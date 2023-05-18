[219 + Pages Report] The Global Smart Advertising Market size was valued at USD 512 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 1871 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 20.42% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Google, Facebook. Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Verizon Media, AT&T, Adobe, Salesforce, Oracle, IBM, PubMatic, Magnite, The Trade Desk, DoubleClick (owned by Google), OpenX, AppNexus (owned by AT&T), Verizon Digital Media Services, MediaMath, Sizmek, Centro, Rubicon Project, Criteo, AdRoll, ZypMedia., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Smart Advertising Market By Platform Type (Laptops, Desktops, & Tablets, Mobile, And Others), By Service Type (Mobile Advertising, Email Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Online Display Advertising, Video Advertising, And Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smart Advertising Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 512 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1871 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.42% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Smart Advertising? How big is the Smart Advertising Industry?

Report Overview:

The term “smart advertising” refers to the practice of using high-tech and cutting-edge computer systems to automate the advertisement processes that are carried out by businesses. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and real-time bidding are just some of the technologies that are employed in the market. These technologies, along with a number of other strategies, are used to ensure effective brand recognition. Smart advertising has given market participants new opportunities to target their consumer base with greater efficiency, which is directly tied to enhanced campaign performance.

The improved return on investment (ROI), which may be either monetary or non-monetary, can be used to draw conclusions about the efficacy of smart advertising strategies. The players in the market make it possible for advertisers to monitor and assess the success of advertisements in real time, providing them additional leeway to alter their tactics in order to get the best possible results. The market is comprised of a number of platforms in addition to technologies that are related with them. In addition to that, it is centered on programmatic advertising, mobile advertising, and advertising on social media platforms.

Global Smart Advertising Market: Growth Factors

Increasing demand for personalized advertisements to propel market growth

The industry is expected to expand as a result of the growing need for personalized advertisements. It is anticipated that the global market for smart advertising would expand in the coming years as a result of the growing demand for personalized advertisements among industrial units. The commercial sector is filled with companies that compete with one another, which makes it challenging for players to differentiate themselves from the crowd.

When it comes to evaluating the value of a brand and the ultimate financial results, marketing and advertising have always played an essential role. Because of this, the advertising industry is constantly adapting to new trends. Paper-based advertising, for instance, was the medium of choice among advertisers in the early stages of the industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 512 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1871 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 20.42% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Google, Facebook. Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Verizon Media, AT&T, Adobe, Salesforce, Oracle, IBM, PubMatic, Magnite, The Trade Desk, DoubleClick (owned by Google), OpenX, AppNexus (owned by AT&T), Verizon Digital Media Services, MediaMath, Sizmek, Centro, Rubicon Project, Criteo, AdRoll, and ZypMedia. Key Segment By Platform Type, By Service Type, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Smart Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

The platform type, service type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography are the primary factors that are used to segment the global market for smart advertising.

The global market may be broken down into several different segments depending on the type of platform used, including mobile devices, tablets, mobile laptops, and desktop computers. The mobile unit was responsible for more than 59.02% of the total income earned across all forms of platform in 2022, making it the largest shareholding sector overall. The term “mobile marketing” can apply to any type of advertising that focuses on raising brand awareness by capitalizing on the benefits offered by mobile technologies such as cell phones and other portable electronic gadgets. It is influenced by the well-established reality that mobile phones have become an essential component of the routine lives of virtually everyone all over the world.

This particular style of digital marketing has the potential to reach more people than any other type of digital marketing. Advertisers have been able to reach a broader consumer base by utilising location-based marketing, which is a combination of location-based services and mobile marketing. This type of marketing is also known as mobile marketing.

Mobile advertising, email advertising, social media advertising, online display advertising, video advertising, and other types of smart advertising are the different service types that are used to segment the global market for smart advertising.

The worldwide market can be broken down into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-scale businesses (large-scale). In 2022, the large-scale sector, which accounted for more than 66.72% of the market share, saw the greatest rate of growth in terms of percentage. This is mostly the result of the availability of sufficient resources, both monetary and non-monetary, to engage in any endeavor that necessitated a significant financial outlay. In addition, because of the high volume of products they produce or the importance of their brand in and of itself, huge corporations typically aim their marketing efforts at an extremely diverse customer base. One of the primary reasons that huge organizations who have a lot of resources at their disposal are prepared to invest money on intelligent advertising is because of this. On the other hand, it is important to remember that small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are also able to reap the benefits of the advertising strategies used in the present day.

The banking, financial services, and insurance sector, the media and entertainment sector, the information technology and telecommunications sector, the education sector, the healthcare sector, and other sectors make up the smart advertising industry.

The global Smart Advertising market is segmented as follows:

By Platform Type

Laptops

Desktops, & Tablets, Mobile

Others

By Service Type

Mobile Advertising

Email Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Online Display Advertising

Video Advertising

Others

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large-Scale

By End-User

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Smart Advertising market include –

Google

Facebook. Amazon

Microsoft

Apple

Verizon Media

AT&T

Adobe

Salesforce

Oracle

IBM

PubMatic

Magnite

The Trade Desk

DoubleClick (owned by Google)

OpenX

AppNexus (owned by AT&T)

Verizon Digital Media Services

MediaMath

Sizmek

Centro

Rubicon Project

Criteo

AdRoll

ZypMedia.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Advertising market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 20.42% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Smart Advertising market size was valued at around US$ 512 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1871 billion by 2030.

The smart advertising market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increased demand for personalized advertisements across industrial units.

Based on enterprise size segmentation, large-scale was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on platform type segmentation, mobile was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate global market share over the forecast period

The global smart advertising market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America. In 2022, the region held dominance over 36.45% of the global market share. The key growth factor is the higher tendency of the companies and businesses operating in the US and Canada to become early adopters of advanced technology which is strengthened by the presence of technology giants such as Alphabet and Meta with billions of dollars being directed toward research & development. In addition to this, the robust technological infrastructure of the US acts as an encouraging factor for the market players.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period due to the presence of technology giants in China, Japan, and South Korea along with the rising application of smart technology such as digital advertising to reach more customers.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Google, a leading technology company, announced the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that is expected to help advertisers create more targeted advertisements. The new technology works by assisting users in generating additional assets that would greatly complement the existing assets. Google has already recorded an increase of 2% in conversions for its current users

In September 2022, Microsoft Ads, a pay-per-click(PPC) advertising system, unveiled new features in its Smart Campaigns program. The addition includes a multi-platform attribute that is likely to give the company a competitive edge over Google. The new Smart Campaign update includes a simplified ad setup assisted with an auto-generate option

