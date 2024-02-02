[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 9.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 52.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Acacia Communications, Infinera Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation), AIM Photonics, Optium, POET Technologies, California Eastern Laboratories (CEL), and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Lasers, MUX/DEMUX, Optical Amplifiers, Modulators, Attenuators, Detectors), By Raw Material (Indium Phosphide (InP), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3), Silicon, Silica-on-Silicon), By Integration (Monolithic Integration, Hybrid Integration, Module Integration), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 52.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Photonic Integrated Circuits Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Optics Revolution: The Photonic Integrated Circuits Market witnessed significant growth amid the optics revolution. The integration of optics and electronics on a single chip enables unprecedented advancements in communication, sensing, and data processing.

Data Center Evolution: The demand for high-speed, energy-efficient data processing drives the adoption of Photonic Integrated Circuits in data centers. PICs contribute to enhanced data transfer rates, reduced latency, and improved overall performance, meeting the evolving needs of the data-driven ecosystem.

Telecommunications Expansion: Telecommunications providers embrace Photonic Integrated Circuits to enable faster and more reliable communication networks. The integration of multiple optical components on a single chip enhances the efficiency and scalability of telecommunications infrastructure.

Quantum Computing Integration: The race towards quantum computing sees the integration of Photonic Integrated Circuits for quantum information processing. PICs play a crucial role in manipulating and transmitting quantum bits (qubits), contributing to the development of powerful quantum computing systems.

Sensing and Imaging Advancements: The PICs market experiences growth in applications related to sensing and imaging. The integration of photonic components on a chip facilitates advanced sensors, LiDAR systems, and imaging devices with improved accuracy and performance.

Healthcare Diagnostics and Imaging: Healthcare industries leverage Photonic Integrated Circuits for diagnostics and imaging applications. Miniaturized and efficient PICs contribute to the development of medical devices, enabling high-resolution imaging and precise diagnostic tools.

Emerging Photonics Applications: Photonic Integrated Circuits find applications in emerging photonics technologies, including silicon photonics and plasmonics. These advancements open new avenues for compact, high-performance photonic devices with diverse applications across industries.

Aerospace and Defense Integration: The aerospace and defense sectors adopt PICs for communication, sensing, and imaging in critical applications. The compact and lightweight nature of Photonic Integrated Circuits makes them suitable for aerospace applications, contributing to technological advancements in the industry.

Energy-Efficient Computing: The focus on energy-efficient computing solutions propels the adoption of Photonic Integrated Circuits. PICs offer a promising avenue for reducing power consumption in computing systems while maintaining high-speed data processing capabilities.

Integration with AI and Machine Learning: The synergy between Photonic Integrated Circuits and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies drives innovation in computing and data processing. PICs contribute to the development of efficient hardware for AI and ML applications.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 52.1 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 9.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Component, Raw Material, Integration and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Photonic Integrated Circuits Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Remote Communication Demand: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the demand for Photonic Integrated Circuits in remote communication solutions. The shift towards remote work and virtual collaboration highlights the importance of high-performance PICs in supporting seamless communication.

Data Center Resilience: Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, the data center industry remains resilient, contributing to sustained demand for Photonic Integrated Circuits. The need for efficient and high-speed data processing solutions becomes even more critical as digital reliance intensifies.

Telemedicine and Remote Sensing: The healthcare sector has witnessed an increased adoption of PICs for telemedicine and remote sensing applications during the pandemic. Miniaturized and high-performance PICs enable precise medical imaging and diagnostics, supporting remote healthcare services.

Quantum Computing Advances: The pandemic does not hinder the progress in quantum computing, with the continued integration of Photonic Integrated Circuits. The quest for powerful computing solutions remains unabated, driving research and development in the PICs market.

Supply Chain Adaptation: The Photonic Integrated Circuits market demonstrates resilience in supply chain management amidst the pandemic. Manufacturers implement adaptive strategies to address disruptions, ensuring the availability of PICs for sustained market growth.

Innovation in Sensing Technologies: The pandemic prompts innovation in sensing technologies, with Photonic Integrated Circuits playing a vital role in developing advanced sensors for health monitoring, environmental sensing, and other applications.

Continued Investment in R&D: Despite economic uncertainties, organizations in the PICs market maintain a focus on research and development. Ongoing innovation is prioritized to address evolving technological challenges and emerging applications across industries.

Future-Forward Market Strategies: Anticipating a post-pandemic surge in demand, players in the Photonic Integrated Circuits market invest in future-forward strategies. These include product enhancements, collaborations, and global expansion to meet the evolving needs of industries seeking advanced photonics solutions.

Regional Analysis of the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market:

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, advancements in telecommunications, and the adoption of photonics in emerging technologies. China, in particular, is a key player in the region, with a focus on deploying PICs in telecommunications and data center applications. Government support and investments in research and development contribute to the growth of the PICs market in the Asia Pacific.

North America: North America holds a substantial share in the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, with the United States playing a leading role in the development and adoption of PICs. The region benefits from a strong presence of key players, research institutions, and a robust telecommunications infrastructure. The growing demand for high-performance optical communication solutions in data centers and telecommunications drives the market in North America.

Europe: Europe is poised for significant developments in the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market , with a focus on applications in biophotonics, quantum computing, and telecommunications. The integration of PICs in healthcare and research applications contributes to the market’s growth in the region. European countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, are actively involved in advancing photonics technologies, influencing the adoption of PICs.

Continuous technological advancements, evolving trends, and a competitive landscape characterize the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market. Market players need to adapt to changing customer demands, address challenges, and seize opportunities to stay ahead in this dynamic market. As the demand for high-speed data transmission, efficient sensing technologies, and advancements in photonics applications continue to grow, the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of optical communication and photonics-related industries.

Browse the full “Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Lasers, MUX/DEMUX, Optical Amplifiers, Modulators, Attenuators, Detectors), By Raw Material (Indium Phosphide (InP), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3), Silicon, Silica-on-Silicon), By Integration (Monolithic Integration, Hybrid Integration, Module Integration), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/photonic-integrated-circuits-pics-market/

List of the prominent players in the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market:

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Acacia Communications

Infinera Corporation

Finisar Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

II-VI Incorporated

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)

AIM Photonics

Optium

POET Technologies

California Eastern Laboratories (CEL)

Others

The Photonic Integrated Circuits Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Lasers

MUX/DEMUX

Optical Amplifiers

Modulators

Attenuators

Detectors

By Raw Material

Indium Phosphide (InP)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3)

Silicon

Silica-on-Silicon

By Integration

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

