“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Orthodontics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2196 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,876.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7,637.8 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The rising demand for dental orthodontics treatment among teenagers and young adults is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, the CMI team can provide insights into potential revenue-generating opportunities in the market.

Orthodontics Market: Dynamics

The orthodontics market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to various factors such as increasing awareness about oral health, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancements in technology.

One of the major drivers of the market is the growing prevalence of malocclusion and jaw disorders. Malocclusion is a misalignment of teeth that can lead to dental problems such as tooth decay, gum disease, and difficulty chewing. According to the American Association of Orthodontics, nearly 30% of the US population suffers from malocclusion. This has led to increasing demand for orthodontic treatments such as braces, clear aligners, and retainers.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the orthodontics market is the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. With an increasing emphasis on appearance and aesthetics, more and more people are seeking orthodontic treatment to improve the appearance of their teeth and smile. This trend has led to the development of new and advanced orthodontic treatments that are more discreet and less visible, such as clear aligners.

Advancements in technology have also played a significant role in driving the growth of the orthodontics market. The development of digital imaging and 3D printing technologies has revolutionized orthodontic treatment planning and has made it possible to create customized orthodontic appliances for each patient. Additionally, the use of robotics and artificial intelligence in orthodontics is expected to further accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

However, there are also challenges that the orthodontics market faces, such as high treatment costs and the availability of trained orthodontic professionals. The cost of orthodontic treatment can be a significant barrier for many patients, particularly those without insurance coverage. Additionally, there is a shortage of trained orthodontic professionals in some regions, which can limit access to orthodontic treatment.

Overall, the orthodontics market is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand for orthodontic treatments, advancements in technology, and growing awareness about oral health.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2,876.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7,637.8 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 2196 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.7% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Age Group, By Type, By End User, and By Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Orthodontics Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the orthodontics market, with both positive and negative effects.

On the positive side, the pandemic has led to an increased awareness of the importance of oral health, particularly as many people have spent more time at home and have been able to focus on self-care. This has resulted in an increased demand for orthodontic treatments, particularly clear aligners and other discreet options that can be done at home. Additionally, the shift towards remote work and telehealth has made it easier for patients to consult with orthodontists and receive treatment from the comfort of their own homes.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

On the negative side, the pandemic has led to disruptions in the global supply chain, which has affected the availability of orthodontic products and equipment. Additionally, many orthodontic clinics were forced to close temporarily due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, which has resulted in a decline in orthodontic procedures and revenue.

However, as vaccination rates increase and lockdowns are lifted, the orthodontics market is expected to recover and experience growth in the coming years. The increasing demand for orthodontic treatments, particularly among adults, is expected to drive growth in the market. Additionally, the continued development of advanced orthodontic technologies and the shift towards digital and remote treatments are expected to further accelerate growth in the market.

Some of the Prominent Players in the Market are:

3M Company

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners LLC)

Henry Schein Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics Inc.

T.P. Orthodontics Inc.

Others

The Orthodontics Market is segmented as follows:

By Age Group

Adults

Children

By Type

Brackets Fixed brackets Removable brackets

Anchorage Appliances Bands and buccal tubes Miniscrews

Ligatures Elastomeric ligatures Wire ligatures

Archwires

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

