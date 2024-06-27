[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Military Land Vehicles Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 16.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 34.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering Ltd., Iveco Defense Vehicles, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., Hanwha Defense, Tata Motors Limited, Oshkosh Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, AM General LLC, Navistar International Corporation, Thales Group, Textron Inc, KMW + Nexter Defense Systems, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH, Rostec State Corporation, Hyundai Rotem Company & Others.

Military Land Vehicles Market Size, Trends and Insights By Offering (Platform, Service), By Product Type (Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Main Battle Tanks, Light Multirole Vehicles, Tactical Trucks), By Application (Defense and Combat, Logistics and Transportation), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Military Land Vehicles Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 34.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Military Land Vehicles Market: Overview

A wide range of automobiles created especially for military usage on land are referred to as military land vehicles. They are made to fit different surroundings and operating requirements, and they are available in a variety of sizes, forms, and combinations.

The trend in military land vehicles worldwide is toward increasingly sophisticated, adaptable, and multipurpose systems. Technological developments in automation, artificial intelligence, and electrification which provide increased mobility, firepower, and survivability are major forces behind this trend.

Modular designs and shared platforms are becoming more and more important to simplify logistics and cut expenses in a variety of operational situations. Furthermore, unmanned and autonomous capabilities which enable distant operations and lower people risk are receiving more attention.

Furthermore, the adoption of greener propulsion systems and materials is being driven by concerns about sustainability and the environment. Investments in next-generation armored vehicles, infantry combat vehicles, and logistical support vehicles have surged as a result of geopolitical tensions and shifting threat environments.

By offering, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. To efficiently fulfill changing operational needs, military vehicle platforms are trending toward modular, multi-role designs that may include cutting-edge technology like electrification, autonomous systems, and improved protection.

By product type, the infantry fighting vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) have become modular, highly viable due to robust protection systems and cutting-edge armor, capable of integrating unmanned technologies, and more mobile in a variety of operating conditions.

By application, defense and combat segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Defense and warfare trends include a move toward network-centric warfare and digitalization, utilizing cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI), drones, cyber capabilities, and autonomous systems to improve military effectiveness and agility.

The growing emphasis on technical innovation to improve vehicle performance, survivability, and operational capabilities, which is driving modernization initiatives, is a noteworthy trend in the military land vehicles industry in North America.

Rheinmetall AG is a German automobile and arms manufacturer, located in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company provides turret systems, soldier systems and protection systems. It also offers C4I systems, unmanned vehicles and electro-optical products and systems. Rheinmetall also offers simulation and training services.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 34.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 16.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.4% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Offering, Product Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Military Land Vehicles market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Military Land Vehicles industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Military Land Vehicles Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Military Land Vehicles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Military Land Vehicles market in 2023 with a market share of 39.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The military land vehicles industry in North America is driven by several variables, including the development of technology, large defense expenditures, and tactical alliances between public and private sector firms.

With top defense companies always innovating to suit changing military requirements, the area has a robust industrial base. Furthermore, the enormous geographic breadth of North America demands a wide variety of land vehicles for a range of operational situations, from urban settings to rough terrain.

Moreover, expenditures in updating military fleets are motivated by persistent geopolitical tensions and security concerns, which sustain demand for tactical trucks, armored vehicles, and infantry combat vehicles. Initiatives that promote local military businesses and encourage domestic production and purchasing practices also increase domestic output.

List of the prominent players in the Military Land Vehicles Market:

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Rheinmetall AG

ST Engineering Ltd.

Iveco Defense Vehicles

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Hanwha Defense

Tata Motors Limited

Oshkosh Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

AM General LLC

Navistar International Corporation

Thales Group

Textron Inc.

KMW + Nexter Defense Systems

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

Rostec State Corporation

Hyundai Rotem Company

China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

Others

The Military Land Vehicles Market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

Platform

Service

By Product Type

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Armored Personnel Carriers

Main Battle Tanks

Light Multirole Vehicles

Tactical Trucks

By Application

Defense and Combat

Logistics and Transportation

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

