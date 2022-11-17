[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 10.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Coghlan’s Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (J&J), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Spray, Coil, Cream & Oil, Mat, Vaporizer, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Mosquito Repellent Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.3 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

According to Custom Market Insights, the “Global Mosquito Repellent Market” report includes comprehensive information regarding the market’s historical and current estimations, future projections, market trends, competition, market dynamics, and recent developments in the mosquito repellent market forecast to 2022 to 2030.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Overview

Mosquito Repellents are products that help in protecting humans from mosquito bites, which are capable of causing local or systemic effects. The consequences of these bites can vary from typical skin irritation to severe illness resulting in death. As a result, these products are widely used across the globe and are available in various product types.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11645

Growth Factors

The increased urbanization has resulted in the growth of the e-commerce sector. The platform offers a wide-ranging variety of mosquito repellent products, creating opportunities for market players. Moreover, the rising awareness of natural mosquito repellent products is boosting market growth. Other factors include the rise in camping activities by people in remote locations.

Segmental Overview

The mosquito repellent is segmented into product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market for sprays is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, based on the distribution channels, the online segment is anticipated to show noticeable growth. The offline segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The rising popularity of supermarkets & hypermarkets in urban areas supports market growth.

The rise in various online portals, along with several discounts or offers on mosquito repellents, is fueling the purchase of these products through different e-commerce platforms. Also, the online sales channel has increased consumer reach; attributed to this, the online distribution channel has emerged as a significant revenue source for several players. Moreover, the online sales segment is projected to expand during the coming years with rapid growth in internet and mobile user customer, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, surging e-commerce sales, advancements in logistics, availability of easy payment options, and the ability to enter new global markets for critical brands fuels the mosquito repellent market.

(A free sample of the Mosquito Repellent report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Mosquito Repellent report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of Mosquito Repellent Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=11645

Regional Overview

Increased Demand for Insect Repellents from Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share. The rising population, living standards, disposable income, and awareness, coupled with affordable pricing of repellents, are expected to boost the market. Also, several countries in the region are experiencing a rise in mosquito-borne diseases> According to this, governments are launching programs to address the issue. Some of these programs include Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan and the National Framework for Malaria Elimination.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Mosquito Repellent market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Mosquito Repellent market forward?

What are the Mosquito Repellent Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Mosquito Repellent Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Mosquito Repellent market sample report and company profiles?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/

In countries such as India, stagnant water acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and such places in rural are plenty in number across the region. Also, poor sanitary facilities, storm drains, street gutters, leaky faucets, and clogged rain gutters provide optimum breeding grounds for mosquitoes, resulting in increasing concerns regarding the mosquito population. In India, currently, Godrej is the leader mats player, with around 50% of the market share. Reckitt Benckiser’s Mortein product is leading in the coils segment, with a market share of over 30%. In vaporizers, S C Johnson’s All Out dominates the market with approximately 70% market share.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 10.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Coghlan’s Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (J&J), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Examine possible purchases

Key Players Insights

Companies operating the market are adopting new product launches as a key strategy to retain their market share. For instance, Godrej Consumer Products, one of the market leaders, is focused on product enhancements to expand its product portfolio. Another significant player, SC Johnson & Son, retains its customer base by maintaining a wide range of products.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Mosquito Repellent report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/

Some of the prominent players

Coghlan’s Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (J&J)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

The global mosquito repellent market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Spray

Coil

Cream & Oil

Mat

Vaporizer

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Others

Request a Customized Copy of Mosquito Repellent Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Paper or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Spray, Coil, Cream & Oil, Mat, Vaporizer, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/





Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Mosquito Repellent market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Mosquito Repellent market size was valued at around USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

size was valued at around USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on product type segmentation, the spray segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on distribution channel segmentation, the offline segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

July 2022 : Kao Corporation, a Japanese consumer goods company, announced to launch of a new mosquito repellent serum in Indonesia in 2023. The product is named “Biore GUARD Mos Block Serum”.

: Kao Corporation, a Japanese consumer goods company, announced to launch of a new mosquito repellent serum in Indonesia in 2023. The product is named “Biore GUARD Mos Block Serum”. June 2022 : AkzoNobel launched a “Well-being Protection Anti-Mosquito” coating in Brazil. The coating comprises permethrin.

: AkzoNobel launched a “Well-being Protection Anti-Mosquito” coating in Brazil. The coating comprises permethrin. June 2022 : Bacolod City villages in the Philippines introduced an anti-dengue cleanup drive.

: Bacolod City villages in the Philippines introduced an anti-dengue cleanup drive. September 2021: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., (GCPL) added Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card, a paper-based mosquito repellent.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

Service guarantees are available.

A report in Microsoft Power BI

Personalized market brief by author.

PDF, Excel and PowerPoint.

Can be accessible by unlimited users.

30% discount on your next purchase.

Permission to print the report.

Dedicated account manager.

Service guarantees are available.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/

Browse More Homecare & Décor Related Reports:

Lawn and Garden Consumables Market : Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Fertilizer, Seed, Pesticides, and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Carpets and Rugs Market : Carpets and Rugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched, Knotted, Others), By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene), By End-User (Residential, Non-residential, Automotive & Transportation), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Party Supplies Market : Party Supplies Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Product (Tableware and disposables, Balloons, Banners, Games, Pinata, Home décor, Take away gifts, Others), By Application (Domestic use in, Commercial use), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialized stores, Convenience stores, Ecommerce, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Spas and Beauty Salons Market : Spas and Beauty Salons Market Size, Trends and Insights By Spa Service (Day Spas, Club Spas, Medical Spas, Destination Spas, Mineral Spring’S Spa, Resort and Hotel Spas), By Salon Service (Hair, Skin, Nail, Others), By End User (Men, Women), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Tobacco Paper Market : Tobacco Paper Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Hemp Wood, Sisal, Rice, Pulp, Linen, Flax), By Paper Type (Plug Wrap, Cigarette Tissue, Tipping Base), By Weight (10 gsm, 10-30 gsm, 30 gsm & above), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Mosquito Repellent Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Mosquito Repellent? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Mosquito Repellent Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Mosquito Repellent Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Mosquito Repellent Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Mosquito Repellent Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Mosquito Repellent Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Mosquito Repellent Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Mosquito Repellent Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Mosquito Repellent Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Mosquito Repellent Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Mosquito Repellent Industry?

Directly Purchase a copy of the Mosquito Repellent report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/

Reasons to Purchase Mosquito Repellent Market Report

Mosquito Repellent Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Mosquito Repellent Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Mosquito Repellent Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Mosquito Repellent market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Mosquito Repellent market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Mosquito Repellent market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Mosquito Repellent market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Mosquito Repellent Industry.

Managers in the Mosquito Repellent sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Mosquito Repellent market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Mosquito Repellent products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/ .

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights