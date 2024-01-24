[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Out of Home Advertising Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 18.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 40.3 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Outfront Media Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, oOh!media Limited, Ocean Outdoor Limited, Adams Outdoor Advertising, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Exterion Media, APN Outdoor Group Limited, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, CBS Outdoor (Now part of Outfront Media), Primesight (Now part of Global), Vector Media, Firefly, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Out of Home Advertising Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Billboards, Transit Advertising, Street Furniture, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), Others), By Purpose (Brand Awareness, Promotions and Sales, Others), By End User (Consumer Goods and Retail, Automotive Industry, Real Estate and Property Development, Entertainment and Media, Hospitality and Tourism, Financial Services, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Out of Home Advertising Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 18.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 40.3 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Out of Home Advertising Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Digital Transformation and Innovation: The integration of digital technologies in out-of-home advertising, known as Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), has been a significant growth factor. Digital screens, interactive displays, and dynamic content enable advertisers to create more engaging and targeted campaigns, attracting a broader audience.

Urbanization and Population Mobility: The increasing urbanization and growth of metropolitan areas contribute to higher foot and vehicular traffic, creating prime opportunities for out-of-home advertising. Advertisers target urban centres and transit hubs to reach a large and diverse audience.

Data-Driven Targeting: Advances in data analytics and audience measurement tools empower advertisers to analyse consumer behaviour, demographics, and preferences. This data-centric approach enables precise targeting, ensuring that ads are strategically displayed to the most relevant audience in specific locations and during optimal times.

Programmatic Advertising Integration: The integration of programmatic advertising in the out-of-home space has streamlined the purchasing process. Advertisers can leverage automated systems to acquire ad space, dynamically optimize campaigns in real time, and enhance overall efficiency. This makes out-of-home advertising more appealing and accessible to a broader spectrum of businesses.

Dynamic Content and Creativity: The capability to deliver dynamic and creative content in real time has introduced a new dimension to out-of-home advertising. Advertisers can customize messages based on factors like the time of day, weather conditions, or specific events, amplifying the relevance and impact of their campaigns.

Globalization and Standardization: The out-of-home advertising industry has seen globalization trends, with standardized formats and practices emerging across different regions. This standardization simplifies the planning and execution of global advertising campaigns, allowing multinational brands to maintain a consistent message across diverse markets.

Measurement and Analytics: The demand for better measurement and analytics tools has grown, enabling advertisers to assess the effectiveness of their out-of-home campaigns more accurately. Metrics such as foot traffic, dwell time, and audience demographics provide valuable insights, helping advertisers optimize their strategies for maximum impact.

Integration of Location Intelligence: The incorporation of location intelligence technology has become pivotal in out-of-home advertising. Advertisers can leverage geospatial data to understand the physical context of their target audience, allowing for more strategic ad placements. This integration enhances the effectiveness of campaigns by aligning them with the unique characteristics of specific locations, ensuring a more impactful and contextually relevant message delivery.

Out of Home Advertising Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Hivestack unveiled a programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketplace in Malaysia. The platform has secured agreements with GroupM in 14 countries globally and initiated a live campaign in December 2021 with Posterscope, a company owned by Dentsu. This expansion reflects Hivestack’s growing presence in the dynamic DOOH advertising landscape.

In 2022, Google, the American multinational technology company, introduced digital out-of-home advertising within its Display & Video 360 ad planning tool. This allows users to buy screens in public locations like airports, stadiums, shopping centers, bus stops, elevators, and taxis, expanding advertising opportunities across diverse physical environments.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 40.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 18.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Purpose, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Out of Home Advertising Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Out of Home Advertising Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Reduced Consumer Mobility: Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures during the pandemic led to a significant reduction in consumer mobility. With fewer people commuting and spending time in public spaces, the reach and effectiveness of out-of-home advertising were substantially diminished.

Event Cancellations and Venue Closures: Many events, concerts, and public gatherings were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic. This resulted in a decreased demand for out-of-home advertising, especially in areas surrounding event venues and popular entertainment locations.

Economic Uncertainty and Budget Cuts: Businesses faced economic challenges during the pandemic, leading to budget constraints and a reduced willingness to invest in advertising. Many advertisers had to cut down on marketing expenditures, impacting the out-of-home advertising industry.

Adaptation to Digital Formats: The adoption of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising has accelerated post-COVID. Digital formats offer more flexibility, allowing advertisers to update content in real-time, respond to changing circumstances, and deliver dynamic and relevant messages to the audience.

Emphasis on Localized and Hyperlocal Campaigns: Advertisers are focusing on localized and hyperlocal campaigns to target specific geographic areas where restrictions may vary. This strategy helps in reaching the local audience effectively and aligning with the changing dynamics of each region.

Flexible and Dynamic Campaign Planning: Advertisers are now prioritizing flexibility in campaign planning to quickly adapt to evolving situations. Dynamic scheduling and content adjustments based on factors like real-time data, public sentiment, or health guidelines ensure that campaigns remain relevant and responsive.

Technology Integration for Data-Driven Decision-Making: Increased reliance on data analytics and technology allows advertisers to make informed decisions. By analysing audience behaviour, demographics, and location data, advertisers can optimize campaigns for maximum impact and ensure efficient spending of advertising budgets.

Emphasis on Health and Safety Messaging: Post-COVID, there is a heightened focus on health and safety messaging in out-of-home advertising. Advertisers are incorporating messages that reassure consumers about cleanliness, hygiene practices, and adherence to safety protocols.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Out of Home Advertising Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Out of Home Advertising Market – Regional Analysis

The Out of Home Advertising Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Out-of-Home Advertising Market is witnessing a surge in programmatic buying, leveraging data for precise targeting. Innovations include the integration of augmented reality (AR) experiences in campaigns, providing interactive and immersive content to engage audiences effectively.

Europe: Europe is experiencing a trend towards sustainability in out-of-home advertising, with a focus on eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient displays. There is also an increased adoption of digital signage and real-time content updates to enhance the relevance and impact of campaigns.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, there is a notable emphasis on mobile integration in out-of-home advertising. The integration of QR codes, mobile payment options, and location-based targeting is on the rise, creating more interactive and personalized experiences for the diverse and tech-savvy population.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is witnessing a trend towards culturally relevant and hyperlocal campaigns. Advertisers are tailoring their messages to specific cultural nuances and preferences, utilizing local languages and imagery to establish a stronger connection with diverse audiences in these regions. Additionally, the integration of experiential marketing is gaining traction.

List of the prominent players in the Out of Home Advertising Market:

JCDecaux SA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Outfront Media Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company

oOh!media Limited

Ocean Outdoor Limited

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Exterion Media

APN Outdoor Group Limited

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

CBS Outdoor (Now part of Outfront Media)

Primesight (Now part of Global)

Vector Media

Firefly

Others

The Out of Home Advertising Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Billboards

Transit Advertising

Street Furniture

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

Others

By Purpose

Brand Awareness

Promotions and Sales

Others

By End User

Consumer Goods and Retail

Automotive Industry

Real Estate and Property Development

Entertainment and Media

Hospitality and Tourism

Financial Services

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

