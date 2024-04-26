[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Online Clothing Rental Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Runway, Le Tote, Gwynnie Bee, FashionPass, MyWardrobeHQ, Armoire Style, HURR Collective, The Rotation, Style Theory, GlamCorner, Tulerie, Closet Collective, RAGFAiR, YCloset, La Reina, The Fitzroy, Flyrobe, Urban Outfitters, Onloan, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Online Clothing Rental Market Size, Trends and Insights By Clothing Style (Ethnic, Western, Others), By Business Model (Subscription based, Standalone, Peer to Peer), By End User (Women, Men, Kids), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Clothing Rental Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033."

Online Clothing Rental Market: Overview

Online garment rental is a business strategy that allows users to rent clothes via an online platform. When the rental term is up, clients return the apparel items to the rental provider, generally by prepaid mailing label sites. The rental firm then cleans, sanitizes, and organizes the products for the next customer.

There is a rising focus on sustainable and circular fashion practices, and customers are increasingly choosing rental services instead of traditional retail to lessen their environmental effects. Furthermore, technical improvements like virtual fitting rooms and AI-powered recommendation systems are improving online rental encounters, making them more personalized and easier for consumers.

In addition, partnerships among rental sites and fashion labels or influencers are becoming more popular, resulting in exclusive collections and more customer interaction.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 epidemic has expedited the trend of online purchasing, increasing the popularity of clothes rental services. Finally, the development of rental goods beyond special occasions to include everyday wear and professional gear reflects changing consumer lives and choices, demonstrating that renting is becoming more widely accepted as a viable fashion expenditure model.

By clothing style, the ethnic segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Ethnic apparel fuels the online garment rental industry since it is suitable for special occasions, cultural festivities, and weddings. Renting gives you a chance to try a wide range of styles at an affordable price.

By business model, the subscription-based segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Subscription-based models fuel the online apparel rental business by providing consumers with convenience, variety, and affordability, enabling them to access an ever-changing wardrobe of attractive products for a set monthly charge.

By end user, the women segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Women lead the online garment rental business because they value variety, affordability, and sustainability. Rental services provide a handy method to obtain stylish, eco-friendly clothing without committing.

North America dominates in online garment rental due to tech-savvy customers, a booming fast fashion industry, environmental concerns, easy services, and efficient marketing methods aimed at busy lives.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 3.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Clothing Style, Business Model, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Online Clothing Rental market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period is duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Online Clothing Rental industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Online Clothing Rental Market: Regional Insight

By region, Online Clothing Rental market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Online Clothing Rental market in 2023 with a market share of 40% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America’s tech-savvy populace embraces e-commerce sites, making online clothes rental services widely available and popular.

North America’s fast fashion culture pushes customers to seek for inexpensive and stylish apparel alternatives, leading them to use rental services for variety without the commitment of ownership. Furthermore, sustainability concerns have developed, with customers turning to rental services as a more environmentally responsible alternative to traditional shopping.

Moreover, the ease of doorstep pickup and hassle-free returns provided by online rental companies are appealing to busy North American customers. Strategic marketing initiatives and collaborations with fashion celebrities and other influential people serve to advertise and normalize the notion of clothes rental, accelerating its expansion in the region.

Browse the full “Online Clothing Rental Market Size, Trends and Insights By Clothing Style (Ethnic, Western, Others), By Business Model (Subscription based, Standalone, Peer to Peer), By End User (Women, Men, Kids), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/online-clothing-rental-market/

List of the prominent players in the Online Clothing Rental Market:

Rent the Runway

Le Tote

Gwynnie Bee

FashionPass

MyWardrobeHQ

Armoire Style

HURR Collective

The Rotation

Style Theory

GlamCorner

Tulerie

Closet Collective

RAGFAiR

YCloset

La Reina

The Fitzroy

Flyrobe

Urban Outfitters

Onloan

Others

Poshmark is a social commerce platform that allows users to buy and sell new and used clothing, household products, and gadgets. The site has over 80 million users and over 200 million accessible listings. The corporation is based in Redwood City, California, and has offices in Canada, Australia, and India.

The Online Clothing Rental Market is segmented as follows

By Clothing Style

Ethnic

Western

Others

By Business Model

Subscription based

Standalone

Peer to Peer

By End User

Women

Men

Kids

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

