Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Mobile Core Network Market Size, Trends and Insights By IMS Core (Session Border Controllers, Voice Application Servers, Call Session Control Function), By 4G/5G Packet Core Controller (MME, SGW-C, PGW-C, AMF, SMF), By 4G/5G Subscriber Data Management (Home Subscriber Server, Unified Data Management), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Mobile Core Network Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 32.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 48.3 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Mobile Core Network Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Data Traffic: The surge in data consumption, driven by video streaming, IoT devices, and cloud-based applications, is a significant growth factor. Mobile core networks must handle this escalating data traffic efficiently, leading to investments in core network infrastructure.

Network Virtualization and Cloud Native Solutions: Network virtualization and cloud-native architectures are becoming increasingly prevalent. They offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling operators to adapt quickly to changing network demands and reduce operational expenses.

Security Concerns: As mobile networks become more interconnected and data-sensitive services like mobile banking and healthcare rely on them, security concerns grow. The mobile core network market is evolving to incorporate advanced security measures to protect against cyber threats and data breaches.

Edge Computing Integration: The integration of edge computing within the mobile core network is gaining prominence. This allows for faster processing of data and reduced latency, which is crucial for applications like autonomous vehicles and augmented reality.

Competition and Market Consolidation: Intense competition among telecom equipment vendors is driving innovation and driving the market’s dynamics. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions among key players are reshaping the mobile core network landscape, leading to greater consolidation and collaboration in the industry.

5G Rollout Driving Expansion: The mobile core network market is experiencing robust growth due to the global rollout of 5G networks. As 5G technology offers increased data speeds, lower latency, and support for a massive number of connected devices, telecom operators are upgrading their mobile core networks to accommodate these new capabilities.

Network Slicing for Diverse Services: Network slicing is emerging as a key dynamic in the mobile core network market. It allows operators to create multiple virtual networks within a single physical infrastructure, each tailored to specific service requirements. This enables them to efficiently support a wide range of services, from ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) for critical applications to massive machine-type communications (mMTC) for IoT, contributing to revenue diversification and enhanced customer experiences.

Mobile Core Network Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Cisco Systems and Acacia Communications: In 2021, Cisco Systems acquired Acacia Communications to enhance its optical networking capabilities, which are crucial for mobile core network infrastructure and data transport. Cisco’s ‘Internet for the Future’ strategy is focused on software, silicon, and optics as critical building blocks for introducing disruptive innovations across multiple domains.

Ericsson and Cradlepoint: In 2020, Ericsson acquired Cradlepoint to bolster its enterprise offerings and edge computing capabilities, aligning with the growing trend of edge computing integration in mobile core networks. The investment is key to Ericsson’s ongoing strategy of capturing market share in the rapidly expanding 5G Enterprise space.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 33.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 48.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 32.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By IMS Core, 4G/5G Packet Core Controller, 4G/5G Subscriber Data Management and Region

Mobile Core Network Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Mobile Core Network Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Delayed Network Infrastructure Projects: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and restricted on-site work, leading to delays in the deployment of 5G infrastructure and mobile core network upgrades. This hindered the market’s growth as operators faced challenges in completing planned projects.

Shift in Traffic Patterns: With lockdowns and remote work becoming the norm, there was a shift in mobile network traffic patterns. While data usage surged in residential areas, it declined in commercial districts and event venues. Mobile operators had to adapt their network strategies to meet these changing demands.

Accelerated 5G Deployment: To recover from the pandemic’s impact, operators expedited their 5G rollout plans, focusing on high-demand areas. They leveraged government incentives and public-private partnerships to accelerate infrastructure development.

Network Optimization: Mobile operators invested in network optimization and automation to handle the changing traffic patterns efficiently. This included implementing AI-driven solutions to predict and manage network congestion in real time.

Remote Work Enablement: Recognizing the long-term trend of remote work, mobile core network providers enhanced remote work capabilities. They offered solutions to ensure secure and reliable remote connectivity for businesses and individuals.

Diversification of Revenue Streams: Operators sought to diversify their revenue streams by exploring partnerships for value-added services, such as IoT solutions, edge computing, and content delivery, to offset revenue losses from traditional sources like roaming and events.

Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures: In response to heightened cybersecurity threats during the pandemic, mobile core network providers ramped up their cybersecurity efforts. They invested in advanced threat detection and response systems to protect critical network infrastructure and sensitive customer data, ensuring the security and resilience of their networks in the face of evolving cyber risks.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Mobile Core Network Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

List of the prominent players in the Mobile Core Network Market:

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Mavenir Systems Inc.

Affirmed Networks Inc

Others

Mobile Core Network Market – Regional Analysis

Mobile Core Network Market – Regional Analysis

The Mobile Core Network Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, mobile core network trends focus on rapid 5G expansion, with telecom operators aggressively deploying infrastructure and exploring edge computing integration. Security is paramount, driven by cybersecurity concerns and regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, partnerships between telecom giants and tech companies for content delivery and IoT services are shaping the region’s mobile core network landscape.

Europe: Europe emphasizes network sustainability, with a strong emphasis on energy-efficient technologies and eco-friendly infrastructure. The region is also a pioneer in Open RAN adoption, promoting vendor diversification and competition. Privacy regulations like GDPR continue to influence mobile core network strategies, while 5G-enabled IoT and smart city initiatives gain momentum.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific leads in 5G adoption, with a focus on developing 5G-enabled applications and services, including smart manufacturing and autonomous vehicles. The region emphasizes network slicing to cater to diverse industries, while partnerships between telecom operators and OTT content providers drive innovation. Robust cybersecurity measures are essential to counter evolving threats.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA showcases a burgeoning interest in 5G, primarily driven by urbanization and economic growth. The region explores unique use cases for 5G in sectors like agriculture and healthcare. Mobile operators in the Middle East prioritize cybersecurity solutions, given the geopolitical landscape, while Latin America seeks to bridge the digital divide through affordable 4G and 5G access. Regulatory challenges and infrastructure development remain key factors in LAMEA’s mobile core network trends.

The Mobile Core Network Market is segmented as follows:

By IMS Core

Session Border Controllers

Voice Application Servers

Call Session Control Function

By 4G/5G Packet Core Controller

MME

SGW-C

PGW-C

AMF

SMF

By 4G/5G Subscriber Data Management

Home Subscriber Server

Unified Data Management

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

