[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Renewable Energy Certificate Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 13.62 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 110.94 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 27.2% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, Green-e Energy, Environmental Tracking Network of North America, Western Area Power Administration, General Services Administration, U.S. Environment Protection Agency, Defence Logistics Agency Energy, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Renewable Energy Certificate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Energy Type (Solar power energy, Wind power energy, Hydro-electric power energy, Gas power energy), By Capacity (0-1,000 KWH, 1,100-5000 KWH, 5000+ KW), By End-Use (Compliance, Voluntary), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

Renewable energy certificates, also known as renewable energy credits or green tags, are non-tangible and tradable energy commodities used as proof to determine that 1MW per hour of electricity was generated from a renewable energy source. For example, solar renewable energy certificates are obtained from solar energy power. The US represent the U.S. the ultimate proof of the renewable energy certificate. There are two types of markets in the US for implementation. The policy created the compliance market and currently exists in 29 US states. U.S. other is voluntary markets used by most households and the corporate sector. The customers choose to purchase renewable power based on their preferences.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increase in environmental awareness and the demand for renewable energy sources drive the global renewable energy certificate market across different regions. The accelerated development of green data centres and the regulated use of non-renewable sources are the reasons behind the growth of the energy certificate market. In addition, the policies created by the government that support cost-effective and sustainable resources drive market growth. For instance, the ubiquity of water streams, canals, and other water-based resources are used to develop multiple mini hydro power plants, which ultimately enhanced the energy certificate market.

Restraints

Despite this awareness, there still needs to be proper understanding in underdeveloped regions. The need for more regulations and incomplete organizations across such areas can hamper the growth expected in the forecast period. Many underdeveloped and developing countries must be aware of the renewable energy certificate market.

Opportunities

The rising investments and initiatives of the government and the private sector is expected to support market growth in the foreseeable future. The innovation of the micro hydro power plant, which can produce up to 100KW of electricity using the water stream, provides ample opportunities for renewable energy certificate market growth. The power can be used in isolated homes and communities, sometimes connected to the public grid. Likewise, the sustainable and cost-effective micro wind turbine installation provides enough power to homes and public grids.

Challenges

The renewable energy certificate is like a trademark representing that the energy used for electricity generation has been extracted from a renewable resource. Financing renewable energy projects for independent industries is a big challenge for the REC market development. It requires the involvement of the government for that purpose.

Report Highlights

Based on an energy type, solar renewable energy has dominated the REC market in 2021 and is expected to expand further during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid increase in solar power generation due to increased concern for the usage of renewable sources of energy. However, the gas power segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to a rise in the production of biofuels from plants and increased municipal waste management and recycling.

Based on an end-user analysis, the voluntary segment has dominated the global REC market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased awareness of GHG emissions using non-renewable sources.

Based on Capacity, the 5000+ KWH segment dominated the global market in 2021 due to the rapid increase in renewable sources for electricity generation and the investments provided by governments and the private sector to build wind and solar farms across the globe.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Snapshots

Based on the region, the renewable energy certificate market is distributed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Based on revenue, North America dominated the global energy certificate market and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and Europe are projected to have increased market value in the forecast period. The government’s strict rules and implications can contribute to market growth across North America. Countries like US and Canada. contribute to large market shares.

Europe’s global energy certificate market is expected to proliferate during the forecast period. The flourishing demand for green energy and multiple investments that implicate sustainable development across Europe can be considered the leading cause for the fastest energy certificate market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.62 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 110.94 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 27.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, Green-e Energy, Environmental Tracking Network of North America, Western Area Power Administration, General Services Administration, U.S. EnviroU.S.t Protection Agency, Defence Logistics Agency Energy, and Others Key Segment By Energy Type, Capacity, End-Use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Green-e Energy

Environmental Tracking Network of North America

Western Area Power Administration

General Services Administration

U.S. EnviroU.S.t Protection Agency

Defense Logistics Agency Energy

Recent Development

The Indian government has achieved the 100 KW solar power capacity target by December 2022, as announced by the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy. 57.71 GW of solar power capacity was commissioned, and another 48.71 GW was in the pipeline at the end of June.

In the upcoming years, the global Hydrotreated Vegetal Oil (HVO) production capacity will likely witness a significant increase and expansion of biofuel production from waste materials and residual stocks.

Segments covered in the report

By Energy Type

Solar power energy

Wind power energy

Hydroelectric power energy

Gas power energy

By Capacity

0-1,000 KWH

1,100-5000 KWH

5000+ KWH

By End-Use

Compliance

Voluntary

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On 8 June 2022 , A Leading Provider of Turnkey Hydrogen Solutions, known as Plug Power Inc., was supposed to build a 35-Tons-Per-Day Green Hydrogen Generation Plant, for the global Green Hydrogen Economy, at Port of Antwerp-Bridges in Europe. An A30-year consignment was also signed to construct a power plant at the Belgium port, the second largest in Europe.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

Service guarantees are available.

A report in Microsoft Power BI

Personalized market brief by author.

Power BI, PDF, Excel and PowerPoint.

Can be accessible by unlimited users.

30% discount on your next purchase.

Permission to print the report.

Dedicated account manager.

Service guarantees are available.

Browse More Renewable Energy Related Reports:

Solar PV (Photovoltaic) Panels Market : Solar PV (Photovoltaic) Panels Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Crystalline silicon, Thin-film , Others), By Grid-Type (On-grid, Off-grid), By Installation (Ground-mounted, Roof-top, Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Utility), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Water Recycle and Reuse Market : Water Recycle and Reuse Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Chemical Treatment and Disinfection Technologies, Membrane Filtration Technologies, Conventional Treatment and Recycling Techniques), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Green Hydrogen Market : Green Hydrogen Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Others), By Distribution Channel (Cargo, Pipeline), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Market : Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Generation (Thermal, Renewables, Hydroelectric, Nuclear), By Equipment (Steam Turbines, Gas Turbines, Boilers, Control Systems, Generators, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Smart Electric Meter Market : Smart Electric Meter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (AMI, RF, PLC, Cellular, AMR), By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

