According to Zion Market Research, the global moringa market size is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 9.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Moringa Market By Product (Moringa Leaf, Moringa Oil, And Moringa Fruits/Pods), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Skincare Products, Bakery & Confectionery, And Pharmaceutical Industry), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global moringa market size was estimated to be valued at about USD 9.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 18.2 billion by 2030.”

Moringa Market Overview:

Moringa oleifera, also known as the drumstick tree, miracle tree, and horseradish tree, has long been valued for its contributions to both physical and mental health. Moringa oleifera is abundant in bioactive plant compounds and antioxidants. The leaves of the moringa oleifera plant are an excellent source of numerous vitamins and minerals. One cup of fresh minced leaves (21 grams) has 2 grams of protein, 19% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamin B6, 12% of the RDA of vitamin C, 11% of the RDA of iron, 11% of the RDA of riboflavin (B2), 9% of the RDA of vitamin A (from beta-carotene), and 8% of the RDA of magnesium.

In the West, the desiccated leaves are sold in powder or pill form as dietary supplements. Vitamin C is abundant in moringa stalks. One cup containing 100 grams of freshly cut legumes provides 157% of the daily requirement. Protein, vitamins, and minerals are sometimes in limited supply in the food consumed by populations in emerging economies. Moringa oleifera may be a significant source of essential nutrients in these nations. The expansion of the moringa industry is fueled by these nutritional benefits.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

The increasing health awareness across the globe is expected to drive the Moringa market growth.

Based on the product, the moringa leaf segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Moringa Market: Growth Drivers

Growing prevalence of diabetes drives market growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 422 million people worldwide, mostly in low- and middle-income nations, suffer from diabetes. High blood glucose (also known as blood sugar) levels are a characteristic of diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder that over time causes serious damage to the kidneys, blood vessels, eyes, heart, and other organs. Type 2 diabetes is the most common kind and often affects mature adults when the body becomes insulin resistant or produces inadequate insulin. Type 2 diabetes is becoming more prevalent than ever in countries of all income levels.

Moringa Market: Restraints

Limited awareness in some regions hampers the market growth

Despite its rising popularity, some areas still don’t know much about moringa. Limited knowledge might impede the Moringa market expansion in regions where customers are unaware of the advantages and applications of moringa. Thus, the lack of awareness regarding the moringa product benefits in some regions might be a major restraining factor to the market growth during the forecast period.

Moringa Market: Segmentation

The global Moringa industry is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product, the global market is bifurcated into moringa leaf, moringa oil, and moringa fruits/pods. The moringa leaf segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high nutritional value of moringa leaves.

Based on the application, the Moringa industry is bifurcated into food & beverages, cosmetic & skincare products, bakery & confectionery, and pharmaceutical industry. The food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the global Moringa market is bifurcated into online and offline.

Browse the full “Moringa Market By Product (Moringa Leaf, Moringa Oil, And Moringa Fruits/Pods), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Skincare Products, Bakery & Confectionery, And Pharmaceutical Industry), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/moringa-market

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest revenue share over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the global Moringa market over the forecast period due to its advantages and significance in several of the nations in this region’s cuisine. Furthermore, by properly incorporating moringa into regular food consumption in emerging economies like India, the reliance on several imported dietary supplements might be decreased.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the European region’s demand for nutritional supplements.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Moringa market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Moringa market include;

Paritosh Herbals

Marudhar Impex

New Global Energy Inc.

Vyora Herbals Private Limited

Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.

Philippine Moringa and More Corporation

Jailev International Trading Corporation

Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited

Mother’s Farm

Earth Expo Company

Tropical Palm Herb Manufacturing

Grenera

Ancient Greenfields

Only Natural Inc.

Kuli Kuli Foods

Organic India Pvt Ltd.

Moringa Pura Vida

The global Moringa market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Moringa Leaf

Moringa Oil

Moringa Fruits/Pods

By Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetic and Skincare Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Pharmaceutical Industry

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



