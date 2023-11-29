[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Organ Transplantation Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 21.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Holding AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Organ Recovery Systems Inc., TransMedics, Inc., CareDx, Inc., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Preservation Solutions Inc., Paragonix Technologies Inc., CryoLife Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Organ Transplantation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Organ Preservation Products, Transplant Diagnostics, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Tissue Products, Other), By Application (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Pancreas, Others), By Type of Transplant (Autograft, Allograft, Others), By Treatment (Analgesic, Immunosuppressant, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Organ Transplantation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 6.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Organ Transplantation Market Outlook (2023 – 2032)

Pioneering Surgical Techniques: The relentless progress in surgical methodologies stands as a paramount catalyst for the growth of the organ transplantation market. Surgeons now possess refined skills and employ minimally invasive procedures, coupled with state-of-the-art surgical instruments, significantly enhancing success rates.

Ongoing Organ Scarcity and Lengthy Waitlists: The enduring scarcity of donor organs has engendered a sense of urgency and contributed to the burgeoning waitlists of patients in dire need of transplantation. This dynamic amplifies the demand for transplantation services, fostering market expansion.

Cutting-Edge Technological Advancements: The advent of groundbreaking technologies, such as organ preservation systems, 3D printing for organ generation, and improved immunosuppressive drugs, has ushered in a transformative era for organ transplantation. These innovations have revolutionized patient outcomes and acted as a driving force in market expansion.

Prominence of Regenerative Medicine: The burgeoning field of regenerative medicine presents promising alternatives to traditional organ transplantation. Therapies utilizing stem cells and tissue engineering are increasingly explored, offering the potential to mitigate the dependence on conventional organ donors.

Escalating Incidence of Chronic Ailments: The surging prevalence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes, renal dysfunction, and cardiovascular disorders, has led to a heightened occurrence of organ failure. This mounting patient base has consequently propelled the demand for organ transplants.

Aging Population Dynamics: With the global population aging at an unrelenting pace, the occurrence of age-associated organ maladies and failures has seen a corresponding surge. The elderly demographic is more prone to necessitate organ transplants, thereby amplifying market growth.

Awareness Campaigns and Education: Robust public awareness initiatives and educational campaigns regarding organ donation’s critical importance have kindled a greater willingness among individuals to become organ donors. This has broadened the donor pool and exerted a positive influence on the market.

Government Backing and Financial Support: Government-led initiatives and financial support for organ transplantation programs have played an indispensable role in widening the accessibility of transplantation services. This support ensures that patients in need can access life-saving transplant procedures.

Enhanced Insurance Coverage: Expanded insurance coverage for organ transplantation procedures has made these treatments more affordable and accessible to a broader swath of the population. Many patients now have the means to undergo these life-saving interventions.

International Collaborative Endeavors: Collaboration among nations and international organizations has paved the way for cross-border organ exchange. This global approach has augmented the pool of available donor organs and has contributed significantly to elevating the success rates of transplantation procedures.

Organ Transplantation Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Immucor, Inc., a company with expertise in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, unveiled the incorporation of two fresh offerings into its array of transplant diagnostics. This move underscores its unwavering commitment to advancements in the histocompatibility field.

In 2022, Biocartis and Ophiomics joined forces with a clear objective: to concentrate on bringing HepatoPredict to the market. HepatoPredict is a cutting-edge predictive gene expression signature test designed to identify patients who could derive significant benefits from liver transplantation. This collaboration highlights their dedication to advancing personalized medicine in the context of liver transplants.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 21.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, Type of Transplant, Treatment, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Organ Transplantation Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The organ transplantation market has not been immune to the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This global health crisis, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has introduced a multitude of challenges and changes to the organ transplantation landscape.

Impact on Organ Procurement and Donor Availability: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted organ procurement and donor availability. With hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, many elective surgeries, including organ transplant procedures, were postponed or cancelled to free up resources and minimize infection risks. This led to a substantial reduction in the number of available donor organs, contributing to a prolonged waiting period for transplant recipients. Furthermore, potential donors and their families became more hesitant to donate due to fears of COVID-19 transmission, further exacerbating the organ shortage crisis.

Increased Transplantation Risks and Patient Vulnerability: COVID-19 posed heightened risks to transplant recipients, who typically require immunosuppressive drugs to prevent organ rejection. These medications weaken the immune system, making transplant patients more susceptible to severe COVID-19 infection. The delicate balance between preventing organ rejection and COVID-19 susceptibility required careful management and added stress for both patients and healthcare providers. The pandemic also impacted the timing of transplants, as postponing surgeries or organ transplantation decisions became necessary to minimize patient exposure to the virus.

Challenges in Post-Transplant Care: The post-transplant care of patients was also significantly affected by the pandemic. Regular follow-up visits and monitoring of transplant recipients became challenging, as many healthcare resources were diverted to COVID-19 response. Additionally, transplant patients faced increased difficulty in accessing necessary medications and healthcare services due to disruptions in supply chains and healthcare systems. This created additional stress and potential health risks for this vulnerable population.

Telemedicine Adoption: To address the challenges brought about by the pandemic, there was a rapid adoption of telemedicine in the organ transplantation field. Healthcare providers and transplant teams began using telehealth to conduct remote consultations, monitor patients’ conditions, and address their concerns. This shift towards telemedicine not only ensured continued care for transplant recipients but also has the potential to improve long-term patient engagement and healthcare accessibility in the post-pandemic era.

Resilience and Adaptation: Despite the immense challenges posed by COVID-19, the organ transplantation community demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability. Healthcare providers, transplant teams, and patients collaborated to implement stringent safety protocols, ensuring that transplant surgeries could continue while minimizing infection risks. Moreover, there was a renewed emphasis on research and innovation, with efforts to develop safer transplantation protocols and explore alternative approaches, such as machine perfusion for organ preservation.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the organ transplantation market, introducing complexities related to donor availability, patient vulnerability, post-transplant care, and healthcare delivery. While it has presented substantial challenges, the organ transplantation community has also showcased its adaptability and commitment to patient care, paving the way for improved protocols and telehealth integration in the post-pandemic era. The effects of COVID-19 on organ transplantation will continue to be a critical area of study and innovation in the coming years.

List of the prominent players in the Organ Transplantation Market:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Roche Holding AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Organ Recovery Systems Inc.

TransMedics, Inc.

CareDx, Inc.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Preservation Solutions Inc.

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Others

Organ Transplantation Market – Regional Analysis

Organ Transplantation Market – Regional Analysis

The Organ Transplantation Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In the Organ Transplantation Market, North America stands as a mature region. Current trends encompass a heightened emphasis on organ preservation techniques, a surge in living donor transplants, and the continual refinement of immunosuppressive drugs. The introduction of telemedicine and AI-assisted patient assessments is notably revolutionizing the landscape by enhancing transplant evaluations and post-transplant care.

Europe: Europe places a significant emphasis on elevating organ procurement practices and enhancing transplant outcomes. Trends in the region include developments in organ allocation policies, the expansion of donor networks, and extensive public awareness campaigns promoting organ donation. Further, Europe is embracing regenerative medicine and personalized treatment approaches, marking a shift in the Organ Transplantation Market.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing robust growth in organ transplantation. Key trends revolve around efforts to combat organ shortages by expanding living donor programs, refining surgical techniques, and bolstering healthcare infrastructure. The adoption of telemedicine and mobile health solutions is notably transforming the landscape, facilitating remote patient assessments and enhancing accessibility to transplant services.

LAMEA: LAMEA represents a region where the Organ Transplantation Market is on the rise, with trends focused on enhancing donor awareness and expanding transplant infrastructure. Advanced medical technologies are gaining prominence to elevate transplant success rates. Additionally, collaborations with international organizations are on the rise, aiding organ procurement and transplant efforts and addressing healthcare inequalities in the region.

The Organ Transplantation Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Organ Preservation Products

Transplant Diagnostics

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Tissue Products

Other

By Application

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Pancreas

Others

By Type of Transplant

Autograft

Allograft

Others

By Treatment

Analgesic

Immunosuppressant

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

