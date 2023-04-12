[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Plastic Films and Sheets Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 126.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 134.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 199.13 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Toray Industries Inc., British Polythene Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., SABIC, Plastic Film Corporation of America, Sealed Air, Dow, DuPont , Novolex, Amcor plc, UFlex Ltd Inc., and others.

Plastic films and sheets are thin, flexible sheets of plastic and tiny material less than 10mm in size. It is also called polybags and comprises polyethylene, one of the most important components of plastic packaging. It is lightweight, corrosion, weather, and binding resistant, owing to which it is extensively used for protection, handling, containment, delivery, and presentation of other products, from carrying raw materials to processed goods, from the producer to the end-use customer.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The growing usage of plastic films and sheets in the personal care sector

The personal care sector is one of the emerging sectors across the globe where plastic films and sheets are extensively used to protect, preserve, store, and transport products such as various skincare and body care products, including soap, lotions, face creams, gels, and moisturizers+. The growing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry has increased the potential sales of plastic films and sheets in the market.

Restraints

Government norms and regulation

However, the stringent government norms and regulations on plastic films and sheets ban are expected to hamper the overall market growth. On the other hand, manufacturers are switching to alternative substitutes for plastic films and sheets due to government programs for sustainable and plastic-free environments.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2021 USD 135.56 billion
Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 155.53 billion)
CAGR Growth Rate 5.53% CAGR
Base Year 2021
Forecast Period 2022-2030
Prominent Players Toray Industries Inc., British Polythene Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., SABIC, Plastic Film Corporation of America, Sealed Air, Dow, DuPont , Novolex, Amcor plc, UFlex LtdInc., , and Others
Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Opportunities

Escalated demand from the food & beverages industry

The growing population across the globe, increased number of working women, and rising demand for ready-to-eat packaged food have given way to the plastic films and sheets industry. Rigid plastics are extensively used in the manufacturing of plastic containers. This is projected to propel the growth of the plastic films and sheets market in the upcoming years.

In addition, the growing food and beverages worldwide are driving the potential sales of plastic films and sheets. For instance, according to an article published by IBIS World in August 2022, the plastic packaging industry revenue is expected to fall at a compound annual rate of 0.9% over the five years through 2022-23 to £935.4 million. These factors are enhancing the overall growth of the plastic films and sheets market.

Challenges

Environmental concern

Over the forecast period, the recyclability of plastic becomes one of the most challenging factors in the plastic films and sheets market. In response, higher lead time and tooling costs involved in injection molding technology will likely act as challenging factors during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Depending upon the types, the plastic films and sheets market is segmented into PA, PVC, BOPP, LDPE/LLDPE, HDPE, and CPP.

The LDPE/LLDPE product type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period, accounting for 42% of the total share. LDPE/LLDPE plastic films and the sheet have attributes such as flexibility, high strength, high puncture and impact resistance provides, and extended shelf life, and is the least expensive among all the plastic films due to which it has gained popularity in the food and beverages industry where it is used in the form of bottles, jars, containers, and many others. This is anticipated to increase the industrial sector’s demand for plastic films and sheets.

Based on application, the market is segmented into packaging and non-packaging. It is expected that the global packaging application segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031. And expected to grow with a total market share of 84.67%.

The factors such as a rapid shift in lifestyle, the busy schedule of people, and growing trends of ready-to-eat packed food have escalated the demand for various types of plastic films and sheets. It is extensively used to protect and cover material while transporting food. The demand for plastic films and sheets will grow as packaging materials in the cosmetics industry during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the plastic films and sheets market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with 43% of the total share. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others significantly contribute to the growth of the region’s plastic films and sheets market. Key factors such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, the medical sector, food and beverages, and other end-use industries have surged the demand for plastic films and sheets.

Furthermore, the healthcare sector is one of the booming sectors in India. For instance, according to a report published by NITI Aayog in March 2021, India’s healthcare industry has been growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 22% since 2016. This rate is expected to reach USD 372 billion in 2022. These factors together increase the usage of plastic films and sheets in the growing healthcare industry for packaging various healthcare products such as surgical containers, medical bottles, saline bottles, syringes and many others.

Moreover, China has a dynamic market for the electronics and food & beverages sector owing to a rise in the population, growing plastic films and sheets plants, rise in import and export trade, and increased demand for food enhanced where plastic films and sheets are predominately used for packaging of ready to eat foods. In addition, the growing chemical industry and the increase in building and construction activities further impetus the market growth. This is augmented to enhance the demand for plastic films and sheets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

Toray Industries, Inc.

British Polythene Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Berry Global, Inc.

SABIC

Plastic Film Corporation of America

Sealed Air

Dow

DuPont

Novolex

Amcor plc

UFlex LtdInc.

Others

Segments covered in the report

Key market segments

By Product Type

PA

PVC

BOPP

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

CPP

By Application

Packaging

Non-packaging

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

