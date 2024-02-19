[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Roasted Coffee Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 41.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 44.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 73.46 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Coffee Company, Luigi Lavazza SPA, Peet’s Coffee Inc., JDE Peet’s, Tchibo Coffee International, Strauss Coffee BV, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Farmer Brothers Company, Royal Cup Inc., J.M. Smucker Company, Melitta Group, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd., Tim Hortons Inc., Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Co., Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd., La Colombe Coffee Roaste

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Roasted Coffee Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Arabica, Robusta), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Roasted Coffee Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 41.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 44.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 73.46 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Roasted Coffee Market – Overview

The growth of the roasted coffee market is driven by various market drivers such as the escalating consumer demand for specialty coffee. Consumers’ increasing discernment about the origin, flavor profiles, and processing methods of their coffee has led to a surge in demand for high-quality, specialty roasted coffee.

The preference for unique and premium coffee experiences has shifted consumption from generic blends to single-origin or ethically sourced coffees.

Rising awareness of health benefits associated with coffee consumption. As global coffee consumption steadily rises, health-conscious consumers seek roasted coffee products that offer both a flavourful experience and potential health benefits, contributing to overall market growth.

However, factors such as fluctuating coffee prices and disruptions in the supply chain, lack of universal directives about the usage of coffee, and uncertain climatic conditions, are restraining the roasted coffee market. Volatility in coffee prices due to weather conditions and supply chain disruptions, especially during events like the COVID-19 pandemic, pose challenges for maintaining stable pricing and consistent supply.

Despite these challenges, there are notable opportunities in the market. Emerging markets and untapped regions, especially in Asia and Africa, present significant growth potential of the market. Developing countries with a rising coffee culture and expanding middle-class populations provide opportunities for companies to strategically enter these markets.

Offering diverse product ranges and educating consumers about various coffee products and flavours can create significant market opportunities.

Innovation in product offerings and formats is another avenue for market growth. Companies can differentiate themselves by introducing unique blends, flavors, and brewing methods to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Single-serve coffee pods, cold brews, and ready-to-drink coffee products are gaining popularity, providing convenience to consumers and opening up new market segments.

The global roasted coffee market is segmented by type, by distribution channels and by region. In terms of type, the market comprises Arabica and Robusta, with Arabica holding the leading market share due to its widespread production and consumption.

By distribution channel, supermarket/hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

The availability of a large network of supermarket/hypermarket across the globe is driving the growth of this segment. The online segment is expected to create significant opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The Roasted Coffee Market’s regional insight highlights Europe’s dominance, attributed to historical, cultural, and economic factors.

The continent’s rich history with coffee, well-developed infrastructure, advanced roasting technologies, and a robust coffee culture contribute to its preeminence in the global roasted coffee market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 44.96 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 73.46 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 41.80 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed Roasted Coffee market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Acai Berry industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players ate studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.





Roasted Coffee Market Regional Insight

By region, roasted coffee market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. Among all these regions, Europe held the highest market share of 33.00% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

Europe’s dominance in the global roasted coffee market can be attributed to a confluence of historical, cultural, and economic factors. The continent’s rich history with coffee dates back centuries, with coffeehouses emerging in the 17th century as intellectual and social hubs.

This deep-rooted cultural connection has fostered a widespread appreciation for the beverage, making coffee an integral part of European lifestyle and social rituals. Moreover, the European continent has been a pioneer in coffee trading and consumption trends.

European nations such as Germany, France, Russia, the U.K., Spain, and Switzerland among others played a pivotal role in establishing and expanding the global coffee market, influencing the cultivation, processing, and distribution of coffee beans.

The sophisticated and diverse tastes of European consumers have driven demand for premium, specialty coffees, leading to a thriving market for high-quality roasted beans.

Asia Pacific held second largest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam are major contributors to the growth of this region.

Factors, such as growing disposable income, changing lifestyles, increasing working population, and growing influence of Western culture are driving the growth of the roasted coffee market in this region.

List of the prominent players in the Roasted Coffee Market:

Nestlé S.A.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Luigi Lavazza SPA

Peet’s Coffee Inc.

JDE Peet’s

Tchibo Coffee International

Strauss Coffee BV

Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

Farmer Brothers Company

Royal Cup Inc.

M. Smucker Company

Melitta Group

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd.

Tim Hortons Inc.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Co.

Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

85 °C Bakery Cafe

Lifeboost Coffee

Philz Coffee

Tata Consumer Products

Coffee Beanery

Westrock Coffee Company LLC

Três Corações GrouP

Lavazza Professional

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Eight O’Clock Coffee Company

Others

The Roasted Coffee Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Arabica

Robusta

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

