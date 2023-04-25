[199+ Pages Report] The Global Point Of Sale Display Market size was valued at USD 12.63 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 25.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.23% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, LG Display, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., NEC Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Diebold Nixdor, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Point Of Sale Display Market By End-Users (Food & Beverages, FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Retail, And Others), By Product Type (Free-Standing Displays And Countertop Displays), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Point Of Sale Display Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.63 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 25.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.23% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the global point of sale display market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the point-of-sale display industry.

What is Point Of Sale Display? How big is the Point Of Sale Display Industry?

Point Of Sale Display Market Overview:

A marketing tactic or procedure known as a point of sale (POS) display involves placing POS at a location where the product is being sold. Manufacturers’ retailers put up POS to encourage product sales at the retail level. The ultimate purpose of point of sale (POS) displays, whether they are shelf-edge displays, stand-alone displays, floor displays, or counter displays, is to increase sales of the advertised product. They can be created out of a range of materials, including cardboard, metal, or plastic, and are painted with distinctive designs that are connected to the item being displayed.

The majority of the time, POS displays are utilized to draw customers’ attention to new or seasonal products as well as to advertise certain limited-edition items. The POS display’s design can be intended to engage customers or catch their attention. It may also serve as a branding or messaging technique meant to persuade customers to buy the product. Since POS displays are a less expensive yet effective method for advertising the goods, particularly at the point of purchase, their use and demand have increased dramatically in recent years.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Increasing competition will drive up demand

Due to rising competition in the retail industry, one of the fastest-growing industries and the largest consumer of POS displays, the market for POS displays is projected to grow globally. The market is becoming more competitive due to the increasing number of players joining the food and beverage (F&B) and retail sectors, and each company is attempting to implement strategies to set their products apart from those of the competition. Given that it occurs at the retail level at the conclusion of the sales chain, POS displays might be viewed as the last advertising technique that a player can use. In comparison to other kinds of promotion like TV or print adverts, producers and sellers can promote their products at considerably lower costs by using innovative designs, logos, or messaging.

Restraints

High start-up costs are limiting market expansion

Since variables like the material used in the production, the design, and other qualities demand significant imagination, they can be very expensive initially. This is especially true for high-quality POS displays. Additionally, businesses must spend money on purchasing the hardware and software necessary to assure the proper operation of point-of-sale displays. Installation fees and employee training costs are also additional costs that are added to the overall cost. The point-of-sale display market may be severely hampered by this, especially for smaller or medium-sized businesses that might not see the advertising tool as being as cost-effective.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.63 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 25.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.23% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, LG Display, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., NEC Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Ingenico Group, Dell Technologies Inc., Square, Inc., Innolux Corporation, Verifone Systems, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Shopify Inc., Shenzhen Hopestar Sci-tech Co., Ltd., and NCR Corporation Segments Covered By End-Users, Product Type, End-User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Point Of Sale Display Market: Segmentation Overview

The global point of sale display market is segmented based on end-users, product type, and region.

The global market is segmented into food and beverage, FMCG, pharmaceutical, retail, and others based on end users. Due to the extensive use of display systems across small, medium, and large-sized retail outlets that frequently rely largely on well-manufactured and technologically advanced POS displays, the industry in 2022 saw the highest growth in the retail sector. Additionally, the growing investments made in the development of omnichannel retail are advantageous for segmental growth. According to eMarketer, the US retail sector would spend around USD 23 billion on ad platforms in 2021.

Free standing displays and countertop displays are the two categories of the worldwide point of sale display market based on product type. The countertop displays sector is anticipated to increase at the highest rate over the projection period. They are typically positioned close to the checkout counter and are smaller in size. Countertop displays are designed to take advantage of people’s propensity for making impulsive purchases. They can be utilized to advertise new products, seasonal goods, or discounted goods. Small cardboard or plastic free-standing displays can range in price from $10 to $50 per piece.

The global point of sale display market is segmented as follows:

By End-Users

Food & Beverages

FMCG

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others

By Product Type

Free-Standing Displays

Countertop Displays

By End-User

Construction Industry

Furniture Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global point of sale display market include –

Elo Touch Solutions Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

LG Display

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

L.P.

NEC Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Christie Digital Systems USA Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Ingenico Group

Dell Technologies Inc.

Square Inc.

Innolux Corporation

Verifone Systems Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Posiflex Technology Inc

Shopify Inc.

Shenzhen Hopestar Sci-tech Co. Ltd.

NCR Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Point Of Sale Display market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.23% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Point Of Sale Display market size was valued at around US$ 12.63 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 25.7 billion by 2030.

The point of sale display market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing competition in the retail sector

Based on product type segmentation, countertop displays were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, retail was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Point Of Sale Display industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Point Of Sale Display Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Point Of Sale Display Industry?

What segments does the Point Of Sale Display Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Point Of Sale Display Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by End-Users, Product Type, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America region to generate the highest CAGR

North America is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the worldwide point-of-sale display market, primarily because of the developed retail sectors in the economies of the US and Canada. The US is expected to gain the majority of the regional market share as consumers choose cashless payment methods like those offered by POS displays. Additionally, the increasing need for a better checkout experience may result in additional spending by merchants to boost sales and draw in more customers, raising overall revenue in the area.

As the countries in Europe see expansion in the retail sector, the revenue is anticipated to be mostly focused in the regions of the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. A contributing element may also be the growing number of players with high-quality items.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Dutchie, a business selling all products required to support the cannabis business, announced the launch of a new cannabis point of sale platform which includes a terminal for dispensaries with dual-screen. The product is called Dutchie POS and comes in just within a few weeks of the company’s previous announcement related to Dutchie Pay. Both products can work in coherence to provide cannabis operators with a smooth platform to operate the business

In May 2022, ParTech, Inc., a popular restaurant technology business announced that California Pizza Kitchen has selected its Data Central restaurant back-office application for comprehensive and effective data management. ParTech deals with an enterprise-level commerce cloud platform

