According to a market research study, the demand analysis of the Global Online Poker Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 85.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 96.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 170 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed with their sales, revenues and strategies are Tencent, Playtika, Zynga Inc., PokerStars, Arkadium, Baazi Games, MPL, Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd., Pocket52, BLITZ POKER, Ignition, Americas Cardroom, BetOnline, Every game, True Poker, Bovada, Juicy Stakes, and others.

Online Poker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Mobile, Desktop), By End-user (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, Social Exuberant), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030

The demand of global Online Poker Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 85.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 96.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 170 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the Online Poker market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Online Poker market.

Online Poker Market: Overview

Online poker is incredibly popular and will only continue to grow in popularity as a result of the widespread use of smartphones, acceptance of Bitcoin and other digital currencies, and ease of access to casino websites. Aiming to promote the desired level of confidence in the online betting business, technological developments coexist with the annual expansion of online poker.

For example, virtual reality in gaming creates a simulation of the surroundings; users can interact with them in a real way with specialized equipment such as gloves with sensors.

VR delivers a more realistic gambling experience, higher sound quality, and a realistic game design, as well as allowing players to interact with other players and dealers. Through the creation of new growth potential, VR has assisted the market in improving the gambling experience.

Growth Factors

The market is being driven by expanding internet penetration as well as a rise in the number of people using their mobile phones to play online games both at home and in public. In addition, factors including legal and cultural acceptance, simple access to internet gambling, celebrity endorsements, and corporate sponsorships are promoting industry expansion. The industry is expected to grow more as a result of the affordable mobile applications that are readily available everywhere.

Online poker games place a strong emphasis on creating informational tools that help and support players, protect the integrity of gambling, and guard against fraud. Many online gambling websites provide a free-play version of their games, which presents company growth possibilities.

Many nations have legalized gambling because it creates jobs and generates more tax money for municipal and state governments. In places where casinos play a part in tourist vacations, gambling has also had a good impact on local retail sales for the hotel industry, which has helped the business grow quickly.

Additionally, the adoption of blockchain technology has significantly impacted market expansion. Transparency in gambling activity is ensured by the blockchain’s ability to make safe payments. Due to the speed and security of Bitcoin transactions, gambling offers a wide range of chances. Because bitcoin transactions are subject to fewer regulations, they are now widely employed in online gambling.

Segmental Overview

The market for Online Poker is segmented into device type and end-user. By device type, the mobile segment is anticipated to witness a tremendous CAGR during 2023­­-2030. Innovative mobile phone technologies have produced stunning smartphone gaming images, increasing access to online gambling on mobile devices. It’s convenient for gamblers to use their mobile devices to place bets. The easy availability of mobile phones at affordable rates, together with cutting-edge features like improved graphics and larger storage capacity is credited with driving the sector’s growth. Players can enjoy a number of benefits from mobile online gambling, including loyalty points, more deposit choices, and multiplayer opportunities with players from all around the world.

Regional Overview

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the online poker market . The majority of the growth is attributed to the legalization of online gambling in countries such as Italy, Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Malta, and Spain. Moreover, the high disposable income, high spending on leisure, and growing popularity of online gambling, in the region is supporting the market growth. Whereas, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a high CAGR during 2023-2030. The relaxation in government rules across Asian countries concerning online betting is boosting the market. Also, increasing spending the population on leisure activities is expected to fuel the market. However, the negative mental impact on players and bans in certain countries is hindering the growth of the market in the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 96.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 170 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 85.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Prominent Players Tencent, Playtika, Zynga Inc., PokerStars, Arkadium, Baazi Games, MPL, Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd., Pocket52, BLITZ POKER, Ignition, Americas Cardroom, BetOnline, Every game, True Poker, Bovada, Juicy Stakes and Others Key Segment By Device Type, End-user, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

By examining market segments and projecting market size, the reports also aid in understanding the dynamics and organizational structure of the global Online Poker industry. The study serves as an investor’s guide thanks to its clear depiction of competitive analysis of key companies by product, price, financial condition, product portfolio, growth plans, and regional presence in the worldwide access control market.

March 2022: PokerBaazi.com, India’s biggest online poker platform from the house of Baazi Games, on Monday (March 14), launched the #BaaziBillion campaign to mark the unique milestone of clocking a total of 1 billion hands on the platform and commemorate the seven-year journey of the brand in contributing to the poker economy of India.

PokerBaazi.com, India’s biggest online poker platform from the house of Baazi Games, on Monday (March 14), launched the #BaaziBillion campaign to mark the unique milestone of clocking a total of 1 billion hands on the platform and commemorate the seven-year journey of the brand in contributing to the poker economy of India. April 2023: Juicy Stakes came up with a Blackjack Quest and Almost 400 Free Spins Up For Grabs

Juicy Stakes came up with a Blackjack Quest and Almost 400 Free Spins Up For Grabs February 2023: GGPoker revealed the details of the upcoming WSOP Spring Circuit online tournament series

GGPoker revealed the details of the upcoming WSOP Spring Circuit online tournament series April 2023: The company came up with online poker’s biggest PKO tournament

The company came up with online poker’s biggest PKO tournament July 2022: PokerBaazi.com has launched a new advertising campaign called ‘You Hold the Cards,’ which stars brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor. The brand’s ‘You Hold the Cards’ campaign aims to raise awareness of poker as a skill-based sport and establish it in Poker.

PokerBaazi.com has launched a new advertising campaign called ‘You Hold the Cards,’ which stars brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor. The brand’s ‘You Hold the Cards’ campaign aims to raise awareness of poker as a skill-based sport and establish it in Poker. June 2022: PokerStars, part of Flutter Entertainment, announced today it has been granted full registration to operate in the Canadian province of Ontario, by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Online Poker Market Size, Trends and Insights By End-User (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, Social Exuberant, Teenagers and Adults), By Type (Texas Hold'em Poker, Omaha, 7-Card Stud, 5-Card Draw, Follow The Queen), By Application (Gambling, Entertainment) By Platform (PC, Tablet, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Arcade Games) By Payment Mode (Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030

Some of the prominent players

Tencent

Playtika

Zynga Inc.

PokerStars

Arkadium

Baazi Games

MPL

Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd.

Pocket52

BLITZ POKER

Ignition

Americas Cardroom

BetOnline

Every game

True Poker

Bovada

Juicy Stakes

Others

The global Online Poker market is segmented as follows:

By End-user

Gambling Enthusiasts

Dabblers

Social Exuberant

Teenagers

Adults

By Type

Texas Hold’em Poker

Omaha

7-Card Stud

5-Card Draw

Follow The Queen

By Application

Gambling

Entertainment

By Platform

PC

Tablet

Smartphone

Gaming Console

Arcade Games

By Payment Mode

Credit Cards

Debit Cards

Net Banking

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

