[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Smoke Detector Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 4.70 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hochiki Corporation, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security & Safety Systems, GENTEX Corporation, Schneider Electric, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, BRK Brands Inc., ABB Group, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Smoke Detector Market Size, Trends and Insights Based on Power Source (Battery-powered, Hardwired with battery backup, Hardwired without battery backup), Based on Type (Photoelectric Smoke Detectors, Ionization Smoke Detectors, Dual-Sensor Smoke Detectors, Beam Smoke Detectors, Other Types), Based on Service (Engineering Services, Installation & Design Services, Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Other Services), Based on Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Based on End-Use Industry (Commercial, Residential, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, & Mining, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications, Other End-Use Industries), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smoke Detector Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.61 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.70 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032."

A smoke detector is a device that detects smoke as a fire signal. Smoke can be detected either visually (photoelectrically) or physically (ionization). Detectors can use one or both sensing techniques. Smoking in restricted areas can be detected and prohibited through the use of sensitive alarms. Smoke detectors are frequently linked to a central fire suppression system in large commercial and industrial buildings.

Residential smoke detectors, often known as smoke alarms, frequently provide an audible or visual signal from the detector itself or several detectors if many devices are linked. In the house, you may choose from individual battery-powered smoke detectors to a network of interconnected devices with battery backup. If any of the interconnected equipment detects smoke, alarms will sound across the system. Even if the power goes out in the house, the alarm will continue to sound.

Country Snapshots

Throughout the forecast period, the global is expected to be one of the most appealing areas, accounting for the majority of market revenue. The global is an important area in the North American market, accounting for a significant portion of the North American economy.

The demand for fire protection solutions is growing in tandem with the expansion of commercial and residential buildings. The rising expansion of the food service, petroleum & natural gas, chemicals & alloys, and other industries in the global is establishing a foundation for the development of smoke detectors in the market as product awareness and product demand rise.

Consumers are becoming more engaged in the industry’s dual-sensor and photoelectric smoke detectors, which is leading them to transition from conventional smoke detectors to smart smoke detectors for use and boosting workplace safety.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Combustion is among the principal reasons that have resulted in one of the world’s greatest rates of accidents. With the expanding economy, technology, and lifestyle of the global population, the rates of accidental fires are also rising significantly to irresponsibility and the lack of sufficient smoke detectors.

To combat the growing number of fire incidents, governments in several nations are adopting rigorous measures and establishing legislation to ameliorate the situation.

For instance, the metropolitan area of Seattle has passed laws requiring smoke detectors to be equipped in all residential development of single- and multi-family apartments, including terraced houses and triplexes, and in all home daycare centers, accessory townhouses, and existing residences under Seattle Residential Code (SRC) Section R314. Smoke detectors are also required by state law in all preexisting rental properties.

The smoke detector must be hardwired or battery-powered, and it should work when tested. The new rule is meant to minimize the number of fires, raise awareness of the significance of the increase in efficiency of fire alarm systems, and improve product knowledge.

Restraints

A smoke detector is essential for the early discovery of a fire in residential and business locations, and it might be the difference between life and death. Fires can start in several ways and spread to any part of the property. As a result, the smoke detector’s warning system assists in identifying heat or smoke and can save lives in the worst-case situation.

According to a poll, approximately 40% of visitors in large cities’ hospitals, airports, and office buildings are uninformed of the placement of fire exits, have no knowledge about the importance of a smoke detector, and more than one in four do not follow necessary fire evacuation protocols in the case of an alert.

The lack of product awareness and the lack of product knowledge discourages consumers from installing smoke detectors in their households. This lack of knowledge also affects the sales of the product and impedes market growth.





Challenges

The smoke detector issue is projected to be a big problem for the smoke detector business. False alarms are a key issue impacting market growth since they induce panic in customers, and as a result, consumers are deterred from installing smoke detectors. Furthermore, the negative impact on disposable income following COVID-19 has impacted demand for the smoke detector sector.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.61 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 4.70 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.38 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Technology, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Report Highlights

According to global smoke detector market analysis, based on technology, the ionization segment gained a major share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period as the ionization smoke detectors detect ions, or charged particles, in the atmosphere.

When smoke reaches the detector, it disturbs the flow of ions, causing the alarm to sound. It is readily available in the market and major smoke detector manufacturers are using ionization technology as consumer knowledge of ionization technology is high compared to others.

According to global smoke detector market trends, based on end-user, the commercial segment gained a major share in the market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period.

The commercial property requires the need to safeguard property from manmade accidents is a crucial factor as it helps to continue the flow of operations smoothly.

Additionally, food preparation using stoves and ovens is the main cause of fires in commercial buildings including hotels, restaurants, and cafés, while electrical failures are a major contributor to fire incidents in shopping malls. Therefore, the requirement of installing smoke detectors is mandatory in the commercial site to ensure proper safety is maintained.

Recent Developments

Johnson Controls introduced the 700 Series Functional fire detectors in March 2021. These are the most recent fire detectors that are microprocessor-based conventional and properly monitor and respond to building fire situations.

The Global smoke detector market is segmented as follows:

Based on Power Source

Battery-powered

Hardwired with battery backup

Hardwired without battery backup

Based on Type

Photoelectric Smoke Detectors

Ionization Smoke Detectors

Dual-Sensor Smoke Detectors

Beam Smoke Detectors

Other Types

Based on Service

Engineering Services

Installation & Design Services

Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Other Services

Based on Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Based on End-Use Industry

Commercial

Residential

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, & Mining

Transportation & Logistics

Telecommunications

Other End-Use Industries

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

