technology Inc.

Asterion LLC

Axxiom Manufacturing Inc.

Others

The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Plating Chemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Conversion Coating Chemicals

Others

By Process

Electroplating

Electroless Plating

Electro Chemical Conversion

By Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace

Construction

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

