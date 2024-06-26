[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Paper Cups Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 7.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 13.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are International Paper Company, Dart Container Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Mondi Group, Koch Industries Inc., Pactiv LLC, SEDA International Packaging Group, Duni AB, Go-Pak UK Ltd, Genpak LLC, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Eco-Products Inc., Lollicup USA,Inc., Taizhou Kindeal Paper Co. Ltd., Anchor Packaging Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., WestRock Company, Benders Paper Cups, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Paper Cups Market Size, Trends and Insights By Cup Capacity (Up to 150 ml, 151 to 350 ml, 351 to 500 ml, Above 500 ml), By Cup Type (Cold Beverage Cup, Hot Beverage Cup), By Sale Channels (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Paper Cups Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.2 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Paper Cup Market: Overview

Paper cups are disposable cups that are mostly composed of cardboard or paperboard. To meet a range of tastes and requirements, they are available in a variety of sizes, styles, and colours.

The worldwide paper cup market is showing a significant change towards sustainability and eco-friendliness. Paper cups are preferred over plastic counterparts by consumers who are becoming more environmentally concerned owing to their biodegradability and recyclability.

Stringent restrictions against single-use plastics in many parts of the world are propelling this trend forward. Furthermore, technical improvements improve the form and functioning of paper cups, making them more attractive and useful for a variety of purposes.

Also, there is an increasing need for personalized and branded paper cups, notably in the food service industry, to improve brand image and customer service. In summary, the trend towards eco-consciousness, along with innovation and customization, is altering the worldwide paper cup market, propelling growth and building a more sustainable future for packaging.

By cup capacity, up to 150 ml segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The market for cups with a capacity of up to 150 ml is trending upward due to the increasing popularity of single-serve and portion-controlled beverages, particularly in fast-paced lifestyles.

By cup type, the cold beverage cup segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The shift in cold beverage cups is towards renewable resources such as biodegradable PLA and paper, with an emphasis on novel designs for aesthetic appeal and practical advantages such as better insulation.

By sale channels, the supermarkets/ hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are progressively emphasizing sustainability, offering more eco-friendly items, eliminating plastic packaging, and promoting local and organic goods in response to consumer demand for ecologically aware shopping experiences.

A prominent trend in the Asia-Pacific paper cup market is a rising trend towards sustainable alternatives, which is being driven by rising environmental consciousness and government programmes supporting sustainable practices.

Benders Paper Cups is a UK leading paper cup supplier & manufacturer of quality paper cups, lids and bespoke cups.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 13.2 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 7.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Cup Capacity, Cup Type, Sale Channels and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Paper Cup market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Paper Cup industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Paper Cups Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Paper Cups market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Paper Cups market in 2023 with a market share of 37.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Paper cup demand is increasing due to the Asia-Pacific region’s growing population and rising disposable income, which has created a sizable customer base that is thirsty for sustainability and convenience. Furthermore, the region’s strong emphasis on environmentally beneficial behaviours complements its transition away from plastic, which increases the appeal of paper-based substitutes.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is a recognized worldwide sourcing centre for paper cups due to its strong manufacturing infrastructure, technical improvements, and cheap price. Moreover, strategic alliances among corporations, governments, and environmental groups encourage the use of paper cups and increase their market share.

Overall, these variables synergize to push the Asia-Pacific region to the top spot of the paper cups market, securing its dominance and shaping the industry’s direction toward a greener future.

"Paper Cups Market Size, Trends and Insights By Cup Capacity (Up to 150 ml, 151 to 350 ml, 351 to 500 ml, Above 500 ml), By Cup Type (Cold Beverage Cup, Hot Beverage Cup), By Sale Channels (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

List of the prominent players in the Paper Cups Market:

International Paper Company

Dart Container Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Mondi Group

Koch Industries Inc.

Pactiv LLC

SEDA International Packaging Group

Duni AB

Go-Pak UK Ltd

Genpak LLC

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Stora Enso Oyj

Eco-Products Inc.

Lollicup USA,Inc.

Taizhou Kindeal Paper Co. Ltd.

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

WestRock Company

Benders Paper Cups

Others

The Paper Cups Market is segmented as follows:

By Cup Capacity

Up to 150 ml

151 to 350 ml

351 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

By Cup Type

Cold Beverage Cup

Hot Beverage Cup

By Sale Channels

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Paper Cups market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Paper Cups market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Paper Cups market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Paper Cups industry.

Managers in the Paper Cups sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Paper Cups market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Paper Cups products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

