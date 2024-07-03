[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Seed Coating Materials Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.79 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3.75 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.56% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, BASF, DuPont, Monsanto, Dow AgroSciences, FMC Corporation, Novozymes, Croda International, Germains Seed Technology, Clariant, Incotec (part of Croda International), Centor Group, Chromatech Incorporated, BrettYoung, Solvay, Sensient Technologies, Precision Laboratories, Xampla, Verdesian Life Sciences, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Binders, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients, Other Additives), By Crop Type (Cereals And Grains, Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Flowers & Ornamentals, Other), By Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

Seed Coating Materials Market: Overview

The Seed Coating Materials Market comprises products applied to seeds to boost germination rates, pest resistance, and crop performance, usually consisting of polymers, colorants, and pesticides.

The biotech seed industry’s expansion drives demand for seed coating materials, essential for safeguarding valuable seeds during planting. Innovations like Monsanto’s Acceleron Seed Applied Solutions exemplify this trend, enhancing seedling vigor and protection against pathogens.

This synergy fosters agricultural productivity, addressing food security challenges and driving market growth for high-quality coated seeds.

By Additive, Polymers dominate the Seed Coating Materials Market due to their adhesive properties, while colorants enhance seed identification. Pellets aid in precision seeding, binders ensure coating cohesion, and minerals improve germination rates. Active ingredients protect against pests, and other additives cater to diverse crop needs.

By Crop Type, Cereals dominated the market in 2023 and are expected to maintain their lead. Seed coating materials are widely adopted in cereals and grains to enhance germination and disease resistance. Different crop types, including vegetables and oilseeds, also benefit from specialized coatings tailored to improve seedling vigor and pest resistance, contributing to agricultural sustainability across diverse sectors.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.79 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 3.75 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.65 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.56% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Additive, Crop Type, Process and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Seed Coating Materials market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Seed Coating Materials industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Seed Coating Materials Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe exhibit high adoption rates, driven by advanced agricultural practices and a focus on maximizing crop yields. Precision agriculture techniques are prevalent in these regions, leading to the widespread use of seed coatings for enhanced seedling vigor, disease resistance, and optimize crop performance.

In Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization of agriculture and a growing population fuel the demand for seed coatings to improve productivity in staple crops. Latin America showcases a mix of large-scale commercial agriculture and smallholder farming, with seed coatings being increasingly adopted to address soil health and pest pressures.

The Middle East & Africa, while lagging in adoption rates, are witnessing steady growth driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of seed coatings in mitigating environmental stresses and enhancing crop resilience. Overall, while adoption levels vary, the application of seed coatings remains integral to modern agricultural practices across diverse regional landscapes.

Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Binders, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients, Other Additives), By Crop Type (Cereals And Grains, Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Flowers & Ornamentals, Other), By Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Seed Coating Materials Market:

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta

BASF

DuPont

Monsanto

Dow AgroSciences

FMC Corporation

Novozymes

Croda International

Germains Seed Technology

Clariant

Incotec (part of Croda International)

Centor Group

Chromatech Incorporated

BrettYoung

Solvay

Sensient Technologies

Precision Laboratories

Xampla

Verdesian Life Sciences

Others

The Seed Coating Materials Market is segmented as follows:

By Additive

Polymers

Colorants

Pellets

Binders

Minerals/Pumice

Active Ingredients

Other Additives

By Crop Type

Cereals And Grains

Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

By Process

Film Coating

Encrusting

Pelleting

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

